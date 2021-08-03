Silverton Mortgage partners with homebuilder Clover & Hive

by

Silverton Mortgage, a leading direct residential mortgage lender, announced its newest partnership with clover & hive, a new home builder that offers a modernized and simplified approach to home buying with pricing starting in the low $300s.

With its partner lender status, Silverton will serve clover & hive out of its new office in Kansas City, Mo., Silverton’s 36th location.

“We’re a great match. clover & hive strives to make homebuilding an exciting, straightforward and personal experience, and Silverton focuses on simplifying the mortgage process to keep our clients involved and updated every step of the way,” said Jake Heiserman, Branch Manager for the Kansas City office. “Our experience with the new construction process can provide buyers a lender option that’s aligned with the values of clover & hive.”

Founded in 1998, Silverton Mortgage has grown from a one-man operation to an acknowledged leader within the mortgage industry. Silverton credits its success to exceptional communication skills and prioritizes keeping all parties in the loop throughout the entire loan process. In 2020, more than 9 out of 10 borrowers and real estate agents said they would recommend Silverton to their friends and family. In 2021, Silverton was recognized for the fifth consecutive year by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution as one of the top places to work.

clover & hive started in the fall of 2020. The team uses advanced building processes to cut excess costs and build homes in as little as 120 days. clover & hive’s first communities are in Blue Springs, Raymore, and Lee’s Summit in Missouri and Overland Park in Kansas. The company also has operations in Des Moines, Iowa.

All loans are subject to credit approval.

Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc., dba Silverton Mortgage, 1201 Peachtree St NE, Ste 2050, Atlanta, Georgia 30361, 855-815-0291, NMLS #1561, (https://www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org/), AZ Lic. #BK-0902616, Licensed by the Department of Financial Protection and Innovation under the California Residential Mortgage Lending Act license, Georgia Residential Mortgage (Lic. #6911), MT Lic. #1561, Licensed by the N.J. Department of Banking and Insurance, Licensed by PA Dept. of Banking, Rhode Island Licensed Lender. All information is believed accurate and is subject to change without notice. Equal Housing Opportunity.

clover & hive started in Fall of 2020 with a modernized and simplified home building experience with pricing starting in the low $300s. The team at clover & hive believe that by using an advanced building process they can cut excess costs and build a home in as little as 120 days. Backed by Clayton Properties, a Berkshire Hathaway Affiliate, this company has the financial support to make a big difference in the local real estate market. To learn more about clover & hive, visit http://www.cloverandhive.com