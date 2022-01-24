9 Tips for Successful Real Estate Marketing in 2022

by

Whatever your field in real estate, you need marketing to generate leads and sales. Establishing yourself as a real estate consultant or gaining new partnerships with businesses within your community require savvy marketing strategies, too. Here are nine tips to help you generate brand awareness and build a solid lead and customer database.

Many of the following strategies apply to a broad spectrum of businesses, including hospitality and retail. Some are rooted in traditional marketing but remain timeless due to their proven effectiveness. Familiarize yourself with the year’s marketing trends and apply the following nine tips for successful real estate marketing in 2022.

1. Make your website AMP ready.

AMP (Accelerated Mobile Pages) is a framework that enables web developers to create websites optimized for mobile web browsing and meet Google’s Page Experience ranking signals. Assuming you already have a website, AMP is compatible with many CMS platforms, including WordPress, Drupal, Squarespace, Tumblr, etc. So first, hire an experienced web developer to implement AMP pages on your site. Then, you will reap the benefits: a better user experience, website pages that load instantly, better rankings on mobile, and so on.

2. Hire a writer and define a compelling content marketing strategy.

Marketing gets more and more competitive each day with strategies designed to influence the audiences. Texts on your website, blog, social media posts, press releases, real estate listings, and even ads are valuable marketing tools. Define a compelling content marketing strategy and hire a writer who knows your industry to create texts that trigger interest in your services and offers and convert readers into leads.

Your writer should be a skilled storyteller and understand SEO, marketing, advertising, and PR to deliver compelling content that attracts buyers, triggers the media’s interest, and ranks well in search engine results.

Bear in mind that content marketing is highly competitive: according to HubSpot, in 2021, 82% of businesses reported actively using content marketing, up from 70% in 2020, and you can expect the numbers to grow in 2022.

3. Make your content shareable.

If you publish content on your website, add share buttons to encourage readers to forward it to their peers on different social networks and email. A few good tools to add share buttons include Social Warefare, ShareThis, AddThis, Buffer, and AccessPress Social Share, among many others.

4. Hire a professional photographer to make your listings stand out.

While you may have a good camera, you should leave real estate photography to the professionals if you are not a lensman by trade. Good images are essential to making an excellent first impression when your targeted potential clients browse to find a home to buy or rent. Pro tip: hire a photographer from your community to build solid partnerships and make a meaningful contribution to the local economy.

5. Video is a powerful marketing tool.

While images and texts go a long way, videos are more engaging, especially when done right. Here are some types of videos you should employ in your marketing strategy in 2022:

Professional listing videos featuring the exterior of the proprety, grounds, interiors, facilities, and amenities.

Showcase the proprety, grounds, and neighborhood with aerial videos (typically made with a drone). For this purpose, you should employ professional services – like Drone Base, House Lens, Fly Guys, Boulder Drone, etc.

Live videos on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and others will put you in front of your audience in real-time. You can share updates, host a Q&A session, and engage with potential buyers to establish a better B2C rapport.

Find out more about how videos can boost your real estate sales.

6. Virtual home staging continues to be a powerful marketing tool.

Virtual home staging gained popularity in 2020-2021 because of the restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Since lockdowns prevented many buyers from seeing properties in person, real estate agents found creative ways to keep them informed and interested. In addition, virtual staging doesn’t require coding skills because the solutions available allow realtors to use this marketing strategy without investing in furniture rentals, renovations, or hiring interior design experts. Software choices for virtual home staging include Virtual Staging Lab and IBD Luxury Home Staging.

7. Use targeted advertising to reach more potential buyers.

Both Google and Facebook offer excellent targeting tools to put your ads in front of the right audiences. Refine your targeting based on location to deliver information to the people looking for homes and apartments in the listings’ neighborhoods. Local search ads target people who are ready to buy or have a genuine interest in properties in that area. It would be best if you considered advertising on Zillow, too, to reach even more buyers.

8. Develop a people-first marketing strategy and focus on services rather than sales.

COVID-19 forced marketers to adopt emphatic marketing strategies and focus on the long-term game instead of short-term sales and commissions. As a result, some of the best real estate agencies in the USA and the world offer information people need and want to know right now, including COVID-19 news, city projects, mortgages, schools, hospitals, and other places of interest. These realtors build strong relationships with their potential buyers, local businesses, and communities, relationships that will help tremendously when the pandemic is over.

9. Don’t shy away from social media.

Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter are reasonably popular with real estate marketers. Still, networks like TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat are surprisingly successful and have excellent adoption among the elite top earners within the 30 to 45-year-old demographic. Consider including these alternative networks in your marketing strategy in 2022.

Per NAR’s 2021 Home Buyers and Sellers Generational Trends Report, print newspaper ads, billboards, television, and yard signs still work to generate qualified leads.

Besides employing online marketing strategies, you should continue your traditional marketing efforts. Keep on handing out business cards and fliers, publish ads in newspapers and on bulletin boards, try radio and TV advertising, design beautiful yard signs, and so on. A powerful marketing strategy employs online and offline resources, adopts new technologies, follows trends, and remains relevant to market demands and changes.