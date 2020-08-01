Marketing Tips for Real Estate Agents: 5 Ways to Make Your Real Estate Videos Look Like ‘MTV Cribs’

by

We all remember those extravagant houses we used to dream about on “MTV Cribs.” How cool would it be to have potential homebuyers swoon over your own show houses as well? You can definitely bring that fantasy to life! Here are five ways to make your real estate videos look like “MTV Cribs.”

1. Live Event

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, companies have had to adapt to the newest, most effective marketing tactic: live stream. It’s amazing what all you can do in real-time with a stable internet connection and video services. You can even plan to show off a new home during a live stream event!

When you’re making the transition of hosting a live event to streaming a live video, you’ll need a bomb video production service. COLDEA Productions is a production company that offers live stream production services for business and personal relations. Video streaming has become an essential tool in communicating with clients, partners, and specific audiences. Whether you were looking to hold an intimate conversation, group call, or live broadcast, COLDEA Productions offers you the video production and streaming services necessary for achievement. Visit COLDEA Productions to learn more about how this live stream video production can enhance your real estate video.

2. Create Specific Edits

The word we’re shooting for here is actually highlights. When you’re showing off a new home for clients, there’s often a lot to look at, including beautiful decor, impressive spacing, modern innovations, and much more. It may be difficult to show off the essence of all the home’s amazing qualities in one quick video. Short, enticing clips will do a much better job of detailing all of the special features of the home.

With some fly editing, creating these short clips will be a game-changer. Not only are they focusing on different components of the house, but shorter videos are more convenient to share and discuss over on social media. In true “MTV Cribs” fashion, adding some fresh music to each clip is a great way to have your audiences familiarize themselves with the content.

3. Hire Freelance Creative Directors and/or Home Decorators

Bringing on additional help is never a bad idea! Creative directors and home decorators are constantly finding new ways to bring art to life, and this includes dazzling up your show house. Not only are they sure to make the home look gorgeous, but you get to receive more views: the freelance workers will be sure to promote their work on their own respective platforms, which in turn is sure to highlight your home even more! It’s the creative circle of life.

Here are a few freelance creative directors to pull inspiration from:

Curtis Taylor, Jr: Also known as “Mr. Bad Beard,” Curtis has a long and impressive history of curating special events and content that highlights notable Black art. He is sure to make any house a home.

Nicole Gibbons: This interior designer is dedicated to bringing life to her clients’ vision. Watch your dreams come true from this stylish woman.

You can also achieve creative direction by hiring a marketing agency. With the right people at a marketing agency, you’ll be able to build your brand awareness, online presence, and target audience in an effective way. Nettra Media is a full-service digital marketing agency that offers digital marketing services such as social media marketing, digital media, online marketing, email marketing, search engine optimization, and video services. This digital marketing company puts in a lot of hard work to produce top-notch content, and the entire team is full of creatives who can effectively design your videos and live events. Learn more about Nettra Media and how they can enhance your digital advertising.

4. Lights, Camera, Action

When we watched “MTV Cribs,” we always anticipated seeing how our favorite celebrities lived. We also loved seeing those celebrities show their personalities off while giving us a tour of their home. Your agency may not have the budget for an actual celebrity, but there is another option: an influencer.

Influencers have a pretty prominent job; they influence audiences on what to wear, what products to use, and even what to eat. They also can have a say in where you may want to live! Hire an influencer to give an actual tour of the house while on camera. Not only would that be fun for the influencer and their brand, but it gives more personality to the property you’re looking to sell.

5. Brand Your Videos

“MTV Cribs” is a well-known program, and your real estate agent should be well-known as well! Sometimes, all you need is a clever name or title to become notable. This is a great time to play around in your creative bag and come up with a catchy title for your videos. Best case scenario, these videos can go viral and they’ll be recognized due to the stand-out name you give them.