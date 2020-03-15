Spencer Krull Joins Side as Managing Broker of Southern California

by

Side, the only real estate brokerage that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams and independent brokerages to transform them into boutique brands and businesses, today announced that Spencer Krull has joined the company as Managing Broker of Southern California.

Most recently the General Manager of ultra-luxury brokerage Westside Estate Agency, Krull worked on deals from $89,000 to $89 million as a manager and broker for several offices, partnering collaboratively with agents to learn the nuances of each market.

In this role, Krull leverages his 17 years of experience as a licensed real estate agent, broker, trainer and coach to resolve the complex issues accompanying transactions in which market-leading boutique brands are involved.

“The brokerage business is at a crossroads,” said Krull. “Traditional companies aren’t providing agents with a clear value proposition, while some new-model brokerages are unsustainably buying agents to bring them over. Side is the first company I’ve seen where the technology is leveraged to allow agents to get in front of their clients — where business happens. Side actually delivers on what other brokerages promise.”

Krull’s appointment follows Side’s growth and momentum in Southern California’s most prominent cities and counties. Today, Side’s Southern California partners include, but are not limited to, Amalfi Estates, The Stroyke Properties Group, The Hobin Company, Edge Real Estate, Major League Properties, Revel Real Estate, and Power of 2 in Riverside, as well as Trillion Real Estate in Temecula. Side has also established a strategic engagement with visionary home designer Scott Gillen, founder of Unvarnished, which offers prospective homebuyers a concierge homebuying experience — from curation and construction to closing.

“We’re thrilled to have Spencer join our Brokerage team as Managing Broker of Southern California,” said Hilary Saunders, Chief Broker Officer for Side. “He brings unparalleled local expertise that will help grow and support the expanding number of elite brands and agents partnering with us in Southern California. Additionally, his experience in the luxury market provides a wonderful resource to our agents throughout the state.”

Side is led by experienced industry professionals who handle marketing and compliance and with world-class engineers who develop technology designed to improve agent productivity and enhance client experience. The company believes that homeownership is a fundamental human right, and Side is on a mission to improve the public good by empowering local, boutique real estate businesses with everything they need to deliver premium service, experience, and results to consumers.

Since its launch in 2017, Side has saved agents an average of 62 days per year, and Side partners have seen an average 45% year-over-year (“YoY”) growth rate, with some experiencing greater than 120% YoY growth. Side now powers over 500 real estate agents from the industry’s top 100 producing teams and is on track to represent over $8 billion in annual home sales by 2020.

About Side

Side transforms high-performing agents, teams and independent brokerages into successful businesses and boutique brands that are 100% agent-owned. Side exclusively partners with the best agents, empowering them with proprietary technology and a premier support team so they can be more productive, grow their business and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.