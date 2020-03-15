McFarling Named Chief Operating Officer of Leonardo247, Inc.

by

Leonardo247, the leader in real estate performance management software, today announced that Suellen J. McFarling has been appointed Chief Operating Officer effective immediately. McFarling joined Leonardo247 in 2015 as Chief Sales and Marketing Officer and in her new capacity will oversee day-to-day operations of the company as it continues its rapid expansion in the multifamily industry.

McFarling has nearly two decades of software experience in the multi-family real estate industry and has led Leonardo247’s growth strategy and customer success initiatives to date. “Suellen has demonstrated an innate ability to inspire and lead teams under her direction,” said Daniel Cunningham, Chief Executive Officer, “And many of our important accomplishments were products of her vision and hard work. Combined with her deep market knowledge and tireless dedication, I can imagine no better person to guide the team as we continue this trend of exponential growth.”

Mike Clow, Board Member for Leonardo247 added “One of the most complex and difficult operational challenges a fast-growing startup company faces is getting the senior leadership configuration right. We’re fortunate that in this case the company was able to look inward and promote somebody who was already a proven leader and, as a result, integrating Suellen into this role has been seamless and will lead to exceptional results.”

McFarling completed her Bachelor’s Degree at Ball State University and has since spent her career bringing to market a number of new technology companies focused on the multi-family real estate industry.

“I am so excited to serve as Leonardo247’s Chief Operating Officer,” McFarling stated. “It’s been incredibly gratifying to be a part of a young technology company that has experienced such tremendous success in such a short period of time, and I am honored for the opportunity to help us grow even further.”

Leonardo247 is the first of its kind Performance Management Software that streamlines operations by delivering daily guidance to on-site operations teams and offers management executives real-time visibility into what’s happening, or not happening at their properties. Leonardo247 helps mitigate operational risk and improve consistency, transparency, and accountability across an entire organization. For more information visit http://www.leonardo247.com.