New real estate software automatically turns listings into social media adverts.

A Swedish proptech software company, are on a mission to help the vast majority of agents in the UK who have no structured, and effective social media plan, to advertise property and their brand across all the social media platforms.

Their solution is easy to use, fits within agents software and takes a few clicks. ‘Supercharg

ing’ an agent’s ability to ‘talk’ and ‘target’ consumers, boosting revenue and brand awareness.

Utilising multiple data sources to feed into their intelligent Bright Targeting™ system, Brightbee’s technology enables agents to automatically turn their property listings into social media adverts, which then are placed on multiple platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Google etc. This whole automation process handles the target settings, ad creatives, copywriting and publishing to multiple channels instantly, so no input from the agents.

Director Niven Chinasamy said: “We want to challenge the likes of Rightmove, Zoopla and OnTheMarket and put more control back into the hands of agents and landlords, we offer a pay per use plan to provide the agent with more flexibility, helping them to reach active as well as passive buyers and sellers .” The software can increase traffic to agents’ own landing pages, reduce sales lead times and increase agents’ brand recognition.

In Sweden, the software has been integrated with the country’s largest CRM providers, and Chinasamy says similar integration is already taking place in the UK. He said: “This has become the new go-to tool in Sweden for agents to acquire new sellers and landlords. We’ve helped many small to medium sized agents to save money and create an efficient way of working, which in these turbulent times has really helped them to stay afloat.

We work as a full-time marketing employee for you at a fraction of the cost. “With the ever-increasing price rates of portals, we can hopefully help agents feel less trapped and reach people where they are now spending most of their time,online”.

Brightbee has hit the ground running and delivered some impressive results:

CPC (Cost per click) industry average $1.81 vs Brightbee $0.08

CTR (Click through rate) industry average 1.91% vs Brightbee 17.91%

Photo by Kevin Ku on Unsplash