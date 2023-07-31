LEADING LUBBOCK BROKERAGE LOCKS IN EXPANSION PLANS WITH THE CENTURY 21 BRAND AFFILIATION

Century 21 Real Estate LLC., a global industry leader and the most recognized brand in real estate*, has expanded its Texas presence with the affiliation of Kearney & Associates Realty in Lubbock.

Established in 2010, the company is led by broker/owners Charlie and Ann Kearney, who have a combined fifty years of industry experience. In addition to earning REALTORS® of the Year honors from their local MLS, both Charles and Ann have served as president of the Lubbock Association of REALTORS®.

Now doing business as CENTURY 21 Kearney & Associates, the Kearneys and their team of relentless affiliated sales professionals will have access to the CENTURY 21® brand’s world-class technology and marketing, lead generation, agent learning and coaching, and innovative productivity platform to help better serve and deliver the highest quality of service to buyers, sellers and investors. The firm specializes in commercial, farm and ranch real estate, as well as property management.

As the company’s top producing agent, Ann has played a key role in growing the company. In addition to sales, she also handles agent coaching and mentoring. Charlie serves as managing broker, overseeing all contracts and financial aspects of the company. Their guiding philosophy to “do what is right” is instilled in each and every one of the company’s affiliated agents. The company also supports non-profit organizations such as the South Plains Food Bank and the Lubbock Area United Way.

Charlie and Ann will now leverage their affiliation to execute on their 10-year growth plan to become a top three brokerage in the Lubbock market. In May, the office is relocating to a prime location with more foot traffic. In addition to pursuing mergers and acquisitions, to expand market share and service area, Charlie and Ann will also expand their network of buyers’ representatives to serve a greater geographic range outside of Lubbock.

“We have two goals in our business: the satisfaction of our clients, and the success of our affiliated agents. Our affiliation with the CENTURY 21® brand affords us multiple avenues to achieve those goals and make us more competitive in our market, from top shelf learning and recruiting programs, to powerful productivity tools and digital marketing programs to an extensive referral network,” said Charlie.

“There’s plenty to be excited about in regard to the elevated CENTURY 21® branding and the energy and momentum that comes with it,” says Ann. “Over the last 12 years, we’ve worked hard to become a respected and trusted independent brokerage but in order to achieve business growth, we knew we needed additional support and that’s where the CENTURY 21 brand comes in. The brand’s recognition is unparalleled, and we intend to leverage that to help fuel growth for the firm.”

“Ann and Charlie’s laser focus on growth aligns perfectly with the brand’s vision and values,” said Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “Their commitment to provide growth opportunities for their affiliated agents coupled with an unwavering focus on customer service embody the pursuit of excellence that defines our success and we are thrilled to welcome Ann, Charlie and the team to the

CENTURY 21 brand.”

The Kearneys and their team are looking for relentless sales professionals to join their growing real estate company and invite area residents seeking a new professional opportunity, or real estate agents looking for a new home, to visit them at 4202 98th Street, Suite 104 in Lubbock, TX 79423 or call at 806.783.0020.

