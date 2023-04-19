LGBTQ+ REAL ESTATE ALLIANCE LAUNCHES WEBSITE FOR LGBTQ+ HOME BUYERS AND SELLERS

The LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance has launched LGBTQplusHomes.com, a consumer-facing website designed to assist current and potential LGBTQ+ home buyers and sellers. The site showcases market insights, tips, and other valuable information from real estate content provider, Keeping Current Matters, along with articles tailored to the specific needs of the LGBTQ+ community. The site also connects visitors to the more than 3,000 Alliance members.

LGBTQplusHomes.com is the first national site dedicated to the LGBTQ+ community to provide a constant flow of content and access to such a large number of LGBTQ+ and ally real estate professionals.

The use of ‘plus’ in the site’s name represents the totality of the LGBTQ+ community, along with connecting the community to homeownership.

“LGBTQplusHomes.com is a significant step in the Alliance’s goal to increase LGBTQ+ homeownership,” said Ryan Weyandt, CEO of the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance. “The financial and emotional benefits of home ownership, along with the legalization of same-sex marriage and the rising number of LGBTQ+ people with children, is positively impacting so many to want to become homeowners. But we also know the LGBTQ+ community is underserved in its housing needs and lacks information that can help navigate the unique challenges and concerns it faces when buying and selling homes. This includes overcoming the reality of - and threats of - discrimination, understanding not all communities are the same in acceptance levels, and utilizing real estate professionals who understand these, and other concerns.”

Weyandt pointed out the LGBTQ+ homeownership rate is currently 49.8%, according to UCLA’s Williams Institute. This is far below the 65.9% figure the U.S. Census Bureau reports for all Americans and the 74.5% rate for non-Hispanic Whites.

The most recent LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance Housing Report identified that while financial concerns, including rising home prices and lack of down payment funds, are the leading barriers to homeownership entry for the LGBTQ+ community, a lack of understanding of the buying and mortgage processes is also a significant deterrent. Additionally, 38% of Alliance members shared that there has been no change in the amount of discrimination against LGBTQ+ homebuyers over the last three years, while 14% believe it has risen.

“LGBTQplusHomes.com gives us the platform to provide information about the buying and selling process. Part of the Alliance’s advocacy mission is to connect with our local LGBTQ+ communities and be a powerful resource,” said Alliance President Erin Morrison. “Our members have ‘been there’ in their own homeownership journeys and understand what our community goes through when searching for a home. Buying and selling a home is obviously stressful and filled with a variety of emotional and financial considerations. But LGBTQ+ people have added concerns, including where they and their children will be accepted and comfortable. With the increased desire to live in suburban areas outside of urban centers traditionally welcoming to our community, our members are best suited to provide assistance.”

AARP’s Home and Communities Preferences Survey reports that 28% of LGBTQ+ adults prefer to live in suburban communities or small towns compared to 18% who prefer to live in more urban areas. The report also shared LGBTQ+ adults prefer housing located near activities and key services, a variety of cultural activities, and, most importantly, a community that provides equal treatment to all residents regardless of age, gender, race, sexual orientation, and other differences.

Keeping Current Matters will provide content that will be augmented by articles written specifically for the LGBTQ+ community. This will include commentary, reports from various LGBTQ+ support groups, insight into prominent LGBTQ+ communities, and highlights of community gains and acceptance levels.

Consumers can search for real estate professionals in communities they are interested in. They will be met with an Alliance member’s credentials, profile, and can easily connect with professionals they may want to work with.

LGBTQplusHomes.com will be supported by an aggressive advertising and promotional campaign targeting the LGBTQ+ community.

ABOUT THE LGBTQ+ REAL ESTATE ALLIANCE

The LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance is a 501(c)6 non-profit dedicated to empowering the LGBTQ+ community on the path to homeownership as we also advocate on behalf of the community on housing issues. The Alliance, founded in June 2020, is an all-inclusive organization that works to improve the professional lives of its members through a public-facing Alliance Referral Community. The Alliance began accepting members in October 2020 and has more than 2,600 members and dozens of chapters in North America. It was named the 2022 Inman News Innovator of the Year in the MLS, Association, or Industry Organization category. Its public-facing website, LGBTQplusHomes.com, provides information on home buying and selling along with allowing the LGBTQ+ community the opportunity to reach Alliance members for their real estate needs. For more information visit realestatealliance.org.

