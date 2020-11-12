REALOGY JOINS NEW LGBTQ+ REAL ESTATE ALLIANCE AT THE HIGHEST PARTNERSHIP LEVEL

by

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) has become the largest residential real estate partner with the new LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance at the highest “Champions” level, further solidifying its strong commitment to support all LGBTQ+ real estate professionals.

In celebration of this momentous partnership announcement, Realogy invites Realtors® to stop by its booth on Wednesday, November 18th from 2:15 – 3:15 pm EST at the NAR 2020 Virtual REALTORS® Conference to learn more about the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance and housing trends within the LGBTQ+ community and chat with CEO Ryan Weyandt and President John Thorpe. Those who visit this networking event, open to all Realtors registered for the virtual conference who are interested in becoming a part of this new opportunity, will be entered into a drawing to win one free ticket to the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance first annual event in 2021.

For over a decade, Realogy, the leading and most integrated provider of U.S. residential real estate services and its well-known brands including Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Corcoran®, ERA® and Sotheby’s International Realty®, have helped lead the industry through various efforts to drive the message of equality in the real estate industry. For its efforts, Realogy has been recognized as the top residential real estate company on the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index and as Forbes’ Best Employers for Diversity.

Realogy and its brands are also proudly represented within the new LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance. John Thorpe, a Regional Vice President of Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, serves as President of the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance and Coldwell Banker Realty Manager Associate Patrick Ruble serves as Secretary.

“Realogy has been incredible in its support of our community for years,” said LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance CEO Ryan Weyandt. “They were the first in our industry to fully empower an LGBTQ employee resource group and were the first to publicly support the Equality Act, a bill that when passed will prohibit housing and credit discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. Realogy also provides full health benefits to transgender employees. The Alliance will benefit tremendously from having day-to-day interaction with leaders of Realogy who will share their expertise and ideas as we grow to make a difference in the lives of the LGBTQ+ community.”

This new partnership agreement calls for Realogy to have a seat on the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance’s Sponsor Advisory Board that will focus on long term strategy, public policy and industry trends. It will participate on a variety of thought leadership programs while engaging Alliance members and LGBTQ+ consumers at the local level through involvement with the Alliance’s 50+ chapters. Realogy will also communicate its Alliance partnership with its nearly 200,000 affiliated sales professionals in the U.S.

“At Realogy, we strongly believe in the power of social change and strive to encourage real estate professional everywhere to be a part of this important movement toward equality,” said John Peyton, Realogy Franchise Group’s chief executive officer and president. “We partner with the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance in their mission to advocate for, elevate and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community and, with our combined efforts leading the way, we will continue on the journey to create a world free of housing discrimination.”

The Alliance, which launched on October 1, is an inclusive member-based organization founded in June as a 501(c)6 non-profit corporation dedicated to enhancing the professional lives of its members while providing consumers with the proper resources to assist in buying, selling and enjoying their home.

The LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance is a 501(c)6 non-profit dedicated to empowering the LGBTQ+ community on the path to homeownership as we also advocate on behalf of the community on housing issues. The Alliance, founded in June 2020, is an all-inclusive organization that works to improve the professional lives of its members through a public-facing Alliance Referral Community. The Alliance began accepting members in October 2020 and has more than 50 chapters in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. For more information visit realestatealliance.org.

