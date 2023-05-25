Recruiting Insight Announces Acceptance Into The Lone Wolf Concierge Service Provider Network

Recruiting Insight today announced it has been accepted as a trusted provider inside the Lone Wolf Concierge Service.

“We are excited to expand our offering to the Lone Wolf marketplace and the brokerage operations they serve. Lone Wolf is a leading solution provider for real estate brokerages, and our Recruiting Insight recruiting and retention solutions will enhance the performance of participating clients,” said Mark Johnson and Ben Hess, Managing Partners of Recruiting Insight.

The company offers recruiting, retention, and consulting services for the real estate industry: ThirdPool, a subscription service for new agents; CoRecruit, a coaching solution for experienced agent growth; and the Hiring Marketplace, a solution for team leaders desiring to grow with newly experienced licensed associates.

Jake Hamilton, Chief of Staff for Lone Wolf, said, “The quality of leadership and industry experience the Recruiting Insight team brings to our marketplace is both proven and impressive. We are pleased to offer our clients a solution that will enhance our Broker Metrics offering and add value to our client's bottom line.”

Proven Customer Impact

About Recruiting Insight (https://recruitinginsight.net/) is a privately held firm. Through its product offerings of ThirdPool, CoRecruit, and the Hiring Marketplace, it delivers proven recruiting and retention results for real estate broker owners and teams in more than 100 markets across the United States. Based in Woodinville, Washington, the firm is led by industry veterans Ben Hess and Mark Johnson.