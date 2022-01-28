by

Steve DuBrueler, Founder and CEO of Coldwell Banker Premier, a regional real estate power headquartered in Winchester, Va., has announced the promotion of Stephen Meadows to Chief Operating Officer.

Meadows, who previously served as Vice President, Operations, will lead the company’s regional growth efforts, while continuing to improve and implement systems and tools for agent success. The announcement comes following Coldwell Banker Premier’s recent merger with Coldwell Banker Resort Realty and its offices in Rehoboth Beach, Lewes, Seaford and Milford, Del. The company now has 12 offices and approximately 150 agents who combined to do 1,700 transactions in 2021 equating to nearly $500 million in sales volume.

“We are in the midst of tremendous company growth which brings added responsibilities to our leadership team,” DuBrueler said. “Stephen was instrumental in all phases of our merger with Coldwell Banker Resort Realty. He is prepared for this next challenge and will take a forward-facing role in identifying other firms in the region that might be of interest to us. At the same time, he has had a wide variety of experiences in real estate that allow him to understand the needs of agents, staff, managers, referral and ancillary business partners. I’m really looking forward to working side-by-side with Stephen as we grow our footprint.”

Meadows launched his real estate career as an agent 20 years ago. He spent six years with Crye-Leike Real Estate Services in Nashville, Tenn., where he closed more than 375 transactions and generated $45 million in sales volume as one of the top foreclosure agents in the market. Meadows eventually joined American Home Shield as an account executive where he managed a regional sales team and developed a variety of training programs. Three years later, he joined Coldwell Banker Real Estate as a Franchise Marketing and Engagement Manager and was eventually promoted to Midwest Director, Strategic Growth. He joined Coldwell Banker Premier in 2020.

“Steve is one of the great leaders in our industry and it is no surprise that he recently won the Coldwell Banker Chandler Barton Spirit Award which is the brand’s top individual award that recognizes a “can do” spirit,” Meadows said. “From the day I joined Coldwell Banker Premier, Steve has prepared for us to take the next step as a company with a focus on regional mergers and acquisitions. It’s humbling to know that he has such faith in me to help us grow and manage the numerous moving pieces that come with increased size. What I also love is that Steve is adamant that as we grow we cannot lose the family culture we have built. His agent-first philosophy is evident in the health care and retirement plans every agent has with us.”

