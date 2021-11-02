October’s Top 10 Celebrity Real Estate News: Kanye West, Justin Timberlake, Gloria Vanderbilt & Matt Damon

by

Subscribe to our RSS feed to get the latest realty news. You can get our headlines via email as well, or follow us on Twitter.

“October’s Top 10 Celebrity Real Estate News”

“Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Sell in LA & Buy in Miami”



A-Listers Joe Jonas and wife, Sophie Turner, have sold their Encino, California home. Taking two years and the help of celebrity-designer Jae Omar, the couple purchased the home in 2019 for $14.1 million, and listed it at $16.75 million in June. It recently sold for $15.2 million.

“Kanye Adjusts His Wyoming Real Estate Portfolio”

In 2019, Kanye West bought two ranches and almost 4,000 acres of land in Wyoming. He recently paid $57 million for a Malibu Beach home, and then he put his Wyoming ranches on the market at $11 million.

“Timberlake & Biel Home For Sale”

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are asking $35 million for their Hollywood Hills home. Justin bought the 13,530-square-foot home in 2002, prior to his 2012 marriage to Jessica. The nine-bedroom home was previously owned by “Mad About You” star Helen Hunt. The property dates back to the 1930’s Hollywood star Errol Flynn, who once owned a home on the land.

“P. Diddy’s Real Estate Empire”

Sean “Diddy” Combs has amassed great personal wealth through his music and investments, and much of it is invested in real estate. He recently purchased the Star Island home of his neighbors Gloria and Emilio Estevan’s to add to his Florida collection, which also includes another home in Miami Beach. He has a $39 million mansion in L.A.’s ritzy Holmby Hills neighborhood and a long history of real estate deals in Southern California, New York City and the Hamptons.

“Renée Zellweger’s Topanga Home For Sale”

Amid speculation that Renée Zellweger might be moving in with her boyfriend, Ant Anstead, she has listed her Topanga, California home for $6 million. The four-bedroom, 4,414-square-foot, Spanish-style home on 10 acres was built in 2002.

“Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis List Beverly Hills Home”

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are building their dream home overlooking Beverly Hills, and they have relisted their current Beverly Hills home for $12.25 million. The superstar couple bought the five-bedroom, traditional-style home with 7,351 square feet in 2014 for $10.2 million. It was previously listed in 2020 for $12.25 million.

“Matt Damon Sells Fast After Big Price Cut”

Bidding farewell to Los Angeles, Matt Damon listed his Zen-inspired Pacific Palisades mansion for sale in January for $21 million. With no takers, Matt recently reduced the price to $17.9 million, and it sold in a couple weeks.

“SNL News Update: Colin Jost’s NYC Apartment For Sale”

Newlywed Colin Jost is asking $2.5 million for his longtime New York apartment. The “SNL” head writer and anchor of the show’s satirical news show bought the apartment in 2011. Colin married Scarlet Johansson in 2020, they now have a new baby boy.

“Gloria Vanderbilt’s Place Colorful & Sold”

Gloria Vanderbilt, who died in 2019 at the age of 95, was a socialite known around the world, great-great-granddaughter of Cornelius Vanderbilt, and the mother of CNN anchor Anderson Cooper. She was also an artist and clothing designer who made her own fortune when she first put her name on a pair of designer jeans. Her charming New York apartment was listed for sale in July at $1.125 million, and it sold in just a few weeks.

“Al Capone’s Home Sells Twice”

In 1928, Miami Beach polite society was rocked with the news that the infamous gangster, Chicago crime-boss Al Capone, had purchased a home on Palm Island, one of the city’s newest and most prestigious addresses. The upscale home where Capone lived from 1928 until he died in 1947 was recently sold for $10.75 million and then resold a few weeks later for $15.5 million.

For more celebrity home news and celebrity home video tours, visit TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.