THE CENTURY 21 BRAND GROWS ITS PRESENCE ON MICHIGAN’S LOWER PENINSULA WITH AFFILIATION OF MUSKEGON BROKERAGE

Century 21 Real Estate LLC, a global industry leader and the most recognized name in real estate*, builds on its lower Michigan presence with the affiliation of Trophy Class Real Estate, a Muskegon-based firm which has served residents of West Michigan since 1992.

The company has been under the leadership of President and CEO Ian Volchoff since 2012. After graduating from Central Michigan University, Volchoff spent time in the construction industry working for his family’s business before pursuing his passion for real estate. Volchoff and his team of affiliated sales associates specialize in rural homes, commercial investments, waterfront properties, farms and ranches, and the second home market. With the backing of the CENTURY 21® brand, the company will expand the firm’s reach into the residential and single-family home segments of the market, leveraging its highly differentiated content marketing strategies.

Now doing business as CENTURY 21 Trophy Class, Volchoff and his team of relentless affiliated sales professionals will have access to the CENTURY 21® brand’s world-class technology and marketing, lead generation, agent learning and coaching, and innovative productivity platform to help better serve and deliver the highest quality of service to buyers, sellers and investors.

The brokerage is well-known for its in-house marketing team. With access to state-of-the-art media production equipment in the office, Volchoff’s marketing professionals are able to create top-tier content across multiple platforms to effectively market client properties and produce a quick turnaround in digital content. The Trophy Class marketing team’s YouTube channel features over 200 videos showcasing homes and land, which can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/@TrophyClass.

Volchoff is also extremely knowledgeable about the many niche markets and attractions that Michigan has to offer. From the waterfront properties on Muskegon’s coast to the cabins in the forests of Northern Michigan, Volchoff and his team will accommodate any client’s needs. These clients have come to expect not only constant dedication from Volchoff but also a level of understanding that can only be offered by a true Michigan native.

Now with the backing of the CENTURY 21® brand, Volchoff is looking to expand the firm’s footprint across the state as well as gain more market share in Muskegon. Specifically, Volchoff wants to add 5-10 agents to his team and expand his service area by adding new or existing offices. As with his in-house marketing efforts, he will also utilize the digital assets provided by the brand in order to grow his digital sphere of influence while still maintaining his value to his local community.

“We are all eager to utilize the networking opportunities that come with being part of the CENTURY 21 brand,” said Volchoff. “The CENTURY 21 name by itself generates excitement and that name recognition is something that we plan to utilize in order to attract new clients as well as retain existing ones. As a content-creation-heavy brokerage, we understand that the first moments of an interaction are paramount and there’s no better first impression in real estate than introducing yourself as part of the CENTURY 21 family.”

“Ian is a savvy business professional with a wealth of experience and insight that he leverages for the benefit of his clients,” said Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “He has built an impressive business in the state of Michigan and we are excited to support his growth goals in cementing his presence in the vibrant beachside community of Muskegon and expanding his footprint across the state.”

Volchoff and his team are looking for relentless sales professionals to join their growing real estate company and invite area residents seeking a new professional opportunity, or real estate agents looking for a new home, to visit them at 2175 Riegler Rd, Muskegon, MI 49445 or call at 231.233.1437.

