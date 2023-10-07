THE CENTURY 21 BRAND FORTIFIES ITS SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA PRESENCE WITH THE AFFILIATION OF FEMALE LED BLOOMINGTON BROKERAGE

Century 21 Real Estate LLC., a global industry leader and the most recognized name in real estate*, has added Bloomington-based Synergia Realty to its growing number of California firms.

Established in 2006, the firm is led by broker/owner, Sandy Hernandez, a second-generation real estate professional. As the daughter of an entrepreneurial Latino woman, she first saw the world of real estate as an opportunity to be close and work alongside her mom. However, she quickly realized it also happened to be her natural calling. In her years since becoming a real estate professional, Hernandez was featured in VoyageLA magazine in November 2019, and is currently ranked among the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professional’s top 25 agents in 2023.

During her journey to business ownership, Hernandez also worked as a former store manager while pursuing her degree in criminal justice from California State University - San Bernardino. After leaving this position, she started in real estate behind the reception desk before quickly landing a role as a mortgage loan processor and eventually becoming the head of a successful 30-agent brokerage.

Now doing business as CENTURY 21 Synergia Realty, Hernandez and her team of relentless affiliated sales professionals will have access to the CENTURY 21® brand’s world-class technology and marketing, lead generation, agent learning and coaching, and innovative productivity platform to help better serve and deliver the highest quality of service to buyers, sellers and investors.

The firm is locally known for its expertise in assisting first-time buyers and working with sellers and investors in distressed property sales. The brokerage is also well-connected to the local Hispanic communities of San Bernardino and Riverside Counties as multiple members of the firm are bilingual and are of Hispanic heritage.

Synergia’s company philosophy is “customer service over dollars.” The firm’s sole focus is on assisting local residents in their pursuit of the American Dream through not only exceptional buying and selling services but also through education. CENTURY 21 Synergia Realty is also committed to serving the community through charitable acts such as sponsoring a Fontana-based youth baseball program and making regular donations to the San Bernardino homeless shelters.

“We look at ourselves as a one-stop-shop for anyone interested in homeownership,” said Hernandez. “We’re more than just a brokerage – we’re a resource. We’ve navigated some of the worst crises in real estate history and we want to share the industry knowledge that we’ve gained along the way to anyone who may need it.”

Hernandez already has her sights set on the business expansion with the backing of the CENTURY 21® brand. She plans to use the CENTURY 21 network and the brand’s name recognition to foster the company growth within the first year of affiliation. Specifically, Sandy has plans for expansion into the High and Low Deserts of California, in addition to recruiting more agents to affiliate with her firm.

“At the end of the day, we’re a hometown company with deep local roots,” said Hernandez. “Maintaining our community ties is paramount and something that the CENTURY 21 brand fully understands. The resources the brand provides not only allow us to better serve our existing clients, but it also provides the opportunity to broaden our reach to the communities we’ve always wanted to serve but haven’t previously been able to.”

“The CENTURY 21 brand prides itself as being a global network with a local focus,” said Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “By collaborating with proud multicultural professionals such as Sandy, we can truly reinforce that stance. Sandy has been able to provide service and education to the diverse communities of Southern California for over 15 years and for that reason she and her team are an important addition to the CENTURY 21 network.”

Hernandez and her team are looking for relentless sales professionals to join their growing real estate company and invite area residents seeking a new professional opportunity, or real estate agents looking for a new home, to visit them at 17691 Valley Blvd. Suite E in Bloomington, CA 92316.

About CENTURY 21 Synergia Realty

CENTURY 21 Synergia Realty is an independently owned and operated franchise affiliate of Century 21 Real Estate, franchisor of the iconic CENTURY 21® brand, comprised of over 12,900 independently owned and operated franchised offices in 84 countries and territories worldwide with more than 144,000 independent sales professionals.



