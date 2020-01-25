Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc. Recognized As One of Utah’s Healthiest Employers

by

Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc. is pleased to be recognized as one of the Healthiest Employers of Utah in 2019.

PRMI was awarded second place in Springbuk’s annual Healthiest Employers awards program, which honors organizations that prioritize their employees’ health. The program analyzes companies’ adoption of programs that promote healthy lifestyles, such as biometric screenings, fitness and nutrition programs and other educational services that promote well-being.

The award highlights PRMI’s efforts to prevent illness and create a healthier workplace. “At PRMI, we have always been committed to the well-being of our employees,” says Carrie Johansen, PRMI’s Vice President of Human Resources. “We know our people are what makes our organization stand out, so we do everything we can to prioritize their health and improve their quality of life. We’re honored to have those efforts recognized.”

Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc. (PRMI) is a nationwide, multibillion-dollar operation cofounded in 1998 by Dave Zitting, Jeff Zitting and Steve Chapman. Its top leaders are authorities in the mortgage industry. With over 240 branches, licensing in 49 states and more than 1,700 employees, PRMI has been repeatedly recognized as a top mortgage lender and was inducted into the 2018 Ellie Mae Hall of Fame for Excellence in Compliance.

For more information, call 800-255-2792 ext. 1000252, visit http://www.primaryresidentialmortgage.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook. PRMI is an Equal Housing Lender. NMLS #3094.