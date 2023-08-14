THE CENTURY 21 BRAND ENTERS THE NORTHWEST ARKANSAS REAL ESTATE MARKET WITH AFFILIATION OF HEARTFELT HOMES

Century 21 Real Estate LLC, a global industry leader and the most recognized brand in real estate*, has entered the Northwest Arkansas market with the affiliation of Heartfelt Homes, a boutique real estate firm based in Bentonville that was named a top producing real estate company by the NWA Business Journal in 2023.

Established in 2019, the company is led by broker/owner Amber Green who started her real estate business as an agent in 2013. Now doing business as CENTURY 21 Heartfelt Homes, Amber and her team of relentless affiliated sales professionals will have access to the CENTURY 21® brand’s world-class technology and marketing, lead generation, agent learning and coaching, and innovative productivity platform to help better serve and deliver the highest quality of service to buyers, sellers and investors.

With Amber at the helm, the company is highly regarded for its expertise in residential sales around the Northwest Arkansas market. Local residents have come to expect the best in customer service from the firm’s affiliated agents, who prioritize the unique needs, preferences and aspirations of every client as they work tirelessly to find the perfect home.

Aside from their real estate know-how, residents of Northwest Arkansas have come to know the Heartfelt Homes firm thanks to their support of local community causes, especially for schoolteachers, first responders and family-owned businesses in the community.

With the backing of the CENTURY 21 brand, Amber has her sights set on expansion in the near future. She plans to double the number of agents in the Bentonville office while also expanding the company’s service area by opening new offices in Rogers, Springdale and Fayetteville within the next year.

“I’m always looking to provide the best opportunities for my firm’s affiliated agents,” says Amber. “When the CENTURY 21® brand came knocking, I knew I would be able to provide things I could not offer as -a non-franchised company. Both myself and the agents are excited to leverage the power of the brand to propel ourselves even further in our work so that we can better execute on our mission of helping our clients find a home that holds their heart.”

“Amber’s hands-on mentoring of agents combined with her contagious enthusiasm and positivity will be a powerful combination for achieving business goals as she takes advantage of the many ways that can help her expand and grow as a CENTURY 21 company,” said Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “We couldn’t have picked a better ambassador for the brand in Northwest Arkansas.”

Amber and the rest of her team are looking for relentless sales professionals to join their growing real estate company and invite area residents seeking a new professional opportunity, or real estate agents looking for a new home, to visit them at 208 N Walton Blvd., Suite 10, Bentonville, AR 72712 or call at 479.340.0004.

About CENTURY 21 Heartfelt Homes

CENTURY 21 Heartfelt Homes is an independently owned and operated franchise affiliate of Century 21 Real Estate, franchisor of the iconic CENTURY 21® brand, comprised of approximately 12,900 independently owned and operated franchised offices in 84 countries and territories worldwide with more than 144,000 independent sales professionals.

