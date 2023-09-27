MOTHER-DAUGHTER-LED BROKERAGE AFFILIATES WITH THE CENTURY 21 BRAND TO BRING WORLD-CLASS SERVICE TO LONG ISLAND

Century 21 Real Estate LLC., a global industry leader and the most recognized name in real estate*, has continued its expansion in New York state with the affiliation of Patchogue-based Anchor Real Estate of Long Island, Inc.

Founded in 2017 by the mother-daughter duo of Gina and Cristina Ferraro, Anchor Real Estate of Long Island is a highly regarded female-led business in the area. Gina, who developed a passion for real estate in 1986 after building and selling her first home, earned her real estate license in 2002 and her broker’s license in 2016. In 2019, she received The Greater Patchogue Chamber of Commerce’s “Power in Heels” award which honors local women who have distinguished themselves in their profession. Gina is known for her knowledge of new construction, interior design, and condo transactions.

By her side is her daughter Cristina, who also obtained her broker’s license in 2022 after spending three years as an agent and four as an administrator. Prior to becoming a real estate professional, Cristina used her bachelor’s degree in Business Management to pursue successful ventures in the finance, public relations, and marketing industries of Manhattan. She then used her industry knowledge to assist her mother in opening their own brokerage where she quickly took over the back-end business operations. Together, they have proudly served all residents of Nassau and Suffolk Counties for the past six years.

Now doing business as CENTURY 21 Anchor Real Estate, the Ferraros and their team of relentless affiliated sales professionals will have access to the CENTURY 21® brand’s world-class technology and marketing, lead generation, agent learning and coaching, and innovative productivity platform to help better serve and deliver the highest quality of service to buyers, sellers and investors.

Long Island offers prospective residents a very diverse market experience. From historic homes and revitalized villages to bustling beaches and luxury waterfront properties, the Anchor Real Estate affiliated sales associates have become familiar with it all. According to Gina and Cristina, many clients look to join the exciting neighborhoods along the island for job opportunities as well as to gain access to the area’s acclaimed universities and hospitals.

The Ferraros maintain a professional yet laid-back, family-friendly experience for all of their clients. They pride themselves on their ability to promote consistency and creativity in one of the most sought-after destinations along the east coast. Clients have come to appreciate the hands-on, communicative professionals in the company for their ability to reduce stress while also achieving outstanding results.

“My time working in the hectic business world of Manhattan has taught me just how much people appreciate clear communication and availability,” said Cristina. “Real estate comes with its fair share of high-pressure situations, but we dedicate ourselves to making sure our clients don’t feel any unneeded stress. In our office, we’ve become adept at working as a team and stepping up where we can, which I believe is monumental in our commitment to always offering smooth quality service.”

The Anchor Real Estate team is particularly excited about the sleek, modern

CENTURY 21® rebrand and the new systems and learning resources that come with it. In the near future, Gina and Cristina are looking to use these streamlined offerings to recruit additional agents and look for future M&A opportunities.

“We’ve come to realize that clients on Long Island tend to prefer working with household names and there is no name more recognizable in the industry than the CENTURY 21 brand,” said Gina. “The brand provides us with access to the most robust, global network in the space while also allowing us to maintain our own freedom and ability to operate according to our own philosophies. We’re incredibly excited for this refresh and can’t wait to put it to use to help our clients even further.”

“Gina and Cristina fully embody the relentless spirit that defines the CENTURY 21 brand,” said Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “They have successfully leveraged their synergistic and dynamic partnership to build an enviable presence in their market and we are so excited to see them bring their company to the next level with the support of all of the CENTURY 21 brand offerings.”

The Ferraros and their team are looking for relentless sales professionals to join their growing real estate company and invite area residents seeking a new professional opportunity, or real estate agents looking for a new home, to visit them at 83 E Main St, Suite 1, in Patchogue, NY 11772 or call at 631.714.4410.

*Study Source: 2022 Ad Tracking Study. The survey results are based on 1,201 online interviews with a national random sample of adults (ages 18+) who are equal decision makers in real estate transactions and active in the real estate market (bought or sold a home within the past two years or, plan to purchase or sell a home within the next two years). Recognition question based on consumers aware of brand in question. Results are significant at a 90% confidence level, with a margin of error of +/- 2.4%. The study was conducted by Kantar Group Limited (formerly Millward Brown), a leading global market research organization, from November 10-16, 2022.

About CENTURY 21 Anchor Real EstateCENTURY 21 Anchor Real Estate is an independently owned and operated franchise affiliate of Century 21 Real Estate, franchisor of the iconic CENTURY 21® brand, comprised of over 12,900 independently owned and operated franchised offices in 84 countries and territories worldwide with more than 144,000 independent sales professionals.