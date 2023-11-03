ONE OFCOLUMBIA, MISSOURI’S TOP PERFORMING INDEPENDENT FIRMS AFFILIATES WITH CENTURY 21 REAL ESTATE

Century 21 Real Estate LLC., a global industry leader and the most recognized name in real estate*, is continuing to expand its presence with the affiliation of Columbia Real Estate.

Columbia Real Estate has served residents across Mid-Missouri since 2013 under the leadership of Danielle and Lucas Little.

Prior to leading one of the top performing independent brokerages in Columbia, MO, Danielle graduated from the University of Missouri with a bachelor’s degree. She then spent the next five years working for a local law firm owned by Aaron W. Smith, where she developed a deep understanding of business and relationship-building in fast-paced environments. In 2018, she was presented with the opportunity to become the Managing Broker at Smith’s real estate company, Columbia Real Estate. Since becoming the company’s broker, she has expanded the firm from 13 affiliated agents to roughly 70 across two offices. She was also named REALTOR® of the Year in 2022 by the Columbia Board of REALTORS®.

Lucas entered real estate in 2020 after a long career in engineering. He currently manages the operations of the firm, applying his methodical approach to the company’s systems and infrastructure to optimize efficiency and service.

Now doing business as CENTURY 21 Community, Danielle, Lucas, and their team of relentless affiliated sales professionals will have access to the CENTURY 21® brand’s world-class technology and marketing, lead generation, agent learning and coaching, and innovative productivity platform to help better serve and deliver the highest quality of service to buyers, sellers and investors.

The Littles attribute a large amount of the company’s success to its philosophy of setting expectations, going above and beyond and embracing any obstacles along the way with kindness and collaboration. CENTURY 21 Community affiliated sales associates set no boundaries and will assist clients in any type of buying and selling.

Aside from the company’s positive attitude and willingness to help, its community involvement and local knowledge are also paramount to its success. Every year, the company selects local charities and organizations to highlight and financially support. Danielle also sits on community boards such as the Heart of Missouri Board of REALTORS® and the Community Improvement District in Downtown Columbia.

“The betterment of our community goes hand-in-hand with the betterment of our company and I’m grateful to Aaron Smith for providing me with the opportunity to build a meaningful business here in our town,” said Danielle. “Many of us are Missouri natives and we have a vested interest in making our hometowns as great as they can be. We’re excited to be able to provide our affiliated agents with more resources so they can enhance their services to their clients.”

Columbia is the heart of Missouri and is also a true college town. It is home to the University of Missouri, as well as other local colleges such as Stephens College and Columbia College. These high quality institutions along with the most celebrated sporting events in the state regularly draw visitors from all over the Midwest.

Danielle and Lucas want to continue to take advantage of the opportunities presented by their location. Now with the backing of the CENTURY 21® brand, they are looking to merge with other local independent companies that are looking to take their business to the next level and gain access to the support and resources offered by the CENTURY 21 System.

“Setting expectations upfront is one of our greatest keys to success,” said Lucas. “Sometimes it requires taking a step back to evaluate where we are in terms of achieving our goals in order to take several steps forward to make them a reality. In real time we’ve already seen how the CENTURY 21 brand aligns with our desire to expand our knowledge and make meaningful connections. These shared interests only make us more excited about what the future has in store for us as part of the CENTURY 21 family.”

“Dani and Lucas have devoted considerable time, energy and talent to growing their business over the last five years and we are excited to support their continued growth as a CENTURY 21 affiliate,” said Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “Their commitment to their affiliated agents and their keen problem-solving abilities will now be complemented by the brand’s many tools and resources they will have at their disposal.”

The Littles and their team are looking for relentless sales professionals to join their growing real estate company and invite area residents seeking a new professional opportunity, or real estate agents looking for a new home, to visit them at 2100 W. Broadway in Columbia, MO 65203 or call at 573.777.5555.

*Study Source: 2022 Ad Tracking Study. The survey results are based on 1,201 online interviews with a national random sample of adults (ages 18+) who are equal decision makers in real estate transactions and active in the real estate market (bought or sold a home within the past two years or, plan to purchase or sell a home within the next two years). Recognition question based on consumers aware of brand in question. Results are significant at a 90% confidence level, with a margin of error of +/- 2.4%. The study was conducted by Kantar Group Limited (formerly Millward Brown), a leading global market research organization, from November 10-16, 2022.

