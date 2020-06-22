Moving to a New Neighborhood? Here’s How to Make Your New Home Feel Safe

by

People move all the time and for different reasons, and although moving is an exciting time in one’s life, it can also be somewhat scary. Most people don’t initially look at moving as a scary event in their lives, but it’s not until you finally move in and get settled that you start to notice every bump in the night that makes you clinch to your pillow the same way you did as a kid.

Your home is supposed to be your safe haven and there’s nothing worse than being scared in your own home. The fear you have at home as an adult versus when you were a child is all in the type of monster you feared.

As a kid, the fear of a seemingly real monster with red eyes is what kept you up at night… As an adult, the fear of a very real intruder entering your home unsolicited is a fear you never want to experience. Unfortunately, homeowners experience this type of fear all the time, in the very place they’re supposed to feel safe at and call home.

According to the US Department of Justice, 3.7 million household burglaries happen each year in the US, and 28% of the burglaries occur when the homeowners are home. Those are some statistics that are sure to keep you up at night. Fortunately, there are safety measures you can take to make your new home safe against intruders.

It’s understandable to feel a little uneasy moving to a new neighborhood simply because it is so new to you. Whether you’re relocating for a job or just need a change in scenery, the area you move to will, of course, take some getting used to but you also have to be cautious because there are people out there who watch for new people moving in… They look at you as a target.

The key is understanding the difference in feeling safe and being safe… although the two terms have similar meanings, they are very different. There are certain measures you can take to safety-proof your house, and although these efforts don’t necessarily guarantee safety, it will certainly make you feel safer in your own home… They’re certainly a lot better than not having any safety measures in place.

Take a look at some measures to not only make your home safer but to also make you feel safer in your brand new home.

Efforts to Take to Make Your New Home Feel Safe

Invest in a Home Security System

Home security systems are the number one way to make your home safer and to make you feel safer while in your home. There are all kinds of home security systems out there, and ideally, you want to choose one that offers security features like these:

24/7 monitoring

Home camera systems

Motion detectors

Fire and carbon monoxide detectors

Entryway contact systems

Those are just a few features that come standard with lots of home security systems. The awesome thing about those features is that they not only make your home safer, but they are also home security features that increase the value of your home, should you decide to move in the future.

Once you find the security system you want, the key factor that’s going to make the difference in being and feeling safe at home is looking up home security companies that are qualified to properly install the system in your home. Look up three to four different home security companies, get estimates, and check their credibility and quality of work. That will help you make an informed decision as to what company to go with.

Invest in Privacy Fencing

Privacy fencing is a great way to keep unwanted intruders off your property. It’s also a great way to keep those “peeping Toms” eyes in their own property. The thing to understand about unwanted intruders is that they don’t always have to physically be in your property. Your invasion of privacy is not only from unsolicited visitors physically entering your property but also unsolicited eyes watching your every move.

Moving can still be a fun and new chapter in your life but you also want to be smart and always be aware of your surroundings as well. Having a privacy fence installed will help you maintain safety and peace of mind in your own home.

Get to Know Your Neighbors

Once you move to a new neighborhood, you then become part of the neighborhood, therefore, it’s a good idea to try and build positive relationships with your neighbors. That’s not saying invite them over to dinner as soon as you move in, but introducing yourself is a great way to make you feel safer in your new neighborhood.

You and your family may go out of town and, you’ll, of course, be able to keep tabs on your home through your home security system, but having a trusted neighbor keep an eye out for your home is a relief you just can’t get from a security system.