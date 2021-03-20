Shipping a Car: Things You Need to Know When Transporting Cars

by

What to Know Before Transporting a Car

Did you just sell your home? Are you in need of shipping your cars due to job relocation? Moving your car across the country to its new home can be a logistical pain. So take the stress out of the situation. You’ll want to call an auto transportation company that specializes in shipping cars safely to your destination.

If you are flying to save time, it makes sense to use a specialist car transportation company to get your car shipped to your new address promptly. Without a doubt, you will want to be in touch with one of the best car shipping companies, especially if you own expensive cars.

Like any other business, there will be exceptional car shipping companies and others you’ll want to avoid. If you have ever dealt with an awful moving company you know exactly what I mean. There are a lot of moving scams and downright terrible businesses in the industry.

Maximum Real Estate Exposure has put one of the most comprehensive guides together on who to choose, along with helpful car shipping tips.

One of the first things to note is that if you are having your car shipped door to door, you’ll pay more than if it is picked up at the shipping companies choice location.

Make sure to check the prices of both options. When you plan a move of this magnitude, it is often worth paying more for the convenience of door-to-door service. You will have enough to worry about without planning to retrieve your car from some unknown destination.

What to Know About Shipping a Car

When Transporting a Car Do Your Homework

Check with several companies to find out what they offer. Does the price change based on certain criteria? What is the insurance coverage that is included?

Remember that your car is valuable. You’ll want it to be treated with care, just like you would treat it. How the car shipping handles other people’s property should indicate how well they’ll perform over the long journey your car will experience.

Word of mouth references is an excellent idea when choosing between car shipping companies. When shipping something as valuable as you own is a car, you don’t want to take chances.

Ask Lots of Questions Before Hiring a Car Shipping Company

You probably won’t get to see all the equipment they use, but you will obviously want to know that everything is in working order. Ask if you can look at the vehicles that your car may be shipped on. Check to ensure all the equipment used to keep your car in place doesn’t look worn and rusty. You don’t want an accident due to neglect.

You’ll also want to ask what the experience level is of the driver who will be transporting your car. You’ll want a car shipping driver who has some good experience under their belt. At least a few years would be great.

Again, make sure that the company has adequate insurance coverage. Ask for a copy of the insurance policy if you need to.

Ask the company what their booking schedule looks like and how quickly they expect your car to go from point A to point B.

Prepare Your Vehicle For Shipping

When shipping a car, you’ll want to make some preparations yourself. Remove any personal items from your car, and pay on a credit card so that you have a clear record of your transaction. Car shipping companies frown on having your car filled with personal items.

Make sure that you only have around a quarter of a tank of gas before transporting. Ensure that the car is clean. If it gets any dents or other nicks, you will notice them immediately on pick-up.

If you are shipping an antique car or collector’s car, ask if you can leave a car cover over it for protection.

Be Available For Pick Up and Delivery

When you pick your car up at the other end of the trip, it is important to check your car out for damage before signing off on the agreement.

Look For Red Flags From The Car Shipping Company

If the company is unable to answer any of your questions, don’t deal with them.

Try not to plan the move for mid-winter, as a snowfall could hold up the process.

Holiday periods may also slow down transporting.

Understand How Payment Works When Shipping a Car

Usually, you will be asked to pay the driver on delivery. If anything goes, wrong the credit card is more readily tracked. Some companies may ask for a 20% deposit and the rest of the money on delivery. The most reputable car shipping companies, however, do not ask for a large deposit.

What to Do When Your Car Arrives

Ensure that the car is okay, get in it, and go for a short drive immediately after it arrives as if there are any mechanical defects. You want to know immediately as next week will be too late to make a claim.

Also, check the tires for damage and make sure they haven’t been swapped for inferior brands ( check that the spare is still there).

Get in Touch With The Local Registry

You will want to take care of registering the car in your new home state. This is an essential task that should not be left hanging. Make sure you get your insurances squared away as well.

Final Thoughts on Shipping a Car

With the move, there is enough to do without worrying about auto transportation. As soon as you have a moving date, start doing your research on car transportation companies. When it comes to shipping a car, it is probably one of your more valuable assets and something you won’t be able to live without.

Doing your homework is essential when shipping a car. Hopefully, you have enjoyed some of these car shipping tips. Again, don’t forget to check out the valuable resource provided by Maximum Real Estate Exposure that will answer any unanswered questions.