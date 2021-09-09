THE LGBTQ+ REAL ESTATE ALLIANCE HONORS MORE THAN 200 MEMBERS IN INDIVIDUAL AND TEAM RANKINGS

by

The LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance today unveiled its inaugural LGBTQ+ Real Estate Top Producers list, sponsored by residential real estate leader Realogy, which honors more than 200 individual agents and teams. The exclusive list was created with RealTrends to become the industry’s only recognition of top producing LGBTQ+ and ally members.

Shirley Gary of Engel & Vӧlkers Buckhead Atlanta led all Alliance individual agent members with 621 transaction sides in 2020. Her $121.2 million in sales volume also earned the top individual agent spot. She was recently named the fifth most productive agent in the entire real estate industry by RealTrends. In just two years, Gary has increased her production from 266.2 transaction sides and $70.1 in volume.

The EZ Sales Team with Keller Williams Citywide in Westlake, Ohio, led by Michael Zinicola, led all teams affiliated with The Alliance with $307.6 million in sales volume and 1,356.5 transaction sides in 2020. According to RealTrends, the group ranked 22nd in the nation in transaction sides and 47th in volume for the entire industry. Zinicola’s team has grown from 968.8 transactions equating to $185.1 million in sales volume recorded in 2017.

“The LGBTQ+ community faces a variety of hurdles when they enter the home buying and selling journey that go beyond the traditional stress associated with such moves,” said Ryan Weyandt, CEO of the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance. “Discrimination and concerns about community and neighborhood acceptance are at the top of that list. Our members, which include critically important allies, are some of the most skilled professionals in the real estate industry and they understand these issues. They can naturally empathize with LGBTQ+ clients. Along with showcasing the best of the best in The Alliance, the list shows the LGBTQ+ community that our members are here to assist them when the time comes to buy or sell.”

Sponsored by Realogy, a longtime supporter and partner of The Alliance, the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Top Producers list recognizes Alliance members who generated at least 25 transaction sides or $10 million in sales volume in 2020. Teams, with leaders who are Alliance members, qualified with at least 40 transaction sides and $15 million in sales volume last year. RealTrends compiled the list for The Alliance utilizing its RealTrends + Tom Ferry America’s Best Real Estate Professionals along with member entries.

“We are so proud of our brand-affiliated agents and teams – representing Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Cororcan®, ERA® and Sotheby’s International Realty® — recognized on the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Top Producers list and congratulate them for their incredible achievements in 2020 and beyond,” said Sue Yannaccone, president and CEO of Realogy Franchise Group. “As loyal partners of the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance, it was tremendously important to Realogy to sponsor this first-ever recognition, as we continue to be committed to carrying out the organization’s mission to advocate for, elevate and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. With our combined efforts leading the way, we will continue on the journey to create a world free of housing discrimination.”The LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance launched in October 2020 and has grown to more than 1,500 members and 50+ chapters across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. The membership directly is available here.