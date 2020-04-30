Majority of Realtors® Continue to Report Sellers Haven’t Lowered Listing Prices to Attract Buyers

by

More than 3 in 4 Realtors® currently working with sellers this week – 76% – reported their clients haven’t reduced listing prices to attract buyers, according to a new survey from the National Association of Realtors®. That’s up from 74% who said the same a week ago.

“Nearly 70% of Americans have secure employment and those interested in purchasing homes are looking at the enticing mortgage rates,” said NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun. “One in five potential buyers have dropped out of the market due to job loss concerns, hopes are the massive financial stimulus package can help replace a good portion of lost income until the economy steadily reopens. More home sellers are needed to relieve the acute inventory shortage.”

NAR’s latest Economic Pulse Flash Survey – conducted April 26-27 – asked members how the coronavirus outbreak has impacted the residential and commercial real estate markets. Several highlights include:

Three in 10 Realtors ® said they were able to complete nearly all aspects of real estate transactions while complying with social distance directives.

said they were able to complete nearly all aspects of real estate transactions while complying with social distance directives. A majority of Realtors® – 64% – reported buyers are looking for some discounts in home prices.

NAR also today released its 2020 Realtors® and Sustainability Report, which surveyed Realtors® about sustainability issues facing the real estate industry. Several highlights include:

Seven in 10 Realtors ® said energy efficiency promotion in listings was very or somewhat valuable.

said energy efficiency promotion in listings was very or somewhat valuable. A majority of Realtors ® – 61% – found clients were at least somewhat interested in sustainability.

– 61% – found clients were at least somewhat interested in sustainability. Forty-one percent of homes with green certifications spent neither more or less time on the market.

The home features clients listed as very important to their agent or broker included a comfortable living space; proximity to frequently visited places; and windows, doors, and siding.

“As many families are currently spending more time at home, some are taking on improvement projects involving sustainable features,” said Jessica Lautz, NAR vice president of demographics and behavioral insights. “Some buyers are also deciding to purchase homes with environmentally-friendly components. In both instances, these households look to either reduce utility costs or increase personal comfort within their home.”

View NAR’s 2020 Realtors® and Sustainability report here:

https://www.nar.realtor/research-and-statistics/research-reports/realtors-and-sustainability.

View NAR’s Economic Pulse Flash Survey report here:

https://www.nar.realtor/research-and-statistics/research-reports/nar-flash-survey-economic-pulse.

View NAR’s Weekly Housing Market Monitor here:

https://www.nar.realtor/research-and-statistics/weekly-housing-market-monitor.

