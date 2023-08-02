Southern California’s Dilbeck Real Estate Partners with Engel & Völkers

Engel & Völkers today announced a partnership with Dilbeck Real Estate, as a result of which, approximately 400 real estate professionals and support staff, as well as nine new shop locations, will now operate under the Engel & Völkers brand. Dilbeck Real Estate has been a highly respected real estate presence in California dating back to 1950. As of 2023, the business had nine office locations in Los Angeles and Ventura counties, including Burbank, San Marino, Camarillo, La Canada Flintridge, Glendale, Encino, Pasadena, Santa Clarita and Westlake Village, and achieved $1.3B in annual sales under the leadership of Mark Dilbeck, the company’s second generation majority owner running the business since 1998.

Dilbeck will retain partial ownership and be responsible for the day-to-day operations of Los Angeles and Ventura county shop locations, focusing on strategic expansion, recruiting, retention, advisor growth, and productivity. Paul Benson, license partner of more than 40 existing Engel & Völkers locations across California, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Utah, and Washington, will gain an ownership stake of the new business under Engel & Völkers.

“For Engel & Völkers, growth doesn’t come at any cost,” said Anthony Hitt, president and CEO, Engel & Völkers Americas. “As a culture-driven company, every new business opportunity, whether a large merger, brokerage partnership or individual real estate professional joining the brand, is approached with the intent not simply to help us grow, but with the expectation and responsibility to further the ethos of the brand and our philosophy toward exceptional client service, as well as helping our advisors grow with us. This is an exciting move in California. Paul and Mark working together is certainly just the beginning of many great things to come.”

Dilbeck Real Estate brings a specialized market knowledge of Los Angeles and Ventura counties’ bedroom communities to Engel & Völkers’ growing footprint across California. Each with its own unique flavor, these markets are culturally diverse, with residents hailing from around the world. These distinct but connected communities fit well within the framework of Engel & Völkers’ business, built on the strength of top local real estate experts working together within a connected global network. As a result of this merger, Engel & Völkers will now have a total of 15 locations in the greater Los Angeles area, further fostering a thriving local ecosystem of collaboration that enables the highest level of client service.

“I’m excited that my heart and mind tell me that we have found a partner that makes us stronger and more vibrant for years to come,” said Dilbeck. “The real estate industry has changed significantly since the inception of Dilbeck Real Estate more than 70 years ago. The competitive landscape is completely different, and with so many options for today’s consumers and real estate professionals to choose from, it became clear that we needed to affiliate with a large, established player in order to bring the business into its next era of growth. The tools and resources that Engel & Völkers provides will help our advisors secure more listings and advance professionally, and nothing excites me more than knowing that we’ve found a partner that shares similar values. This partnership will truly make our business stronger.”

“It is an honor to welcome Mark and the entire Dilbeck Real Estate team to Engel & Völkers,” added Benson. “Their organizational expertise and passion for real estate align with our own commitment to excellence. We share a vision for the future that combines growth with people, and are deeply committed to doing what is right for both our clients and advisors through a focus on collaboration, collegiality and support via all the systems, tools, coaching, training and marketing needed to be successful, all backed by the power of Engel & Völkers’ respected global brand.”

About Engel & Völkers

Engel & Völkers is a global luxury real estate brand. Founded in Hamburg, Germany, in 1977, Engel & Völkers draws on its rich European history to deliver a fresh approach to luxury real estate in the Americas with a focus on creating a personalized client experience at every stage of the home buying or selling process for today’s savvy homeowner. Engel & Völkers currently operates approximately 300 shop locations with over 6,500 real estate advisors in the Americas, contributing to the brand’s global network of over 16,600 real estate professionals in more than 30 countries, offering both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of luxury services, including real estate and yachting. Committed to exceptional service, Engel & Völkers supports its advisors with an array of premium quality business services; marketing programs and platforms; as well as access to its global network of real estate professionals, property listings, and market data. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. For more information, visit www.evrealestate.com.