Local Logic Hires Sara Maffey as Head of Industry Relations

by

Local Logic, a location intelligence platform that provides powerful insights for homebuyers, real estate professionals, and developers, today announced it has hired Sara Maffey as Head of Industry Relations.

In her new position, Sara will be responsible for building Local Logic’s brand and driving its growth across the U.S. and Canada. She will also take a leading role in refining the platform’s expanding suite of product offerings, crafting messaging, creating content to drive its priority initiatives – including the Local Analytics platform, developing new customer relationships, and representing the company at conferences and events.

“Sara is one of the most respected and accomplished minds in real estate and placemaking,” said Local Logic Founder and CEO Vincent-Charles Hodder. “Her unrivaled expertise and vast experience helping developers and public officials navigate an increasingly complex market will be invaluable as we expand the range and power of our product offerings and continue to leverage the power of location intelligence. Sara’s deep and relevant history in both the private and public sectors will drive Local Logic’s transformation of building valuation and prediction models to revolutionize the way our cities are planned, built, and experienced.”

Sara, who will be based in Atlanta, Ga., has a long record of success guiding real estate companies and technologies as they navigate the intersection of people and places. She most recently served as Managing Director of Placemaking and board member at commercial real estate services and advisory firm Transwestern, where she led the repositioning of major commercial assets and worked with relevant stakeholders to curate market-driven, authentic ecosystems through tenant programming, amenities, physical design, and innovative branding and marketing strategies.

Prior to Transwestern, Sara served as President & CEO of Edgewood Strategies, a corporate and government consulting services firm. Her career also includes stints with real estate brokerage Cushman & Wakefield, the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, and the New Jersey Economic Development Authority, and as a Presidential Management Fellow with the U.S. Department of Commerce during the Obama Administration.

Sara holds a Master’s in Business Administration degree from Yale University, and a Bachelor’s degree in Urban Design and Architecture from New York University.

“Over the last decade, the real estate industry has grown to recognize the tremendous power of data to guide the myriad of development, investment, and planning decisions that drive placemaking and help shape our rapidly shifting built environment,” said Maffey. “I could not be more excited to join the innovative and visionary team at Local Logic that is committed to furthering that evolution. By providing both the private and public sectors with a more holistic picture of the complex ecosystem that surrounds every property and neighborhood, we can begin to create more equitable communities, elevating and building better places that authentically serve the people using them.”

Local Logic offers the single largest location intelligence data set in North America — incorporating more than 30 billion data points spanning more than 200 million properties across the U.S. and Canada. By combining traditional real estate data, such as property history, demographics, and market comparisons, with a vast trove of other alternative data sources, its platform brings transparency to the real estate market by building a digital representation of cities and analyzing how external factors such as noise, vibrancy, walkability, transit access, and quality of schools impact market demand.

Local Logic’s location intelligence allows for a new breed of placemaking — one driven not by gut feeling and intuition, but by data encompassing all the elements of the real estate market and the built environment. Through access to accurate, real-time data, Local Logic empowers the public and private sectors to understand and respond to the needs of citizens — creating long-term value and more equitable, resilient places to live.

Local Logic’s one-of-a-kind platform empowers a wide range of customers by providing robust insights on not just properties, but the broader built environment in which they exist.

By providing highly accurate, real-time data and analysis that help users better understand a neighborhood’s complex ecosystem, Local Logic’s proprietary platform guides homebuyers, apartment seekers, and real estate agents to properties and locations that fit their individual preferences.

Local Logic also equips real estate investors, developers, and other professionals with a more holistic picture of any given market and related consumer demand. This analysis creates new levels of certainty around property-level attributes that have long been treated as subjective, helping them to determine the highest and best use of any specific asset and enabling more accurate, efficient, and successful investment decisions.

About Local Logic

Local Logic is a data and analytics platform that quantifies the qualities of any given location — from suburban homes to urban high-rises and retail. Founded by a team of urban planners, engineers, data scientists, and real estate experts, the company combines geospatial, user-generated, and real estate data to offer a holistic perspective on cities, the way people perceive and value it, and how technology can introduce transparency into the real estate market. Its consumer-facing tools can be found on websites such as REMAX.com, Zillow Group, Zumper, Realtor.ca, and more.

With more than 30 billion unique data points — the largest unique location data set in the U.S. and Canada — Local Logic offers predictive, precise analytics to inform decision-makers building and investing in the urban environment. The company has formed partnerships with numerous leading real estate developers and property management companies, including DevMcGill, Ivanhoe Cambridge, and Midwood Investment and Development.

Learn more at locallogic.co.