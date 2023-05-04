START UP REAL ESTATE BROKERAGE BRINGS THE CENTURY 21 BRAND BACK TO GREEN BAY

Century 21 Real Estate LLC., a global industry leader and the most recognized name in real estate*, is back in the Green Bay market with the affiliation of In Good Company, a start-up firm led by three seasoned industry professionals.

The leadership team includes broker/co-owner Levi Foss, co/owner Erin Flores, and broker Erin Kasprzycki. Foss has 18 years of real estate experience in the area. For the last five years, Flores served as Foss’s transaction coordinator. When they sought to open their own brokerage, they tapped Kasprzycki for her combined real estate and customer service expertise.

Now doing business as CENTURY 21 In Good Company, Foss, Flores, Kasprzycki

and their team of relentless affiliated sales professionals will have access to the

CENTURY 21® brand’s world-class technology and marketing, lead generation, agent learning and coaching, and innovative productivity platform to help better serve and deliver the highest quality of service to homebuyers, home sellers, and investors.

The company serves a wide range of clients in a market that includes single and multifamily homes, luxury homes, waterfront properties, and investment properties.

Agents affiliated with CENTURY 21 In Good Company enjoy the collaborative approach to service that is the hallmark of the firm. The company utilizes an open office approach that emphasizes relationship building so that its clients can rely on the resources of the entire company instead of an individual agent.

With teamwork and service as the firm’s focal points, the leadership team provides personalized one-on-one coaching for their affiliated agents to fuel professional development and productivity and is readily available to answer questions and provide support when needed. Foss, Flores, and Kasprzycki are initially focused on leveraging the brand’s comprehensive tools and resources to grow organically, with a plan to recruit like-minded agents to the firm in the coming months.

“The name of our firm was carefully selected to signal how we conduct business for our affiliated agents as well as our clients – everyone is in good company,” said Foss. “In addition to the tremendous cache the CENTURY 21® brand offers in Green Bay, another key differentiator for our firm lies in our unified approach to client care which provides a seamless experience no matter who you work with.”

“With a wealth of brand resources at our disposal, we are very proactive in exposing our affiliated agents to the many ways they can build their business,” said Flores, who serves as office manager and coordinates learning and professional development for the firm. “The tools are not only powerful but very user friendly, which will help them excel in their business.”

“It’s been many years since a CENTURY 21 office operated in Green Bay and we’re excited to re-introduce the market to the fresh, modern, and dynamic CENTURY 21 brand that is experiencing incredible momentum right now,” said Kasprzycki. “We’re looking forward to harnessing that momentum to help us build our business literally from the ground up.”

“We are thrilled to be back in Green Bay, a highly sought-after place to live, and are confident that Levi, Erin, and Erin will be relentless in expanding the CENTURY 21 brand in their market,” said Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “Their personal attention to both clients and agents coupled with the backing of a powerful and widely known and respected brand make this a win-win for everyone involved.”

Foss, Flores and Kasprzycki are looking for relentless sales professionals to join their growing real estate company and invite area residents seeking a new professional opportunity, or real estate agents looking for a new home, to visit them at 353 Main Ave Suite A, De Pere, WI 54115 or call at 920.425.4543.

