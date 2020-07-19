Proptech Nation Keynote Speaker Pamela Liebman disusses Real Estate Tech Global Trends

by

The Virtual Event sponsored by BuiltUp Ventures focused on Rebuilding the Property Sector in a New COVID-19 Reality

PropTech Nation keynote speaker Pamela Liebman, President & CEO of Corcoran, discussed global trends in real estate technology at the virtual event held this week.

Sponsored by BuiltUp Ventures in collaboration with PwC, The Quest Organization, Israel Export Institute, and Israel’s Ministry of Economy and Industry, PropTech Nation focused on global real estate and Israeli innovation.

“Technology is a tool for agents and brokerage companies. It helps enhance what we’re doing every day, and the services and value we bring to our clients and customers,” Liebman told the online audience. “There aren’t too many people who want to buy multi-million dollar apartments without being able to see them (due to COVID-19), but deals did get done. Because of the new camera and virtual reality technology that was available, we were able to pivot quickly to online showings.”

Liebman added, “For anyone going into the real estate tech sector, my advice is to really think about ease of use, and how your product adds value to agents or landlords. I see a big future for that happening.”

During the event, BuiltUp Managing Partner Oded Eliashiv announced the venture capital firm plans to allocate $20 million in Israeli startup companies that offer innovative solutions for the coronavirus pandemic within the U.S. residential and commercial real estate market.

“Israel is one of the strongest locations in the world for technology startup and growth companies, and real estate is a traditional industry that is prime for innovation due to COVID-19,” Eliashiv noted.

A separate discussion moderated by Eliashiv included panelists Julia Arlt, Global Digital Real Estate Leader at PwC; Jonathan Schultz, Co-Founder and Managing Principal of Onyx Equities; and Jordan Kostelac, Director of PropTech at JLL Asia.

Noa Aharoni of the Israeli Export Institute hosted the PropTech Nation event. Opening remarks were made by Inon Elroy, Israel’s Economic Minister to North America.

Presenting Israeli startups included SolidBlock, a smart contract development and management platform for tokenized securities; MyTower, an all-in-one, innovative platform for next-level property intelligence management; Trusstor, a next generation solution for construction management; and Aura, a data-driven air quality platform based on a user behavior algorithm.

