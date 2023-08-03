Recruiting Insight and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORS® Announce Audit Results

Recruiting Insight and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORS® announced the results of its performance audit.

Susan Patt, Vice President of Brokerage Operations, stated, “The Recruiting Insight products and support team enable us to be more consistent in our recruiting efforts. They provide invaluable support by sourcing candidates before they even start down the real estate career path and nurturing a relationship with them throughout their decision-making process.”



Patt also noted, “In addition to helping us find new sales professionals we’d otherwise miss, the quality of the new hires sourced by Recruiting Insight has been outstanding. Our decision to invest in this partnership has resulted in numerous talented sales professionals who go on to become award-winning producers in our network, with 50% of our ‘Rookies of the Year’ sourced by Recruiting Insight.”

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORS® is part of HomeServices of America, the nation’s largest provider of total home services and largest residential brokerage company in the U.S. in sales, according to the 2022 REAL Trends 500 report.

The company was named “Real Estate Agency Brand of the Year” and was recently awarded Top Workplaces in 2022. With over 5,000 sales professionals and 500 employees in more than 80 sales offices across the Tri-State area, the company was recently acknowledged as #1, for the eighth year in a row, in the entire national Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Network. Through its affiliated services, the Trident Group and Prosperity Home Mortgage, LLC; the company provides one-stop shopping and facilitated services to its clients including mortgage financing, and title, property and casualty insurance.

The company-sponsored charitable foundation, Fox & Roach/Trident Charities, is committed to addressing the needs of children and families in stressful life circumstances and has contributed over $8.6 million to more than 250 local organizations since its inception in 1995.

Proven Customer Impact

Recruiting Insight activates talent attraction strategies, systems, and execution for brokerages and teams. Founded in 2005 as Tidemark, the firm now operates under the Recruiting Insight brand for its portfolio of talent attraction solutions: ThirdPool, a subscription service for recruiting new agents; CoRecruit, a coaching solution for experienced agents; and the Hiring Marketplace, a just-in-time hiring solution for team leaders. The firm also offers a proprietary assessment tool, the Core Capacity Index.

###

Recruiting Insight is a privately held firm. Through its product offerings of ThirdPool, CoRecruit, and the Hiring Marketplace, it delivers proven recruiting and retention results for broker-owners and teams in more than 100 markets across the United States. Based in Woodinville, Washington, the firm is led by industry veterans Ben Hess and Mark Johnson.