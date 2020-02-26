Nelson Worldwide Welcomes New Chief Financial Officer

by

Subscribe to our RSS feed to get the latest realty news. You can get our headlines via email as well, or follow us on Twitter.

Award-winning architecture, design and strategy firm NELSON Worldwide announced today the appointment of Jim Nevada as Chief Financial Officer.

As a current NELSON Worldwide board member with more than two decades leading world-class, rapidly-growing companies, Nevada joins the firm with a strategic and operational mindset to maximize the firm’s annual growth and profits.



“Jim offers the rare opportunity to add an executive that, like our organization, does not fit neatly into a box,” said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NELSON Worldwide John “Ozzie” Nelson Jr. “While he has the very best of financial acumen, he is a broadly skilled executive who will advance the strategic and people aspects of our enterprise. He will most definitely be a key strategic advisory to me and our board as we achieve our ambitious future objectives.”



Jim Nevada joins NELSON Worldwide from WSP Global, an $8 billion international AEC firm where he successfully led the environment sector. During his tenure, Nevada grew its division at an annual rate of 32 percent while improving EBITDA margins from less than 15 percent to 23 percent. Throughout his nearly 20-year career in architecture, engineering, and construction, the executive has built a reputation for aligning business and financial metrics to support business strategy and high growth.



“I am thrilled to join NELSON Worldwide as Chief Financial Officer and work toward a more seamless organization that benefits our teammates as much as our clients,” says Nevada. “In my new role, I hope to adopt a more people-centric approach to finance, allowing creativity to remain the cornerstone of the NELSON brand, while still driving our business forward.”



NELSON Worldwide was the #2 “Hot Firm” in 2019 recognized by Zweig Group, honoring the fastest growing firms in the AEC industry.

About NELSON Worldwide

NELSON Worldwide is an award-winning firm delivering architecture, interior design, graphic design, and brand strategy services that transform all dimensions of the human experience, providing our clients with strategic and creative solutions that positively impact their lives and the environments where they work, serve, play, and thrive. Our collective network includes more than 1,100 teammates in 25 offices, combining industry experience, service expertise, and geographic reach to deliver projects across the country and around the world.

Client partnerships across the NELSON network include: Saks Fifth Avenue, Hershey’s, Kroger, Simon Property Group, Macy’s, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, SAP Fieldglass, Hilton, Target, T-Mobile, Dick’s Sporting Goods, American Girl, YUM! Brands, and many more. Visit www.nelsonworldwide.com to learn more.