THE CENTURY 21 BRAND EXPANDS NEW YORK CITY PRESENCE WITH AFFILIATION OF BOUTIQUE LUXURY FIRM IN CARROLL GARDENS, BROOKLYN

Century 21 Real Estate LLC., a global industry leader and the most recognized brand in real estate*, further strengthens its position in the New York City market with the affiliation of Awaye Realty, a boutique luxury firm based in the highly desirable Carroll Gardens neighborhood of Brooklyn.

The company is led by broker/owner Arlene Waye, who is known for her instrumental role in the development of numerous condominium, cooperative and rental projects across New York City before opening her own brokerage in 2003.

Now operating as CENTURY 21 Awaye Realty, Arlene and her team of relentless affiliated sales professionals gain access to the CENTURY 21® brand’s world-class technology and marketing, lead generation, agent learning and coaching, and innovative productivity platform to help better serve and deliver the highest quality of service to buyers, sellers and investors.

The firm specializes in residential and commercial sales, rentals and property management, serving clients in Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan, Staten Island and the Bronx. Arlene is well-known for her expertise in 1031 exchanges.

Arlene is joined by her daughter, Danielle Waye, who serves as Vice President of Operations and Development. Danielle will leverage her background in architecture and interior design to provide additional value to clients, particularly to real estate investors and developers in the increasingly popular Downtown Brooklyn neighborhoods of Brooklyn Heights, Carroll Gardens, Cobble Hill and Dumbo.

Reflecting on the new affiliation, Arlene stated, "Having lived and worked in Brooklyn throughout my entire career, I have never witnessed such abundant opportunities in the real estate market. To position our firm optimally and capitalize on these emerging prospects, we recognized the need for the support of a powerful global industry leader like the CENTURY 21® brand. By affiliating with the brand, we gain access to expanded referral networks, relocation business, and international connections that were previously unavailable to us as an independent firm."

“Under Arlene’s leadership, the brokerage has flourished into a hugely successful and multi-faceted enterprise thanks to extensive experience as well as ambition, expertise and devotion to client satisfaction,” said Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “Her decision to go for gold and affiliate with the CENTURY 21® brand aligns with her relentless commitment to creating a winning environment for both her affiliated agents and her clients, and we are excited to support her and her team in their continuing success.”

Waye and her team are actively seeking driven sales professionals to join their expanding real estate company. Area residents seeking new professional opportunities or real estate agents in search of a new home are encouraged to visit CENTURY 21 Awaye Realty at 526 Court Street, Brooklyn, NY 11231 or contact them at 718.488.0800.

CENTURY 21 Awaye Realty is the third New York City brokerage to affiliate with the brand in the last six months. CENTURY 21 Scope in Manhattan and CENTURY 21 Monticello in Queens both joined the network in October of 2022.



*Study Source: 2022 Ad Tracking Study. The survey results are based on 1,201 online interviews with a national random sample of adults (ages 18+) who are equal decision makers in real estate transactions and active in the real estate market (bought or sold a home within the past two years or, plan to purchase or sell a home within the next two years). Recognition question based on consumers aware of brand in question. Results are significant at a 90% confidence level, with a margin of error of +/- 2.4%. The study was conducted by Kantar Group Limited (formerly Millward Brown), a leading global market research organization, from November 10-16, 2022.

