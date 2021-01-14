LGBT Home Security signs on with LGBTQ Real Estate Alliance for enhanced home safety

by

The new LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with LGBT Home Security allowing for joint efforts to promote a safe home environment for the LGBTQ community. An ADT authorized provider, LGBT Home Security is able to protect communities nationwide with the latest and most advanced technology systems for the home.

“Feeling safe in your own home is one of the most important benefits of homeownership,” said Ryan Weyandt, CEO of the LBGTQ+ Real Estate Alliance. “This is especially true for LGBTQ homeowners who routinely rank safety and security as critical drivers of their desire to become homeowners. We are thankful to LGBT Home Security and their unwavering commitment to making the community feel safer and more comfortable.”

The partnership allows Alliance members to offer a free ADT Home Security System plus their choice of a video doorbell, interior camera, or smoke/CO2 detector. In addition, LGBT Home Security will give $125 to Alliance member’s clients as a “thank you gift” from the member.

“We are proud and excited to be a part of the LGBTQ+ RE Alliance,” said Billy Looper, co-owner of LGBT Home Security. “What the Alliance has accomplished already is a testament to their mission and goals. We look forward to partnering with the Alliance members in order to help protect our community with special ADT products, services, and incentives that benefit the members as well as their clients. As the only LGBT Certified Business Enterprise in the alarm industry, we are looking forward to tapping into the power and influence of LGBTQ+ real estate practitioners to earn the trust of their LGBTQ+ clients.”

Outloud Enterprises, LLC dba LGBT Home Security is an Authorized Dealer with SafeStreets USA, an Authorized Provider for ADT, which allows the company to not only offer 24-hour monitoring services, but also innovative technology including remote arm and disarm activation. The company was designated by the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC) in 2017 as an LGBT Business Enterprise, the the only LGBTQ owned national security provider.

About The LGBTQ+ Real Estate AllianceThe LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance is a 501(c)6 non-profit dedicated to empowering the LGBTQ+ community on the path to homeownership as we also advocate on behalf of the community on housing issues. The Alliance, founded in June 2020, is an all-inclusive organization that works to improve the professional lives of its members through a public-facing Alliance Referral Community. The Alliance began accepting members in October 2020 and has more than 50 chapters in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. For more information visit realestatealliance.org.