THE CENTURY 21 BRAND RE-ENTERS THE GREATER SAINT LOUIS MARKET WITH AFFILIATION OF COPPERKEY REALTY

Century 21 Real Estate LLC., a global industry leader and the most recognized brand in real estate*, is returning to the greater Saint Louis region with the affiliation of CopperKey Realty based in Saint Peters.

Founded in 2018, the company is owned and operated by husband-and-wife duo Cassie and Chris Kramer. Cassie has been in real estate for nearly 15 years while Chris joined the field in 2015. Chris’ first career was as an executive chef and restauranteur; Cassie worked at her family’s custom home construction and design before turning to real estate.

Now doing business as CENTURY 21 CopperKey Realty, the Kramers and their team of relentless affiliated sales professionals will have access to the CENTURY 21® brand’s world-class technology and marketing, lead generation, agent learning and coaching, and innovative productivity platform to help better serve and deliver the highest quality of service to buyers, sellers and investors.

The company specializes in all types of residential sales throughout Saint Louis and Saint Charles counties. The CopperKey Realty team makes a point of always “doing the right thing” as they have a vested interest in seeing their local communities flourish. Chris regularly assists clients with requests that pop up during the homebuying or selling process.

The Kramers’ emphasis on offering a high-quality support system also extends to their agents themselves. Chris and Cassie offer both professional and personal coaching, taking great pride in bettering the lives of others.

Cassie and Chris note that their main reason for affiliating with the CENTURY 21 brand was to help fuel growth. In the short term, the Kramers are focused on doubling the size of their existing team through selective recruiting of like-minded professionals, while long-term plans are to increase the firm’s service area through strategic future mergers and acquisitions.

St. Charles County is the fastest growing area in Missouri and the Kramers knew that the backing of the CENTURY 21® brand could provide their agents with the tools they need to capitalize on the pronounced westward migration from the city of Saint Louis into Saint Charles County.

“Watching agents grow and succeed is our passion as we foster a culture in which we all support each other so that we can change lives through meaningful work,” said Chris. “We consider service – to our affiliated agents, to our clients and to our communities – a privilege. Being part of the CENTURY 21 network means we now have the ability to enhance the service we provide.”

“We’ve built our company up to this point based on hard work and commitment to service,” said Cassie. “Now, as part of the CENTURY 21 network, we can add the industry’s top-notch tools and technology to round out the offerings we provide both our clients and our affiliated agents. We are so excited to bring the brand back to the region.’

“Engaging and charismatic, Cassie and Chris are highly experienced and savvy business owners who are clear in their intentions to grow their business for the benefit of those they serve,” said Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “We are fortunate to have them represent the brand in the Saint Louis market and look forward to expanding the brand’s presence there under their leadership.”

The Kramers and the rest of their team are looking for relentless sales professionals to join their growing real estate company and invite area residents seeking a new professional opportunity, or real estate agents looking for a new home, to visit them at 4011 N St. Peters Pkwy St Peters MO 63304 or call at 636.317.1120.

*Study Source: 2022 Ad Tracking Study. The survey results are based on 1,201 online interviews with a national random sample of adults (ages 18+) who are equal decision-makers in real estate transactions and active in the real estate market (bought or sold a home within the past two years or, plan to purchase or sell a home within the next two years). Recognition questions based on consumers' awareness of brand in question. Results are significant at a 90% confidence level, with a margin of error of +/- 2.4%. The study was conducted by Kantar Group Limited (formerly Millward Brown), a leading global market research organization, from November 10-16, 2022.

About CENTURY 21 CopperKey Realty

CENTURY 21 CopperKey Realty is an independently owned and operated franchise affiliate of Century 21 Real Estate, franchisor of the iconic CENTURY 21® brand, comprised of approximately 13,500 independently owned and operated franchised offices in 85 countries and territories worldwide with more than 151,000 independent sales professionals.



Century 21 Real Estate LLC is a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS), a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation, and settlement services.



© 2023 Century 21 Real Estate LLC. All Rights Reserved. CENTURY 21®, the CENTURY 21 Logo and C21® are registered service marks owned by Century 21 Real Estate LLC. Century 21 Real Estate LLC fully supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each office is independently owned and operated.