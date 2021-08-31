LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliances signs agreements with Realtor Associations to increase community’s Homeownership Rate

by

The LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance has signed separate Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) with the California Association of Realtors® (C.A.R.), Indiana Association of Realtors®, North Carolina Association of Realtors®, Houston Association of Realtors® and the D.C. Association of Realtors®.

The agreements will allow The Alliance, which launched in October 2020 and now has more than 1,500 members, and its local chapters to engage with association leadership and membership on Fair Housing initiatives, diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) training and promoting the needs of LBGTQ+ home buyers and sellers. Several groups will provide financial support for their local Alliance chapters.

“We are thrilled that so many Realtor® associations want to partner with us to increase awareness within their membership as to how discrimination and unconscious bias towards the LGBTQ+ community are a deterrent on the path to homeownership,” said Ryan Weyandt, CEO of the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance. “Not only are these groups aligning their DEI efforts with us, – they also have made a commitment to help us grow homeownership levels in their states and markets. Along with the National Association of Realtors®’ partnership, which we announced prior to Pride Month, these MOUs are indicative of the support we have within the industry.”

UCLA’s Williams Institute reports that the LGBTQ+ homeownership rate is 49.8%, which is far below the national average of 65.4%, according to the U.S. Census.

The Alliance now has MOUs with the following Realtor® groups:

Austin Board of Realtors ®

Boise Regional Association of Realtors ®

Canadian Real Estate Association ®

D.C. Association of Realtors ®

Houston Association of Realtors ®

Indiana Association of Realtors ®

Oregon Association of Realtors ®

Ohio Realtors ®

Missouri Realtors ®

National Association of Realtors ®

San Francisco Association of Realtors®

About LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance

The LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance is a 501(c)6 non-profit dedicated to empowering the LGBTQ+ community on the path to homeownership as we also advocate on behalf of the community on housing issues. The Alliance, founded in June 2020, is an all-inclusive organization that works to improve the professional lives of its members through a public-facing Alliance Referral Community. The Alliance began accepting members in October 2020 and has more than 50 chapters in the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. For more information visit realestatealliance.org.