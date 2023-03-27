THE BETTER HOMES AND GARDENS REAL ESTATE BRAND WELCOMES CHINO HILLS BROKERAGE

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC announced today the affiliation of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Heritage Group, based in Chino Hills, California. The brokerage has served the surrounding San Bernardino, Riverside, Orange and Los Angeles counties for the past 19 years.

The company was first established in 2004 by Larry Black, the firm’s current broker/owner, and Josephine Taylor, the acting broker associate owner. Black has been involved in real estate for more than 40 years, earning his license in 1978. Throughout his career, Black has been appointed to multiple positions in his local REALTORS® association. Most recently he was named the chair of the federal committee for the California Association of REALTORS® in 2023. Taylor boasts her own extensive background of service and achievement. She earned her license in 1984; shortly after receiving her broker’s license, she opened her own mortgage company in 1992. She has been named a C2EX ambassador by National Association of REALTORS® in 2023.

Black and Taylor are highly regarded as leaders in residential, commercial, land, and multi-unit property sales, and are known for their considerable expertise in mortgage products and practices. They promote a collaborative culture within the office and pride themselves on their extensive regional knowledge and experience.

Located only an hour outside of downtown Los Angeles, Diamond Bar, Chino Hills, and Chino are some of the most desirable areas in California thanks to its proximity to the city as well as its suburban feel. Chino Hills State Park offers over 90 miles of trails for hikers, cyclists, and all other outdoor enthusiasts and is complemented by high-end shops and restaurants as well as multiple museums for history buffs. Chino Hills is a premier destination for education. The local school system boasts some of the highest test scores in the county, while opportunities for higher education abound with Cal Poly Pomona University, Mount San Antonio College and Western University all located nearby.

The area offers a very diverse job market, as there are plenty of opportunities within the suburbs and metros of Orange, Riverside, Los Angeles and San Bernardino Counties. In addition to retail employers, local parks and resorts serve as major employment opportunities as well as numerous tech companies setting up new branches in the region.

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Heritage Group will help new and experienced agents gain a competitive advantage in their market and increase productivity by tapping into the many business-building resources in Be Better University ® , the brand’s award-winning professional development and learning platform.

The company will take advantage of the unique BHGRE ® lifestyle programs and content to help develop lasting relationships with clients. PinPoint SM , a proprietary BHGRE brand tool that taps into consumer behavior data from Better Homes & Gardens magazine and its publisher Dotdash Meredith’s customer database of more than 175 million consumers, will play a significant role in effectively reaching potential buyers for specific properties.

The firm works closely with the 100 Women Who Care initiative and supports several local nonprofits including the Lions Club and the Chamber of Commerce.

According to realtor.com®, the median home sales price in Chino Hills is $895,000.

“The Chino Hills market accounts for some of the most affluent buyers in the country, and Josephine and Larry have been able to go above and beyond in serving these communities for almost 20 years. Their extensive prior experience is invaluable in the real estate industry, and they could not be replicated or replaced. It’s our privilege to provide such a knowledgeable team with access to state-of-the-art technology and tools that can help them take their brokerage into the future. Based on their prior success alone, we are fully confident that Josephine and Larry are the most capable duo that we could have representing the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand in the local communities.”

- Sherry Chris, President & CEO, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC

“The real estate industry is often looked at as a contest. For us, it’s about collaboration, not competition. This is how we knew that Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate was the right fit for us, as they are fully aware of our ambitions and welcome us as affiliates. Over the years we’ve worked tirelessly to establish our names in the local communities while maintaining our family-like values, and to now have the backing of a major franchise that understands these principles is incredible. We can’t wait to capitalize on their support and credibility to continue to succeed in client and company relations.”

- Larry Black, Broker/Owner, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Heritage Group

“Larry and I knew that this affiliation would allow our company and affiliated agents to have access to many opportunities. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate offers some of the most robust business development tools in the industry. The next big goal for the brokerage is to grow, and this is much more attainable now that we will be able to provide affiliated agents with adequate professional development and a wide selection of tools and resources.”

- Josephine Taylor, Broker Associate/Owner, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, The Heritage Group

