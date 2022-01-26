Northrop Realty has Record-Breaking $2 Billion 2021 Sales Volume

by

Northrop Realty, A Long & Foster Company, is pleased to announce it achieved the historic milestone of $2 billion in sales volume with over 4,000 transactions in 2021. One of the region’s fastest-growing residential real estate brokerages, it also sold or placed more than 1,268 homes under contract in one week or less since January 1, 2021. This marks three years in a row of continued year-over-year growth and exceeding the firm’s annual sales goals.

Founded by Creig and Carla Northrop, the brokerage comprises more than 400 passionate real estate professionals and an ecosystem that includes client care coordinators, staging consultants, and creative multimedia marketing, branding, and technology-enabled departments designed to fuel sales growth and support its agents in an ever-changing and competitive market.

“Our brokerage is unique, and we pride ourselves in producing the most knowledgeable agents in the areas they serve through our industry-leading in-house training system,” said Creig Northrop, founder and CEO of Northrop Realty. “As a result, we expect each of our agents to reach their projected sales goals and support our mission to revolutionize residential real estate.”

Northrop Realty added more offices in Maryland and Delaware this past year, bringing the total number to 13, with additional regional locations to be opened in 2022 to serve home buyers and sellers in Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Washington D.C.

“The last couple of years have demonstrated that people want to work for a brokerage that truly cares about its employees, agents, clients, and community,” said Carla Northrop, CEO of Northrop Realty. “We provide every employee and agent with the training, mentorship, and support they need to be successful in their role because we are passionate about helping people reach their full potential.”

Home sales are expected to increase another 6.6%* in 2022. Even with the surge of the omicron variant, Northrop Realty’s agents continue to go above and beyond the expected level of care for their client’s safety throughout the home selling and buying experience.

“Our brand is synonymous with exceeding our clients’ expectations and putting their best interests first, and our growing footprint in this region is a testament to our strength and position,” said Ray Bularz, Chief Brand Officer at Northrop Realty. “As the housing market begins to rebalance, the company’s growth reveals the increased demand for full-time, skilled real estate professionals who provide attentive service to buyers and sellers.”

If you are a full-time agent looking to level up your business in 2022 with our award-winning full-service brokerage, please contact Northrop Realty at 410-531-0321, or visit our career page.

