LGBTQ+ REAL ESTATE ALLIANCE TO HOST FIRST IN-PERSON CONFERENCE IN LAS VEGAS￼

The LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance will hold Experience: The Alliance, its first national in-person conference on September 28-30 at Resort World Las Vegas. Television star Carson Kressley will host the event that will provide real estate insight, business and networking opportunities with some of the most influential leaders in the industry and LGBTQ+ community.

“There is no better – or more important – time to interact and learn together as we shift into a very different real estate market. It’s no secret that our community, which has made great progress and strides, is facing a historic number of anti-LGBTQ+ bills in statehouses across the nation,” says Ryan Weyandt, CEO of the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance. “Resorts World is second to none. It is so impressive. And we have developed a program that will give our attendees multiple take-aways as we head into the end of the year and into 2023. As the LGBTQ+ community increases in numbers, led by huge acceptance levels of younger generations, we will continue to see LGBTQ+ homeownership levels rise. Recognizing needs and challenges of these future clients will be critical for all agents and lenders.”

Weyandt pointed out that that Gallup’s most recent poll showed that the number of Americans who self-identify as a member of the LGBTQ+ community has doubled in the past decade to 7.1% of all adults. It predicts the nation will soon see 10% of all adults self-identify as part of the LGBTQ+ community equating to more than 33.5 million people.

Kressley, who rose to fame through his appearances on Queer Eye for the Straight, Dancing with the Stars and RuPaul’s Drag Race, will be joined by several other prominent LGBTQ+ icons including:

Jonathan Lovitz , special advisor to the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC). The Founder and CEO of Lovitz Strategies assists companies, non-profits and community networks in creating and implementing Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) policies and strategies.

, special advisor to the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC). The Founder and CEO of Lovitz Strategies assists companies, non-profits and community networks in creating and implementing Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) policies and strategies. Dominique Jackson, a model, actress, author, and activist, starred as Elektra Abundance in FX’s Pose. After experiencing family rejection and homelessness as a transgender woman, she later wrote her autobiography, Transexual from Tobago.

a model, actress, author, and activist, starred as Elektra Abundance in FX’s Pose. After experiencing family rejection and homelessness as a transgender woman, she later wrote her autobiography, Transexual from Tobago. Kristine W , Billboard magazine’s Dance Music Artist of the Decade, is tied with Mariah Carey for the most number one dance hits. Her 17 top songs trails only Madonna on the all-time list.

, Billboard magazine’s Dance Music Artist of the Decade, is tied with Mariah Carey for the most number one dance hits. Her 17 top songs trails only Madonna on the all-time list. Shann Carr is a queer comedian who performs internationally. She is also agent with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Leaskou Partners in Palm Springs.

is a queer comedian who performs internationally. She is also agent with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Leaskou Partners in Palm Springs. Feroza Syed is one of the nation’s most well-known activists and advocates for the transgender community. The Grand Marshall of Atlanta’s 50th Pride celebration was also appointed to Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’ first LGBTQ+ Advisory Board. She is an agent with Sotheby’s International Realty Atlanta Fine Homes.

Experience: The Alliance has also attracted some of the most recognized leaders in the real estate industry including:

Cerita Battles , Managing Director, JPMorgan Chase

, Managing Director, JPMorgan Chase Christy Budnick , CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Sherry Chris , CEO, Anywhere Expansion Brands

, CEO, Anywhere Expansion Brands Matt Ferrara , Real Estate Philosopher

, Real Estate Philosopher Jason Gesing , CEO, eXp Realty

, CEO, eXp Realty Anthony Hitt , CEO, Engel and Völkers Americas

, CEO, Engel and Völkers Americas Marc King , President, Keller Williams Realty, Inc.

, President, Keller Williams Realty, Inc. Shannon McGahn , Chief Advocacy Officer, NAR

, Chief Advocacy Officer, NAR Lenny McNeil , EVP, U.S. Bank

, EVP, U.S. Bank A. Bradley Nelson , CMO, Sotheby’s International Realty

, CMO, Sotheby’s International Realty Tanya Reu , Chief People Officer, Anywhere

, Chief People Officer, Anywhere Teresa Palacios Smith , Chief Diversity Officer, HomeServices of America

, Chief Diversity Officer, HomeServices of America Tim Wilson, CEO, Prosperity Home Mortgage

Experience: The Alliance will also feature more than 70 speakers and 30 breakout sessions while also honoring the soon-to-be announced LGBTQ+ Real Estate Top Producers. Attendees will enjoy a variety of networking events along with Resort World amenities. The complex, which opened last year, features 40 dining options, a 27,000 square foot wellness spa, five acres pool complex with seven unique pools and the Strip’s only infinity pool.

Click here for more information and to register for Experience: The Alliance.

ABOUT THE LGBTQ+ REAL ESTATE ALLIANCEThe LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance is a 501(c)6 non-profit dedicated to empowering the LGBTQ+ community on the path to homeownership as we also advocate on behalf of the community on housing issues. The Alliance, founded in June 2020, is an all-inclusive organization that works to improve the professional lives of its members through a public-facing Alliance Referral Community. The Alliance began accepting members in October 2020 and has more than 2,600 members and 50 chapters in the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. For more information visit realestatealliance.org.