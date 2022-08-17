You are here: Home / Press Release / THE LGBTQ+ REAL ESTATE ALLIANCE HONORS MORE THAN 235 MEMBERS IN INDIVIDUAL AND TEAM RANKINGS

THE LGBTQ+ REAL ESTATE ALLIANCE HONORS MORE THAN 235 MEMBERS IN INDIVIDUAL AND TEAM RANKINGS

August 17, 2022
The LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance today unveiled its second-annual LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance Top Producers list which honors 237 individual member agents and teams, an increase of 20% over last year’s inaugural list. RealTrends created the report in concert with The Alliance as the real estate industry’s only recognition of top producing LGBTQ+ and ally agents. 

LGBTQ Alliance

The Alliance honorees combined for 10,028 sides in 2021 equating to $4.85 billion in volume. The collective group would have ranked on the RealTrends 500 as the 64th and 62nd largest brokerages in the nation by sides and volume, respectively.

“The collective numbers posted by the members of the Alliance are extremely impressive and validate that our member agents are some of the hardest working people in the business,” said Dave Gervase, 2022 National President and Chairman of the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance. “Energy like this is contagious and we look forward to our agents continuing to rise to the challenges of the marketplace, despite market conditions. We look forward to providing exceptional content at our conference this September to enable all agents to achieve their desired results.”

Shirley Gary of Engel & Vӧlkers Buckhead Atlanta again led all Alliance individual agent members with 574.4 transaction sides in 2021. Her $257.3 million in sales volume also earned the top individual agent spot for the second-straight year. RealTrends reported she previously finished 10th of all agents in the industry in 2021 sides and 74th overall in volume. Gary increased her production by $136.1 in volume over 2020.

The EZ Sales Team with Keller Williams Citywide in Westlake, Ohio, headed by Michael Zinicola, led all Alliance teams with $382.6 million in sales volume and 1,438.4 transaction sides in 2021. It repeated in the top spot in both categories. RealTrends has the group ranked 33rd in the nation in 2021 transaction sides and 125th in volume. Zinicola’s team grew from 1,356.5 transactions and $307.6 million in sales volume recorded in 2020. 

“The LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance continues to grow in size and stature, and we are led by incredible members like Shirley, Mike, his teammates, and this distinguished group,” said Ryan Weyandt, CEO of the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance. “There is no denying how important our members are to LGBTQ+ buyers and sellers especially at a time when rhetoric and actions against the LGBTQ+ community are on the rise, and governing officials across the country are introducing hundreds of state and local bills and laws to restrict our freedoms. In April we published alarming numbers in our annual report which show that despite DEI initiatives, 20.7% of surveyed Alliance members identify real estate agents as the leading culprit in how housing discrimination occurs against the LGBTQ+ real estate home buyer. So, it’s only natural for LGBTQ+ folks to want to work with an allied or LGBTQ+ real estate professional who understands their needs, challenges, and goals during the homebuying and selling process.”

Sponsored by Anywhere, a founding partner of The Alliance, the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance Top Producers list recognizes Alliance members who generated at least 25 transaction sides or $10 million in sales volume in 2021. Teams, with leaders who are Alliance members, qualified with at least 40 transaction sides and $15 million in sales volume last year. REAL Trends compiled the list for The Alliance utilizing its RealTrends + Tom Ferry America’s Best Real Estate Professionals along with member entries. 

“It’s so gratifying to see the growth not only in the Anywhere representation on the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance Top Producers list, but also of the list as a whole,” said Susan Yannaccone, President and Chief Executive Officer, Anywhere Brands. “The presence of more high-producing, influential LGBTQ+ agents than ever is a measure of progress in the Alliance’s mission to build a more representative and equitable real estate industry.”  

The LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance launched in October 2020 and has grown to more than 2,600 members and dozens of chapters across North America. It was recently named the Innovator of the Year in the MLS, Association, or Industry Organization category by Inman News.

Below follows the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance Top Producers list:

INDIVIDUAL SIDES

RankNameCompanyCity, StateSides
1Shirley GaryEngel & Völkers Buckhead AtlantaAtlanta, GA574.4
2Amy MillerRE/MAX Realty PlusChandler, OK160
3Paul BryantChristie’s International Northern NJHoboken, NJ137
4Amy RuzickRE/MAX ResultsMinneapolis, MN131
5Michael WilliamsRE/MAX AssociatesDeltona, FL109
6Jill MoylanHome Advantage RealtyColumbia, SC97
Lori WebsterHomeSmart LifestylesFountain Hills, AZ97
8Oscar GarciaCentury 21 Sweyer & AssociatesWilmington, NC95
9Jeremy FainGreenwood King PropertiesHouston, TX87
10Vianah SeamonColdwell Banker Carroll RealtyPanama City, FL85.5
11Robert DawsonBerkshire Hathaway HomeServices Dawson Ford Garbee & Co.Lynchburg, VA80
Kimberly ThomasRE/MAX ProfessionalsLawton, OK80
13Jessica BoswellKeller Williams Legacy PartnersWest Hartford, CT78.05
14David DormanCentury 21 Professional GroupOcoee, FL76.1
15Emily FraserPiatt Sotheby’s International RealtyPittsburgh, PA75
16Nick BowlerRE/MAX AdvantageChelan, WA73
17Bryan GuarnieriColdwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston RealtyChapel Hill, NC72
Chris McNelisBerkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed RealtySolomons, MD72
19Cassie LamoureuxKeller Williams Orlando SWOcoee, FL70.55
20Jason CummingsCompassGreenwood Village, CO70
21Maureen DormanCentury 21 Professional GroupOcoee, FL68
22Michael WrightEXIT Inspired Real EstateMiddleburg, FL67.6
23Roxann TaylorEngel & Völkers Dallas LakesideFlower Mound, TX67.5
24Angela Boyer-StumpSotheby’s International RealtySouthampton, NY67
25Tracy KasperBerkshire Hathaway HomeServices Silverhawk RealtyCaldwell, ID62
26Russell OrlowskiRealty Executives AssociatesKnoxville, TN61
27Chris ToomeyKeller Williams Ft. Lauderdale NEFt. Lauderdale, FL60.5
28Betsy SharpColdwell Banker RealtyColumbus, OH58
29Geoff HamillWheeler Steffen Sotheby’s International RealtyClaremont, CA57.9
30Wendy StorchSotheby’s International Realty San Francisco, CA57.7
31Steve PorzioColdwell Banker RealtySpring Lake, NJ55.4
32Stacy HiersRE/MAX Realty ConsultantsGreensboro, NC55
33Joe GerberEngel & Völkers Chicago North ShoreWinnetka, IL54
34John MartinBerkshire Hathaway Home Service Pen Fed RealtySanta Rosa Beach, FL52
35Nami FisherKeller Williams Coastal BendCorpus Christi, TX51
36Brett FriesenRE/MAX T-TownTulsa, OK50
Megan Jumago-SimpsonKeller Williams Portland WestPortland, OR50
38Michael BrownColdwell Banker RealtyHouston, TX49
39Nicole MooreKeller Williams Pioneer ValleyNorthampton, MA44
40Alex Hernandez-BobrowRealty AustinAustin, TX40
John YoungRE/MAX Excellence RealtySilver Spring, MD40
42Meldina DervisevicCentury 21 Dream HomesNorthfield, IL39
43Jennifer LeeKeller Williams Denver CentralDenver, CO38.5
44Heather MacphersonRealty One GroupSurprise, AZ38
45Garrett ChanCompassPasadena, CA36.5
46David BurkeRE/MAX PremierWarren, NJ36
47David ShotwellCompassWashington, DC35
Jessa WalshReach Real EstateSan Jose, CA35
49Rob BilbroeXp RealtyCharlotte, NC31
Adam HayesCentury 21 BroadhurstMyrtle Beach, SC31
51David BistanyKeller Williams HobokenHoboken, NJ30.6
52Debbie BarreraRealty AustinAustin, TX30
53Frank SnodgrassTTR Sotheby’s International RealtyWashington, DC29.75
54Katrina DeWitEngel & Völkers MinneapolisMinneapolis, MN29
Jana JefferyRoyal Fox RealtyShawnee, KS29
Dan MercurioCompassChicago, IL29
Liz SmithRE/MAX ResultsSaint Louis, MO29
58Lorin CulverColdwell Banker RealtyBethesda, MD28
Bryan GarrityKeller Williams San Diego SignatureSan Diego, CA28
60Ken ElderLong Realty UptownPhoenix, AZ27
62Maureen HoustonRE/MAX Island RealtyHilton Head, SC26
Megan IvyUsaj RealtyDenver, CO26
John PetersCompassWashington, DC26
Jamie RothEngel & Völkers Chicago North ShoreWinnetka, IL26
John WhiteBerkshire Hathaway HomeServices California PropertiesPalm Springs, CA26
67Valerie CrowellKeller Williams RealtyWalnut Creek, CA25
Eric NormanThe McDevitt AgencyCharlotte, NC25
Greg RosenbergKeller Williams Coastal VirginiaChesapeake, VA25

INDIVIDUAL SALES VOLUME

RankNameCompanyCity, StateVolume ($Million)
1Shirley GaryEngel & Völkers Buckhead AtlantaAtlanta, GA$257.3
2Wendy StorchSotheby’s International Realty San Francisco, CA$143.8
3Roxann TaylorEngel & Völkers Dallas LakesideFlower Mound, TX$76.9
4John MartinBerkshire Hathaway HomeServices Pen Fed RealtySanta Rosa Beach, FL$68.9
5Angela Boyer-StumpSotheby’s International RealtySouthampton, NY$67.7
6Jason CummingsCompassGreenwood Village, CO$63.4
8Geoff HamillWheeler Steffen Sotheby’s International RealtyClaremont, CA$60.8
9Chris McNelisBerkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed RealtySolomons, MD$54.6
10Lori WebsterHomeSmart LifestylesFountain Hills, AZ$48.0
11Amy RuzickRE/MAX ResultsMinneapolis, MN$42.3
12Jessa WalshReach Real EstateSan Jose, CA$39.1
13Maureen DormanCentury 21 Professional GroupOcoee, FL$38.0
14Jessica EvaGolden Gate Sotheby’s International RealtyRedwood City, CA$36.5
15Garrett ChanCompassPasadena, CA$36.2
16David DormanCentury 21 Professional GroupOcoee, FL$34.7
17Kevin KroppVanguard PropertiesSan Francisco, CA$34.5
18Nick BowlerRE/MAX AdvantageChelan, WA$33.8
19Jill MoylanHome Advantage Realty Columbia, SC$33.4
20Steve PorzioColdwell Banker RealtySpring Lake, NJ$31.7
21Amy MillerRE/MAX Realty PlusChandler, OK$31.5
22Jeremy FainGreenwood King PropertiesHouston, TX$30.8
23Rick SmithKeller Williams Los Gatos EstatesLos Gatos, CA$30.5
24Tracy KasperBerkshire Hathaway HomeServices Silverhawk RealtyCaldwell, ID$29.4
25Megan Jumago-SimpsonKeller Williams Portland WestPortland, OR$28.4
26Robert DawsonBerkshire Hathaway HomeServices Dawson Ford Garbee & Co.Lynchburg, VA$28.3
27Chris ToomeyKeller Williams Ft. Lauderdale NEFt. Lauderdale, FL$27.4
28Cassie LamoureuxKeller Williams Orlando SWOcoee, FL$27.2
29Vianah SeamonColdwell Banker Carroll RealtyPanama City, FL$26.1
30Zach KrasmanCompassPasadena, CA$25.6
31Paul BryantChristie’s International Northern NJHoboken, NJ$24.6
Frank SnodgrassTTR Sotheby’s International RealtyWashington, DC$24.6
33Richard StanleyColdwell Banker RealtyLos Angeles, CA$24.4
34David BurkeRE/MAX PremierWarren, NJ$24.2
35Bryan GuarnieriColdwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston RealtyChapel Hill, NC$24.1
36John WhiteBerkshire Hathaway HomeServices California PropertiesPalm Springs, CA$24.0
37David ShotwellCompassWashington, DC$23.8
38David BistanyKeller Williams HobokenHoboken, NJ$23.3
39John YoungRE/MAX Excellence RealtySilver Spring, MD$22.9
40Kelly ZugerColdwell Banker BAINSeattle, WA$22.7
Marc DickowCore7 Real EstateSan Francisco, CA$22.7
42Jessica BoswellKeller Williams Legacy PartnersWest Hartford, CT$22.6
43Jennifer ChambersKeller Williams Summit CountyBreckenridge, CO$22.6
44Bryan GarrityKeller Williams San Diego SignatureSan Diego, CA$22.5
45Emily FraserPiatt Sotheby’s International RealtyPittsburgh, PA$22.0
46Jeff GoodmanCompassOakland, CA$21.9
47John PetersCompassWashington, DC$21.3
48Matt HendryKeller Williams San FranciscoSan Francisco, CA$20.8
49Jennifer LeeKeller Williams IntegrityDenver, CO$20.4
50Russell OrlowskiRealty Executives AssociatesKnoxville, TN$19.9
51Valerie CrowellKeller Williams East BayWalnut Creek, CA$18.6
52Michael WrightEXIT Inspired Real EstateMiddleburg, FL$18.2
53Nhieu WarnereXp RealtyBurlingame, CA$17.3
Alex Hernandez-BobrowRealty AustinAustin, TX$23.3
55Oscar GarciaCentury 21 Sweyer & AssociatesWilmington, NC$16.5
56Lorin CulverColdwell Banker RealtyBethesda, MD$16.1
57Megan IvyUsaj RealtyDenver, CO$15.8
58Michael BrownColdwell Banker RealtyHouston, TX$15.6
59Betsy SharpColdwell Banker RealtyColumbus, OH$15.0
60Ehab IsmailCompassSan Diego, CA$14.9
61Eric NormanThe McDevitt AgencyCharlotte, NC$14.2
62Joe GerberEngel & Völkers Chicago North ShoreWinnetka, IL$14.0
David MerrickColdwell Banker BainVancouver, WA$14.0
64Kimberly ThomasRE/MAX ProfessionalsLawton, OK$13.7
65Nicole MooreKeller Williams Pioneer ValleyNorthampton, MA$13.3
66Joe PattersonRealogics Sotheby’s International RealtyMercer Island, WA$13.1
67Stacy HiersRE/MAX Realty ConsultantsGreensboro, NC$13.0
68Maureen HoustonRE/MAX Island RealtyHilton Head, SC$12.7
69Jamie RothEngel & Völkers Chicago North ShoreWinnetka, IL$12.6
70Rob BilbroeXp RealtyCharlotte, NC$12.5
Val ScintoKeller Williams Capital RealtyMiami, FL$12.5
72Debbie BarreraRealty AustinAustin, TX$12.4
73Heather MacphersonRealty One GroupSurprise, AZ$12.2
74Ken ElderLong Realty UptownPhoenix, AZ$11.9
75Michael TessaroINTERO Real Estate ServicesPleasanton, CA$11.8
76Ron FinemaneXp Realty La Jolla, CA$11.5
77Nami FisherKeller Williams Coastal BendCorpus Christi, TX$11.0
78Dan MercurioCompassChicago, IL$11.0
79Katrina DeWitEngel & Völkers MinneapolisMinneapolis, MN$10.5
80Brett FriesenRE/MAX T-TownTulsa, OK$10.4
Meldina DervisevicCentury 21 Dream HomesNorthfield, IL$10.4
Ken HeareEngel & Völkers LoganLogan, UT$10.4
83Andie FuscoFour Seasons Sotheby’s International RealtyBondville, VT$10.2
84Wade MarshallEngel & Völkers ChicagoChicago, IL$10.0

TEAM SIDES

RankTeam LeadTeam NameCompanyCity, StateSides
1Michael ZinicolaThe EZ Referral NetworkKeller Williams CitywideWestlake, OH1,438.4
2Darin StephensStone & Story Real Estate GroupStone & Story Real Estate GroupTopeka, KS261
3Jessica NietoBrooke & Nieto TeameXp RealtyCarlsbad, CA240
4Brooks BallardBrooks Ballard TeamEngel & Völkers HoustonHouston, TX204
5Angie RipleyRipley TeamEngel & Völkers Kansas City – LeawoodLeawood, KS198.2
6Seth TaskThe Task TeamBerkshire Hathaway HomeServices Professional RealtyMoreland Hills, OH179
7Heather StottsThe Hustle and Heart GroupRE/MAX CollectiveLargo, FL175
8Robert RutleyThe Blackstone TeamMott & Chace Sotheby’s International RealtyProvidence, RI170
9Zac PasmanickThe Zac TeamRE/MAX Metro Atlanta CitysideAtlanta, GA161
10Michael KaslowThe Michael Kaslow TeamKeller Williams Minneapolis LakesMinneapolis, MN155
11Scott CurcioScott Curcio ResidentialBaird & WarnerChicago, IL147
12John WhitesellTeam WhitesellKeller Williams St. AugustineSt. Augustine, FL142.3
13Simon Westfall-KwongSimon Westfall-Kwong Real Estate GroupKeller Williams Premier PropertiesShort Hills, NJ128
14Joshua BaumgardnerThe Alliance GroupTTR Sotheby’s International RealtyMcLean, VA126
15Ben LaubeBen Laube HomeseXp RealtyOrlando, FL116
16Gregg KlarGreggs Team Real Estate GroupKeller Williams Lake TravisAustin, TX107
17Melinda ElmerThe Elmer TeamCentury 21 MastersLong Beach, CA102.5
18Jeremiah KobelkaThe JFKLiving TeamKeller Williams Cherry HillHaddon Township, NJ102
19Ryan CannonFerrill & CannonRE/MAX Traders UnlimitedPeoria, IL96
20Tony MattarChicago CribChicago CribChicago, IL89
21Dan RitterBest Philly HomesKeller Williams PhiladelphiaPhiladelphia, PA87
22Amy StorchThe Storch GroupSellstate Coastal RealtySaint Petersburg, FL83
23Jack GaughanThe Gaughan TeamRE/MAX Choice PropertiesNashville, TN82
John MayerMayer TeamBetter Homes and Gardens Real Estate JourneyBentonville, AR82
25Samuel OlsonThe Olson GroupRE/MAX GoldReno, NV81
26Emily FraserThe Fraser TeamPiatt Sotheby’s International RealtyPittsburgh, PA77
27Jennifer PloudeThe Plourde TeamKeller Williams Minneapolis LakesMinneapolis, MN75
28Caitlin JonesJones Home TeamDalton Wade Real Estate GroupRiverview, FL68
29Kent DoverDover + McAdamsColdwell Banker RPM GroupHot Springs, AR65
30Michael BrinkBrink Realty GroupKeller Williams Urban DallasDallas, TX59.3
31Gonzalo MejiaDream Home TeamWatson Realty CorpJacksonville, FL59
Greg GormanTeam ParadiseJohn R. Wood PropertiesNaples, FL58
33Hunter McNairHunt Houses NCKeller Williams Elite RealtyDurham, NC57
34Kale CoreyElevated LivingCompassKirkland, WA56
35Paul ChanModern Family RealtorModern Family RealtorSan Diego, CA55
David McEachernMcEachern Real Estate GroupKeller Williams Realty Chattahoochee NorthPeachtree Corners, GA55
37Jeff AndersonAnderson Real Estate GroupKeller Williams Beach CitiesTorrance, CA50
38Christopher SurranaMetro DC HousesRLAH Real EstateWashington, DC49
Bill UbbingThe Expert-Ease GroupKeller Williams Capital PartnersPhoenix, AZ49
40Russell Bryant757 Real Estate TeamCreed RealtyVirginia Beach, VA48
Shawn LaytonThe Central Florida Home BoysKeller Williams at the ParksWinter Park, FL48
42Brett CavinessThe Caviness GroupCompassMenlo Park, CA45.3

TEAM VOLUME

RankTeam LeadTeam NameCompanyCity, StateVolume
($ Million)
1Michael ZinicolaThe EZ Referral NetworkKeller Williams CitywideWestlake, OH$382.6
2Jessica NietoBrooke & Nieto TeameXp RealtyCarlsbad, CA$142.8
3Joshua BaumgardnerThe Alliance GroupTTR Sotheby’s International RealtyMcLean, VA$135.0
4Simon Westfall-KwongSimon Westfall-Kwong Real Estate GroupKeller Williams RealtyShort Hills, NJ$126.7
5Angie RipleyRipley TeamEngel & Völkers Kansas City – LeawoodLeawood, KS$105.7
6Robert RutleyThe Blackstone TeamMott & Chace Sotheby’s International RealtyProvidence, RI$82.3
7Melinda ElmerThe Elmer TeamCentury 21 MastersLong Beach, CA$80.5
8Brooks BallardBrooks Ballard TeamEngel & Völkers HoustonHouston, TX$72.7
9Brett CavinessThe Caviness GroupCompassMenlo Park, CA$70.8
10Zac PasmanickThe Zac TeamRE/MAX Metro Atlanta CitysideAtlanta, GA$69.0
11Scott CurcioScott Curcio ResidentialBaird & WarnerChicago, IL$62.1
12Michael KaslowThe Michael Kaslow TeamKeller Williams Integrity LakesMinneapolis, MN$58.7
13Darin StephensStone & Story Real Estate GroupStone & Story Real Estate GroupTopeka, KS$53.9
14Heather StottsThe Hustle and Heart GroupRE/MAX CollectiveLargo, FL$51.9
15Seth TaskThe Task TeamBerkshire Hathaway HomeServices Professional RealtyMoreland Hills, OH$50.7
16Gregg KlarGreggs Team Real Estate GroupKeller Williams Lake TravisAustin, TX$48.7
17John WhitesellTeam WhitesellKeller Williams St. AugustineSt. Augustine, FL$44.3
18Jeff AndersonAnderson Real Estate GroupKeller Williams Beach CitiesTorrance, CA$43.6
19Jack GaughanThe Gaughan TeamRE/MAX Choice PropertiesNashville, TN$41.0
20Ben LaubeBen Laube HomeseXp RealtyOrlando, FL$40.2
21Jennifer PloudeThe Plourde TeamKeller Williams Minneapolis LakesMinneapolis, MN$39.5
22Kale CoreyElevated LivingCompassKirkland, WA$38.0
23Samuel OlsonThe Olson GroupRE/MAX GoldReno, NV$35.4
24Greg GormanTeam ParadiseJohn R Wood PropertiesNaples, FL$35.4
25Jeremiah KobelkaThe JFKLiving TeamKeller Williams Cherry HillHaddon Township, NJ$35.0
26Paul ChanModern Family RealtoreXp RealtySan Diego, CA$35.0
27Christopher SurranaMetro DC HousesRLAH Real EstateWashington, DC$34.0
28Michael BrinkBrink Realty GroupKeller Williams Urban DallasDallas, TX$33.4
29John MayerMayer TeamBetter Homes and Gardens Real Estate JourneyBentonville, AR$33.1
30Tony MattarChicago CribChicago CribChicago, IL$32.1
31Thomas JanisBrackett Janis GroupEngel & Völkers GloucesterGloucester, MA$31.1
32Amy StorchThe Storch GroupSellstate Coastal RealtySaint Petersburg, FL$28.0
33Dan RitterBest Philly HomesKeller Williams PhiladelphiaPhiladelphia, PA$25.2
34Kent DoverDover + McAdamsColdwell Banker RPM GroupHot Springs, AR$23.6
35Ryan CannonFerrill & CannonRE/MAX Traders UnlimitedPeoria, IL$23.5
36Shawn LaytonThe Central Florida Home BoysKeller Williams at the ParksWinter Park, FL$23.0
37Emily FraserThe Fraser TeamPiatt Sotheby’s International RealtyPittsburgh, PA$22.7
38Hunter McNairHunt Houses NCKeller Williams Elite RealtyDurham, NC$20.1
39Caitlin JonesJones Home TeamDalton Wade Real Estate GroupRiverview, FL$20.1
40David McEachernMcEachern Real Estate GroupKeller Williams Realty Chattahoochee NorthPeachtree Corners, GA$20.0
41Kim DavisYour Seattle Home Team Davis Group Real EstateBurien, WA$16.7
42Gonzalo MejiaDream Home TeamWatson Realty CorpJacksonville, FL$15.7

ABOUT THE LGBTQ+ REAL ESTATE ALLIANCEThe LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance is a 501(c)6 non-profit dedicated to empowering the LGBTQ+ community on the path to homeownership as we also advocate on behalf of the community on housing issues. The Alliance, founded in June 2020, is an all-inclusive organization that works to improve the professional lives of its members through a public-facing Alliance Referral Community. The Alliance began accepting members in October 2020 and has more than 2,600 members and dozens chapters in North America. It was named the 2022 Inman News Innovator of the Year in the MLS, Association, or Industry Organization category. For more information visit realestatealliance.org.   

