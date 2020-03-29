Realtors® Chris Eller and Mary Beth Wichlei join The Cassina Group

by

“I am delighted to welcome Chris and Mary Beth to The Cassina Group,” said Owen Tyler, Managing Broker and Partner of the company. “Each of these individuals has the experience and intellect that is needed in this competitive real estate market, and we couldn’t be more proud to have them as part of Cassina.”

Chris Eller joins The Cassina Group after serving as Broker-in-Charge for his own real estate company. A native of Charleston, Eller has been in the real estate field for over 17 years. In addition to having his broker’s license, he also has his builder’s license as well as several designations including CRS, CSP, ePro and GREEN. Whether working with buyers or sellers, his goal is to keep his clients as stress free as possible so they can enjoy the process and find their perfect home.

“I joined The Cassina Group because of the culture, technology and advanced marketing programs,” said Eller. “The Cassina Group’s reputation is outstanding in the luxury real estate market with their attention to detail in providing the best overall customer service. When you have an opportunity to find a company that operates with the same values as yours, it makes it an easy choice to join their team.”

Mary Beth Wichlei comes to The Cassina Group with over 16 years of experience in the industry. She has a diverse background working as a REALTOR® for buyers, sellers and national and regional home builders. She most recently worked in commercial real estate as a member of the #1 real estate team in Florida, where she focused on acquisitions and dispositions.

“In my 16 years of experience, I’ve found that surrounding myself with the best in the business to be of great importance,” said Wichlei. “It’s one of the many reasons I couldn’t be more excited to be a part of Charleston’s # 1 Boutique Real Estate Brokerage in 2020.”

The Cassina Group is known as Charleston’s innovation-driven real estate firm, with a proven reputation for delivering stronger results though leading-edge technology and building lasting relationships. For more information on The Cassina Group, please visit http://www.TheCassinaGroup.com.

About The Cassina Group

The Cassina Group is a boutique real estate brokerage with offices in Mount Pleasant, SC and Charleston, SC. The firm is managed by Owen Tyler, partner and managing broker, and founding partners Jimmy Dye and Robertson Allen. Recent awards include top honors from Charleston Magazine, Inc. 5000 and SC Biz News.