Matthews™ Adds Phoenix Office and Hires Over 100 Agents Across the Country

National Brokerage Firm Matthews Real Estate Investment Services™ Expands Amidst PandemicMatthews Real Estate Investment Services™, the nation’s fastest-growing commercial real estate firm, announced today that it has opened a new office in Old Town Scottsdale. The office is located at 4110 N Scottsdale Rd. #100, Scottsdale, AZ. Plans to develop operations in Scottsdale, AZ were initiated by an aim to grow the firm’s presence in the Southwest. The new office which includes both operations and agents will be the firm’s 11th office and will allow Matthews™ to grow its presence in the Phoenix market.

The Matthews™ Phoenix office opened on June 1st and will serve as the firm’s national platform operations center. Chief Operating Officer, Duerk Brewer, will be overseeing the office while industry veterans Steve Lowe and Simon Assaf relocated to Scottsdale from Chicago and Costa Mesa respectively to lead sales teams focused on Net Lease Retail, Shopping Centers, Apartments, Industrial, Healthcare, Leasing, and 1031 Exchanges.

“The opening of Matthews™ Operations Center here in Scottsdale provides us with access to a rich talent pool as we continue to hire employees to support our agents across the country. Additionally, while we have already completed over 100 transactions in Arizona, having boots on the ground here on the sales side will help us accelerate the business in the local and regional market said Chief Operating Officer Duerk Brewer. “Opening an office during a global pandemic, brought about many challenges, such as our furniture manufacturer in Michigan dealing with a state-mandated closure. However, we have made a conscious choice to push through these inconveniences, not allowing them to stop us, in the case of furniture, it meant day one we started with folding chairs.”

Despite the unprecedented situation brought on by COVID-19, Matthews™ is not only proceeding with its pre-COVID-19 plan to open a new office in the Phoenix market with 11 hires but also expanded the salesforce nationally with a total of 104 new agents and interns across the country. The summer training program offers new agents and interns a comprehensive program covering the entire spectrum of the commercial real estate brokerage industry including real estate financial analysis, sales and negotiation skills, and Matthews™ systems and technology.

“I continue to see fellow commercial real estate brokerage peers announce lay-offs, furloughs, and reduction of services. We instead are hiring new agents and have maintained all of our staff because we see this market as a time when our clients need our services more than ever.” said Chairman & CEO, Kyle Matthews. “We wake up early every morning, so the market does not define us.”

The firm opened an office in Nashville, TN earlier this year. Matthews™ will continue its national expansion with plans to further develop the company’s presence in the Southeast, Midwest, and West as the next phase in the continued growth of the company.

About Matthews REIS™Matthews Real Estate Investments Services™, the nation’s fastest-growing commercial real estate brokerage firm, holds recognition as an industry leader in investment sales and leasing. Headquartered in El Segundo, CA, and strategically positioned with over 200 agents and 50 support staff in 10 offices across the United States, Matthews™ continues to focus on expansion into new markets. For more information, please visit www.matthews.com.