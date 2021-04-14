Market leading independent brokerage in Stamford CT teams up with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate

by

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC announced today that Kinard Realty Group, based in Stamford, Conn., has affiliated with the brand to become Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Shore & Country Properties. The firm, which has 125 affiliated agents, has offices in Stamford, Old Greenwich and South Norwalk. Last year, the company was responsible for $123 million in sales volume.

Established in 2006, the company became Stamford’s leading independent brokerage in sales volume and the fourth ranked firm overall in sides according to SmartMLS.

Company founder Jason Kinard leveraged his curiosity and expertise in data and technology to build his business from the ground up. Kinard plans to take advantage of the comprehensive BHGRE® offerings, including back office support, sophisticated lifestyle marketing materials and extensive listing distribution channels. He also looks forward to the BHGRE® brand’s best-in-class training and professional development programs, which he feels will support agent recruitment, help to enhance agent productivity and expand the company’s service area.

Fairfield County has experienced tremendous growth in the last 15 years and is the most populous county in Connecticut. Known for its many investment management firms, Stamford is also home to more than a dozen Fortune 500 companies, including Deloitte, NBCUniversal and Indeed.com. Its proximity to Manhattan makes it an attractive location for both professionals working in New York City as well as residents looking to take advantage of the city’s cultural offerings.

Details:

Kinard believes that PinPoint SM , the proprietary BHGRE ® brand tool that taps into consumer behavior data, is the ideal agent-centric program to assist affiliated agents in effectively reaching potential buyers for specific properties.

, the proprietary BHGRE brand tool that taps into consumer behavior data, is the ideal agent-centric program to assist affiliated agents in effectively reaching potential buyers for specific properties. The firm’s 125 affiliated agents collectively speak more than 30 languages, reflecting the very diverse community of Stamford, which has long been a financial center for companies worldwide. Languages include Spanish, Italian, French, Portuguese, Russian, Ukrainian, Mandarin, Tagalog, Hindi, Farsi, Arabic, Punjabi and Swahili.

Kinard fosters a collaborative and inclusive company culture, which is why most agents have been with the firm ten years or more. This philosophy compliments the BHGRE ® brand's commitment to diversity and inclusion as part of its core values, P.A.I.G.E.

brand’s commitment to diversity and inclusion as part of its core values, P.A.I.G.E. Kinard reports that the majority of homes in the region range from $600,000 to $3.9 million but also include $800,000 co-ops and $5 million multi-family properties.

The brokerage serves a wide range of clients in the region, mostly first-time homebuyers and move-up buyers. Kinard is looking to expand the firm’s presence to the northeast, up Connecticut’s coastline.

Quotes:

“Jason is a passionate, growth-minded innovator with a clear vision for his company. He created a culture that is nurturing and fosters the entrepreneurial spirit – important values he looked for in a brand. We feel strongly that his affiliated agents will benefit — and find success — from our best-in-class educational and development programs. We are so excited to welcome a company of this caliber to the BHGRE® network and look forward to supporting Jason’s goals.”

– Sherry Chris, President & CEO, Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate

“As an entrepreneur at heart, I want to spend more time working in my business than on my business. Working with Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate and gaining access to the powerful tools, technology and platforms will allow me to focus on securing the future success of the firm. I look forward to also providing unparalleled professional development opportunities for our affiliated agents so they can stand out in our market.”

– Jason Kinard, CEO & Owner, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Shore & Country Properties

About Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC is a dynamic real estate brand that offers a full range of services to brokers, sales associates and home buyers and sellers. Using innovative technology, sophisticated business systems and the broad appeal of a lifestyle brand, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC embodies the future of the real estate industry while remaining grounded in the tradition of home. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC is a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services.

The growing Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate network includes more than 12,500 independent sales associates and approximately 390 offices serving home buyers and sellers across the United States, Canada, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Australia and New Zealand.

Better Homes & Gardens® is a registered trademark of Meredith Corporation licensed to Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC and used with permission. An Equal Opportunity Company. Equal Housing Opportunity. Each Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate Franchise is independently owned and operated.