RYANT WEYANDT APPOINTED CEO OF THE NEW LGBTQ+ REAL ESTATE ALLIANCE

The new LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance has announced that veteran mortgage lender Ryan Weyandt has been named the CEO of the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance that will officially begin welcoming members tomorrow. The organization’s seven-person Board of Directors, led by President John Thorpe voted yesterday to appoint Weyandt.

The LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance will launch with a celebration at 1 p.m. Eastern tomorrow – October 1 – with a Facebook Live event at www.facebook.com/lgbtqrealliance

The Alliance is an inclusive organization founded in June as a 501(c)6 non-profit corporation dedicated to enhancing the professional lives of its members while providing consumers with the proper resources to assist in buying, selling and enjoying their home. The LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance, with more than 1,400 engaged on its Facebook group, recently unveiled its web site at realestatealliance.org. Those who join before December 31 will receive Founding Member status and benefits.

Weyandt has spent the last 10 years in the mortgage industry most recently as a Mortgage Loan Officer at US Bank after serving six years at Wells Fargo. Prior to his lending career, Weyandt held a variety of senior roles with firms in operations and event management. He has served on the Minnesota RealtorsⓇ Diversity and Inclusion Committee and previously led the NAGLREP Foundation, along with being a past-President of the organization’s Minneapolis chapter. He is a University of St. Thomas grad who completed his Masters work in Organizational Leadership at St. Catherine University.

“Ryan has done an incredible job in guiding our Executive and Steering Committees since we first started creation of our new group in June,” Thorpe said. ”His background in organizational structure, the real estate industry and his passion for making a difference in the LGBTQ community makes him the right person to lead the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance. With his guidance and perseverance, we will launch with more than 50 chapters and a variety of partnerships that we will announce soon. The Alliance has a lot of room to differentiate ourselves and make a difference in the lives of our members and the LBGTQ+ real estate consumer. I’m looking forward to working closely with Ryan.”

“The Alliance has grown quickly led by so many outstanding volunteers within the real estate industry and LGBTQ community,” Weyandt said. “At last count so far, we had more than 10,000 volunteer hours devoted to the Alliance. The result of this work is obvious when you look at our new site, the interest we are generating from potential partners, real estate’s other diversity organizations and the industry at large. Our charge is to be welcoming, inclusive and transparent in how we operate led by our elected Board. I am obviously honored to be appointed to this new role and look forward to many years of success for the Alliance and our members.”

ABOUT THE LGBTQ+ REAL ESTATE ALLIANCE

The LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance is a 501(c)6 non-profit dedicated to empowering the LGBTQ+ community on the path to homeownership as we also advocate on behalf of the community on housing issues. The Alliance, founded in June 2020, is an all-inclusive organization that works to improve the professional lives of its members through a public-facing Alliance Referral Community. The Alliance began accepting members in October 2020 and has more than 50 chapters in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. For more information visit realestatealliance.org.