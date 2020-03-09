Ohio RE/MAX Agent Monika DeRoussel Joins eXp Realty

by

Monika DeRoussel today announced that she has joined eXp Realty, one of the fastest-growing, global real estate companies. DeRoussel joins eXp Realty from RE/MAX, one of the leading global real estate franchisors, where she was named the No. 1 individual real estate agent in Southern Ohio, 2011-2018, and in 2019 was ranked as one of the top 100 individual real estate agents in the United States. DeRoussel joins the company’s more than 26,000 real estate agents across North America, the United Kingdom and Australia, with the goal of taking her Ohio-based business global.

“I am excited to join the global brokerage of eXp Realty after more than a decade as a local Ohio real estate agent with RE/MAX,” said DeRoussel. “As an immigrant from Czechoslovakia and a former competitive athlete, I am very proud of my success in Ohio’s real estate industry but I have been eager to expand further and work on a global level. By joining eXp Realty, I will be able to take my business to the next level thanks to eXp’s global resources which will allow me to build a partnership of agents from across the country.”

DeRoussel is a real estate professional renowned for her friendly and enthusiastic demeanor. Awarded her real estate license in 2006, her professional management experience ensured her business swiftly doubled in size, becoming RE/MAX’s top-performing agent in Southern Ohio from 2011 through 2018 and on their Top 100 agents list.

eXp Realty was founded in 2009 as the first cloud-based brokerage firm. Innovating the real estate brokerage space, eXp Realty moves real estate to an anytime and anywhere service through internet technology. eXp Realty had exceeded 26,000 real estate agents in the U.S. and Canada and recently expanded into Australia and the United Kingdom. The growth is due to the company’s core values, international professional collaboration, and other high-tech solutions and tools, including a virtual office.

Monika DeRoussel is an independent contractor of eXp Realty and this is not an official release of eXp Realty, its parent eXp World Holdings, Inc. or any related subsidiary.