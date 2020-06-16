O’Connor Realtors Forging Ahead In A New Real Estate Environment

by

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact how real estate business is conducted, it is clear that the industry must make major changes going forward to remain viable.

Terrie O’Connor Realtors, a company that has successfully navigated every market cycle since its inception in 1991, has been on the leading edge of industry changes to ensure the best service to its clients and communities while working in a safe environment that utilizes state-of-the-art technology. Having employed a number of technologies long before the pandemic hit as part of their standard marketing package to both their sales associates and their clients, the transition to working in the COVID world has been relatively seamless.

Terrie O’Connor, President of the firm, said “If there is one thing we have learned from the last couple of months, it is that the real estate industry will be doing business in a very different way going forward. In recent years, our company has employed several new systems that allow buyers to “view” a property before ever stepping inside. These systems are handled in-house and our sales professionals are trained in all aspects of remote property marketing. As clients are getting more comfortable with working in this new environment, the demand for in-house digital marketing services offered by Terrie O’Connor Realtors has increased dramatically.”

To ensure it’s “best in service” mission, the company has reorganized to handle the increased demand:

More staff have been trained to handle the increased demand for virtual marketing including 3D photography, drone photography, virtual showings, virtual open houses, listing videos, social media and digital marketing.

Branch administrative staff have been schooled to work in technical and social media arenas.

The company has made the decision to combine two great offices into one. The Franklin Lakes office will now join the Wyckoff associates to provide a much more powerful, unified office. Not only will this provide each group with more centralized services but greater support staff in one location for our clients.

According to Terrie O’Connor, “The success of our company over almost 30 years continually speaks to the quality and dedication of our agents and staff who are always looking to improve their skill sets in order to provide exceptional service to our clients and customers. The ability to offer state-of-the-art techniques to our associates, clients and customers is an essential component of our value proposition. We believe that stepping out of the industry’s comfort zone and continually advancing our technology offerings will ensure that we successfully forge ahead into the future.”

Founded in 1991, Terrie O’Connor Realtors has become a well known, full service real estate firm with approximately 400 sales associates throughout northern New Jersey and southern New York. As a member of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World and Luxury Portfolio International, the company is part of the largest global real estate network with over 4,300 offices in over 70 countries.