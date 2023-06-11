Recruiting Insight and Jack Conway Announce Year to Date Results

Recruiting Insight and Jack Conway today announced results for 2023 year-to-date.

“We are excited that our solutions are creating repeatable and sustainable results for Jack Conway We can provide the system, structure, and process yet at the end of the day, someone must execute, and Jack Conway executes at a very high level,” said Mark Johnson and Ben Hess, Managing Partners of Recruiting Insight.

Carol Bulman, CEO and Chairman of Jack Conway, said, “I am very pleased that our partnership with the Recruiting Insight team is creating measurable recruiting results for our company. We have significantly exceeded our performance vs. last year regarding our YTD recruiting goals. The brightest spot is our experienced agent recruiting performance where we are up 141% in the first four months of 2023 compared to all of 2022. The Recruiting Insight team played a significant role in enabling that result.”

Jack Conway is the largest family-owned and operated real estate company based in Massachusetts, Jack Conway is consistently ranked among the top real estate brokerages in the country. They are 100% privately owned and operated. The company provides quality, one-stop real estate, and mortgage services to its customers and clients. These services include residential and commercial sales and leases, mortgage financing, relocation, appraisal, and property management.

Proven Customer Impact

The Recruiting Insight enterprise has successfully served the real estate industry with various products for the past 18 years. Founded in 2005 as Tidemark, the firm was rebranded as ThirdPool Recruiting in 2015 and most recently added the Recruiting Insight brand umbrella for its portfolio of products. The company offers three recruiting services for the real estate industry: ThirdPool, a subscription service for new agents; CoRecruit, a coaching solution for experienced agents; and the Hiring Marketplace, a just-in-time hiring solution for team leaders.

Recruiting Insight is a privately held firm. Through its product offerings of ThirdPool, CoRecruit, and the Hiring Marketplace, it delivers proven recruiting and retention results for broker owners and teams in more than 100 markets across the United States. Based in Woodinville, Washington, the firm is led by industry veterans Ben Hess and Mark Johnson.

For more information:Mark Johnson

972-521-4215

[email protected]