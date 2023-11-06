LOCALLY RENOWNED HAMILTON FIRM JOINS FORCES WITH CENTURY 21 REAL ESTATE

Century 21 Real Estate LLC., a global industry leader and the most recognized name in real estate*, is proudly joining forces with a locally owned staple of Columbus real estate, John Bunn Realty.

Based in Hamilton, Georgia, the firm consists of mostly Georgia natives who grew up in the surrounding communities and have deep expertise in the local markets. At the head of the brokerage is the company’s namesake, John Bunn, who has over 30 years of local real estate experience. Bunn is a Harris County native who never strayed far from home aside from the six years he spent in the Air Force. Since joining the real estate industry back in 1986, Bunn has become a lifetime member of the Columbus Board of REALTORS® Circle of Excellence and is currently a GAR State Director through 2024.

Under Bunn’s leadership, the company has become known for its local expertise in residential sales, as well as farm and acreage real estate. The firm proudly offers its knowledge on these subjects to residents of Harris County, as well as Columbus and the LaGrange metropolitan area.

Now doing business as CENTURY 21 Bunn Real Estate, Bunn and his team of relentless affiliated sales professionals will have access to the CENTURY 21® brand’s world-class technology and marketing, lead generation, agent learning and coaching, and innovative productivity platform to help better serve and deliver the highest quality of service to buyers, sellers and investors. Bunn plans to use the robust services offered by the CENTURY 21 brand to expand his firm’s presence within its existing market via recruitment.

As a locally owned and operated firm, no client interaction is viewed as strictly business. Instead, Bunn and his affiliated sales professionals strive to focus on their experiences with clients, not the transactions. Every resident who comes to the CENTURY 21 Bunn Real Estate company has access to their agents’ undivided time and attention, as their key objective is to serve. Bunn credits his company’s longstanding reputation to this emphasis on loyalty and integrity.

Bunn further reinforces this sense of local camaraderie through his efforts in local charity and involvement. As many members of the CENTURY 21 Bunn Real Estate company live in the area with their own families, the firm frequently gives back and supports nearby schools and sports associations. Local softball, basketball, and football programs have all benefited from Bunn’s support.

“Our ties to the local communities make business interactions feel more like a family gathering than a professional meeting,” said Bunn. “This family atmosphere was perfectly reciprocated with every meeting we had with the CENTURY 21® team. They understand that we know the landscape, the people and the culture of our market better than anyone else, and they’re enthusiastic in their support of us implementing the practices we know work best here.”

Harris County, home to the CENTURY 21 Bunn Real Estate Hamilton office, offers a scenic blend of rural landscapes and suburban neighborhoods. Home to the F.D.R. State Park, the Calaway Gardens of Pine Mountain, and the heart of the Chattahoochee River, outdoor enthusiasts have no shortage of recreational opportunities within the county. The county’s downtown suburbs host festivals and musical entertainment throughout the year, in addition to the options available at locally-owned restaurants and bars. With a relatively small population of just over 35,000, Harris County offers the feel of a close-knit community with options that make for an animated lifestyle.

“John and his team of affiliated sales professionals represent a core tenet of what makes us CENTURY 21 – community,” said Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “As a homegrown firm, the CENTURY 21 Bunn Real Estate team understands exactly what their clientele is looking for. Whereas other major companies may try to overhaul a smaller firm to implement more uniform offerings, we understand that John knows better than anyone else. We’re proud to be the brand that gives him the support he needs to help elevate his existing skills and services.”

Bunn and his team are looking for relentless sales professionals to join their growing real estate company and invite area residents seeking a new professional opportunity, or real estate agents looking for a new home, to visit them at 205 Club Lane in Hamilton, GA 31811 or call at 706.662.0125.

