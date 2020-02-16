Rent Manager Property Management Software Launches New App

by

London Computer Systems (LCS), developer of Rent Manager® property management software and other business-critical technologies, has launched a brand-new version of their property management app, now called rmAppSuite Pro. Available For Android and iOS, this completely redeveloped application is fully integrated with customers’ Rent Manager 12 databases, enabling users to work from anywhere and greatly increase the efficiency and productivity of their property management businesses.

Several new features have been added to rmAppSuite Pro, in addition to numerous updates from earlier editions of the application. Enhancements include improved search capabilities for viewing tenant, prospect, owner, and vendor information; as well as enriched inspection capabilities that allow users to quickly take pictures and set statuses in the field.

The addition of texting and VoIP-calling integrations allow customers to call or text from the app without sharing personal contact information. Users can also add history notes in the app, which populate in real-time in the desktop version of the software. With in-the-field data reflected instantly in Rent Manager 12 back at the office, the LCS team aims to make the daily processes and professional lives of property managers significantly easier.

“rmAppSuite Pro has been written from the ground-up using the mobile industry’s latest technologies. This allows us to add new modules and features at a much faster rate than previously possible.” said Jason Meyer, Rent Manager Mobile Team, Team Leader. “With a focus on reducing the number of clicks required to perform tasks, we strive to make all workflows faster so users can complete their to-dos more easily. Our entire Mobile Team is extremely proud of the features and enhancements released with rmAppSuite Pro.”

rmAppSuite Pro is available on the App Store and Google Play for immediate download. Although the app is a free download, you must be licensed for Rent Manager 12 to use the application.

