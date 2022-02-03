LGBTQ+ REAL ESTATE ALLIANCE ADDS NATIONALLY-RECOGNIZED ADVOCATE JONATHAN LOVITZ TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

by

The LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance has announced that Jonathan Lovitz has become the 13th member of its Board of Directors. The Alliance has also named Tiffany Wu as Vice President of Justice, Equity, Diversity & Inclusion (JEDI) and Alex Cruz as Director of Education and Member Services.

Lovitz spent nearly seven years as the Senior Vice President for the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC) prior to recently stepping down to run for a seat in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives (District 182). The University of Florida graduate is one of the most well-known and respected voices in the nation’s LGBTQ+ business community. Along with a wide range of marketing, communications, event and fundraising experiences, Lovitz has been active in LGBTQ+ advocacy work including voting rights, non-discriminatory policy and the promotion of the Equality Act.

“It is a major step forward for The Alliance to have someone of Jonathan’s stature join our Board,” said LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance President Dave Gervase. “He brings a wealth of experience, an incredible network, and also views our advocacy work and efforts to increase LGBTQ+ homeownership levels as critical to the LGBTQ+ community and real estate industry. Jonathan’s experience with the NGLCC will also be important as we work to enhance business development opportunities for our members and connect them to potential home buyers and sellers.”

Gervase pointed out that UCLA’s Williams Institute reports LGBTQ+ homeownership rates to be 49.8% compared to the most recent U.S. Census national average of 65.4%.

Wu recently left Texas REALTORS® where she spent four years as Director of Global, Commercial, and Diversity Services. She will work closely with LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance CEO Ryan Weyandt and SVP of Industry Relations, Mary Mancera, in developing and strengthening partnerships with Realtor® organizations around the nation. She will also spearhead deployment of the Alliance’s JEDI initiatives on a business level, including assisting in the development and administration of a scholarship for minority LGBTQ+ folks looking to enter the real estate industry. The University of Florida graduate earned her law degree from the University of Miami Law School.

Cruz, who spent 2021 as the National Vice President of the Alliance after serving on its inaugural Executive Committee, will now serve as the organization’s Director of Education and Member Services. He has been instrumental in crafting the Alliance’s Ally Certification course, the Alliance Certified Ally™ program, and developing and cultivating the National Chapter Program. He has been a Realtor® since 2006 and is currently affiliated with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices in Cleveland, Ohio. He is active in Ohio Realtors® and serves on its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Presidential Advisory Group, as well as Cleveland’s NGLCC affiliate, Plexus.

The current Board of Directors for the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance consists of:



Dave Gervase (President and Chairman – Keller Williams)

John Thorpe (Immediate Past President – The Agency)

Tim Garvey (Parliamentarian; non-voting member – Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices)

Ryan Weyandt (non-voting member – CEO, LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance)

Kenya Burrell-VanWormer (Pacaso)

Sean Frank (Mainframe Real Estate)

Jackie Garber (Cummings & Co. Realtors)

Jonathan Lovitz (PA Dist. 182 Candidate)

Val Scinto (Keller Williams)

Monty Smith (John L. Scott)

Octavius Smiley-Humphries (Flex Realty)

Feroza Syed (Sotheby’s International Realty)

Austin Rowe (ROWE Realtors)

The LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance currently has more than 2,000 members throughout the U.S, Canada and Puerto Rico and a robust chapter program.

ABOUT THE LGBTQ+ REAL ESTATE ALLIANCE

The LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance is a 501(c)6 non-profit dedicated to empowering the LGBTQ+ community on the path to homeownership as we also advocate on behalf of the community on housing issues. The Alliance, founded in June 2020, is an all-inclusive organization that works to improve the professional lives of its members through a public-facing Alliance Referral Community. The Alliance began accepting members in October 2020 and has more than 50 chapters in the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. For more information visit realestatealliance.org.