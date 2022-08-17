THE LGBTQ+ REAL ESTATE ALLIANCE HONORS MORE THAN 235 MEMBERS IN INDIVIDUAL AND TEAM RANKINGS

by

The LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance today unveiled its second-annual LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance Top Producers list which honors 237 individual member agents and teams, an increase of 20% over last year’s inaugural list. RealTrends created the report in concert with The Alliance as the real estate industry’s only recognition of top producing LGBTQ+ and ally agents.

The Alliance honorees combined for 10,028 sides in 2021 equating to $4.85 billion in volume. The collective group would have ranked on the RealTrends 500 as the 64th and 62nd largest brokerages in the nation by sides and volume, respectively.

“The collective numbers posted by the members of the Alliance are extremely impressive and validate that our member agents are some of the hardest working people in the business,” said Dave Gervase, 2022 National President and Chairman of the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance. “Energy like this is contagious and we look forward to our agents continuing to rise to the challenges of the marketplace, despite market conditions. We look forward to providing exceptional content at our conference this September to enable all agents to achieve their desired results.”

Shirley Gary of Engel & Vӧlkers Buckhead Atlanta again led all Alliance individual agent members with 574.4 transaction sides in 2021. Her $257.3 million in sales volume also earned the top individual agent spot for the second-straight year. RealTrends reported she previously finished 10th of all agents in the industry in 2021 sides and 74th overall in volume. Gary increased her production by $136.1 in volume over 2020.

The EZ Sales Team with Keller Williams Citywide in Westlake, Ohio, headed by Michael Zinicola, led all Alliance teams with $382.6 million in sales volume and 1,438.4 transaction sides in 2021. It repeated in the top spot in both categories. RealTrends has the group ranked 33rd in the nation in 2021 transaction sides and 125th in volume. Zinicola’s team grew from 1,356.5 transactions and $307.6 million in sales volume recorded in 2020.

“The LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance continues to grow in size and stature, and we are led by incredible members like Shirley, Mike, his teammates, and this distinguished group,” said Ryan Weyandt, CEO of the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance. “There is no denying how important our members are to LGBTQ+ buyers and sellers especially at a time when rhetoric and actions against the LGBTQ+ community are on the rise, and governing officials across the country are introducing hundreds of state and local bills and laws to restrict our freedoms. In April we published alarming numbers in our annual report which show that despite DEI initiatives, 20.7% of surveyed Alliance members identify real estate agents as the leading culprit in how housing discrimination occurs against the LGBTQ+ real estate home buyer. So, it’s only natural for LGBTQ+ folks to want to work with an allied or LGBTQ+ real estate professional who understands their needs, challenges, and goals during the homebuying and selling process.”

Sponsored by Anywhere, a founding partner of The Alliance, the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance Top Producers list recognizes Alliance members who generated at least 25 transaction sides or $10 million in sales volume in 2021. Teams, with leaders who are Alliance members, qualified with at least 40 transaction sides and $15 million in sales volume last year. REAL Trends compiled the list for The Alliance utilizing its RealTrends + Tom Ferry America’s Best Real Estate Professionals along with member entries.

“It’s so gratifying to see the growth not only in the Anywhere representation on the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance Top Producers list, but also of the list as a whole,” said Susan Yannaccone, President and Chief Executive Officer, Anywhere Brands. “The presence of more high-producing, influential LGBTQ+ agents than ever is a measure of progress in the Alliance’s mission to build a more representative and equitable real estate industry.”

The LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance launched in October 2020 and has grown to more than 2,600 members and dozens of chapters across North America. It was recently named the Innovator of the Year in the MLS, Association, or Industry Organization category by Inman News.

Below follows the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance Top Producers list:

INDIVIDUAL SIDES

Rank Name Company City, State Sides 1 Shirley Gary Engel & Völkers Buckhead Atlanta Atlanta, GA 574.4 2 Amy Miller RE/MAX Realty Plus Chandler, OK 160 3 Paul Bryant Christie’s International Northern NJ Hoboken, NJ 137 4 Amy Ruzick RE/MAX Results Minneapolis, MN 131 5 Michael Williams RE/MAX Associates Deltona, FL 109 6 Jill Moylan Home Advantage Realty Columbia, SC 97 Lori Webster HomeSmart Lifestyles Fountain Hills, AZ 97 8 Oscar Garcia Century 21 Sweyer & Associates Wilmington, NC 95 9 Jeremy Fain Greenwood King Properties Houston, TX 87 10 Vianah Seamon Coldwell Banker Carroll Realty Panama City, FL 85.5 11 Robert Dawson Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Dawson Ford Garbee & Co. Lynchburg, VA 80 Kimberly Thomas RE/MAX Professionals Lawton, OK 80 13 Jessica Boswell Keller Williams Legacy Partners West Hartford, CT 78.05 14 David Dorman Century 21 Professional Group Ocoee, FL 76.1 15 Emily Fraser Piatt Sotheby’s International Realty Pittsburgh, PA 75 16 Nick Bowler RE/MAX Advantage Chelan, WA 73 17 Bryan Guarnieri Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston Realty Chapel Hill, NC 72 Chris McNelis Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty Solomons, MD 72 19 Cassie Lamoureux Keller Williams Orlando SW Ocoee, FL 70.55 20 Jason Cummings Compass Greenwood Village, CO 70 21 Maureen Dorman Century 21 Professional Group Ocoee, FL 68 22 Michael Wright EXIT Inspired Real Estate Middleburg, FL 67.6 23 Roxann Taylor Engel & Völkers Dallas Lakeside Flower Mound, TX 67.5 24 Angela Boyer-Stump Sotheby’s International Realty Southampton, NY 67 25 Tracy Kasper Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Silverhawk Realty Caldwell, ID 62 26 Russell Orlowski Realty Executives Associates Knoxville, TN 61 27 Chris Toomey Keller Williams Ft. Lauderdale NE Ft. Lauderdale, FL 60.5 28 Betsy Sharp Coldwell Banker Realty Columbus, OH 58 29 Geoff Hamill Wheeler Steffen Sotheby’s International Realty Claremont, CA 57.9 30 Wendy Storch Sotheby’s International Realty San Francisco, CA 57.7 31 Steve Porzio Coldwell Banker Realty Spring Lake, NJ 55.4 32 Stacy Hiers RE/MAX Realty Consultants Greensboro, NC 55 33 Joe Gerber Engel & Völkers Chicago North Shore Winnetka, IL 54 34 John Martin Berkshire Hathaway Home Service Pen Fed Realty Santa Rosa Beach, FL 52 35 Nami Fisher Keller Williams Coastal Bend Corpus Christi, TX 51 36 Brett Friesen RE/MAX T-Town Tulsa, OK 50 Megan Jumago-Simpson Keller Williams Portland West Portland, OR 50 38 Michael Brown Coldwell Banker Realty Houston, TX 49 39 Nicole Moore Keller Williams Pioneer Valley Northampton, MA 44 40 Alex Hernandez-Bobrow Realty Austin Austin, TX 40 John Young RE/MAX Excellence Realty Silver Spring, MD 40 42 Meldina Dervisevic Century 21 Dream Homes Northfield, IL 39 43 Jennifer Lee Keller Williams Denver Central Denver, CO 38.5 44 Heather Macpherson Realty One Group Surprise, AZ 38 45 Garrett Chan Compass Pasadena, CA 36.5 46 David Burke RE/MAX Premier Warren, NJ 36 47 David Shotwell Compass Washington, DC 35 Jessa Walsh Reach Real Estate San Jose, CA 35 49 Rob Bilbro eXp Realty Charlotte, NC 31 Adam Hayes Century 21 Broadhurst Myrtle Beach, SC 31 51 David Bistany Keller Williams Hoboken Hoboken, NJ 30.6 52 Debbie Barrera Realty Austin Austin, TX 30 53 Frank Snodgrass TTR Sotheby’s International Realty Washington, DC 29.75 54 Katrina DeWit Engel & Völkers Minneapolis Minneapolis, MN 29 Jana Jeffery Royal Fox Realty Shawnee, KS 29 Dan Mercurio Compass Chicago, IL 29 Liz Smith RE/MAX Results Saint Louis, MO 29 58 Lorin Culver Coldwell Banker Realty Bethesda, MD 28 Bryan Garrity Keller Williams San Diego Signature San Diego, CA 28 60 Ken Elder Long Realty Uptown Phoenix, AZ 27 62 Maureen Houston RE/MAX Island Realty Hilton Head, SC 26 Megan Ivy Usaj Realty Denver, CO 26 John Peters Compass Washington, DC 26 Jamie Roth Engel & Völkers Chicago North Shore Winnetka, IL 26 John White Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties Palm Springs, CA 26 67 Valerie Crowell Keller Williams Realty Walnut Creek, CA 25 Eric Norman The McDevitt Agency Charlotte, NC 25 Greg Rosenberg Keller Williams Coastal Virginia Chesapeake, VA 25

INDIVIDUAL SALES VOLUME

Rank Name Company City, State Volume ($Million) 1 Shirley Gary Engel & Völkers Buckhead Atlanta Atlanta, GA $257.3 2 Wendy Storch Sotheby’s International Realty San Francisco, CA $143.8 3 Roxann Taylor Engel & Völkers Dallas Lakeside Flower Mound, TX $76.9 4 John Martin Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Pen Fed Realty Santa Rosa Beach, FL $68.9 5 Angela Boyer-Stump Sotheby’s International Realty Southampton, NY $67.7 6 Jason Cummings Compass Greenwood Village, CO $63.4 8 Geoff Hamill Wheeler Steffen Sotheby’s International Realty Claremont, CA $60.8 9 Chris McNelis Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty Solomons, MD $54.6 10 Lori Webster HomeSmart Lifestyles Fountain Hills, AZ $48.0 11 Amy Ruzick RE/MAX Results Minneapolis, MN $42.3 12 Jessa Walsh Reach Real Estate San Jose, CA $39.1 13 Maureen Dorman Century 21 Professional Group Ocoee, FL $38.0 14 Jessica Eva Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty Redwood City, CA $36.5 15 Garrett Chan Compass Pasadena, CA $36.2 16 David Dorman Century 21 Professional Group Ocoee, FL $34.7 17 Kevin Kropp Vanguard Properties San Francisco, CA $34.5 18 Nick Bowler RE/MAX Advantage Chelan, WA $33.8 19 Jill Moylan Home Advantage Realty Columbia, SC $33.4 20 Steve Porzio Coldwell Banker Realty Spring Lake, NJ $31.7 21 Amy Miller RE/MAX Realty Plus Chandler, OK $31.5 22 Jeremy Fain Greenwood King Properties Houston, TX $30.8 23 Rick Smith Keller Williams Los Gatos Estates Los Gatos, CA $30.5 24 Tracy Kasper Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Silverhawk Realty Caldwell, ID $29.4 25 Megan Jumago-Simpson Keller Williams Portland West Portland, OR $28.4 26 Robert Dawson Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Dawson Ford Garbee & Co. Lynchburg, VA $28.3 27 Chris Toomey Keller Williams Ft. Lauderdale NE Ft. Lauderdale, FL $27.4 28 Cassie Lamoureux Keller Williams Orlando SW Ocoee, FL $27.2 29 Vianah Seamon Coldwell Banker Carroll Realty Panama City, FL $26.1 30 Zach Krasman Compass Pasadena, CA $25.6 31 Paul Bryant Christie’s International Northern NJ Hoboken, NJ $24.6 Frank Snodgrass TTR Sotheby’s International Realty Washington, DC $24.6 33 Richard Stanley Coldwell Banker Realty Los Angeles, CA $24.4 34 David Burke RE/MAX Premier Warren, NJ $24.2 35 Bryan Guarnieri Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston Realty Chapel Hill, NC $24.1 36 John White Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties Palm Springs, CA $24.0 37 David Shotwell Compass Washington, DC $23.8 38 David Bistany Keller Williams Hoboken Hoboken, NJ $23.3 39 John Young RE/MAX Excellence Realty Silver Spring, MD $22.9 40 Kelly Zuger Coldwell Banker BAIN Seattle, WA $22.7 Marc Dickow Core7 Real Estate San Francisco, CA $22.7 42 Jessica Boswell Keller Williams Legacy Partners West Hartford, CT $22.6 43 Jennifer Chambers Keller Williams Summit County Breckenridge, CO $22.6 44 Bryan Garrity Keller Williams San Diego Signature San Diego, CA $22.5 45 Emily Fraser Piatt Sotheby’s International Realty Pittsburgh, PA $22.0 46 Jeff Goodman Compass Oakland, CA $21.9 47 John Peters Compass Washington, DC $21.3 48 Matt Hendry Keller Williams San Francisco San Francisco, CA $20.8 49 Jennifer Lee Keller Williams Integrity Denver, CO $20.4 50 Russell Orlowski Realty Executives Associates Knoxville, TN $19.9 51 Valerie Crowell Keller Williams East Bay Walnut Creek, CA $18.6 52 Michael Wright EXIT Inspired Real Estate Middleburg, FL $18.2 53 Nhieu Warner eXp Realty Burlingame, CA $17.3 Alex Hernandez-Bobrow Realty Austin Austin, TX $23.3 55 Oscar Garcia Century 21 Sweyer & Associates Wilmington, NC $16.5 56 Lorin Culver Coldwell Banker Realty Bethesda, MD $16.1 57 Megan Ivy Usaj Realty Denver, CO $15.8 58 Michael Brown Coldwell Banker Realty Houston, TX $15.6 59 Betsy Sharp Coldwell Banker Realty Columbus, OH $15.0 60 Ehab Ismail Compass San Diego, CA $14.9 61 Eric Norman The McDevitt Agency Charlotte, NC $14.2 62 Joe Gerber Engel & Völkers Chicago North Shore Winnetka, IL $14.0 David Merrick Coldwell Banker Bain Vancouver, WA $14.0 64 Kimberly Thomas RE/MAX Professionals Lawton, OK $13.7 65 Nicole Moore Keller Williams Pioneer Valley Northampton, MA $13.3 66 Joe Patterson Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty Mercer Island, WA $13.1 67 Stacy Hiers RE/MAX Realty Consultants Greensboro, NC $13.0 68 Maureen Houston RE/MAX Island Realty Hilton Head, SC $12.7 69 Jamie Roth Engel & Völkers Chicago North Shore Winnetka, IL $12.6 70 Rob Bilbro eXp Realty Charlotte, NC $12.5 Val Scinto Keller Williams Capital Realty Miami, FL $12.5 72 Debbie Barrera Realty Austin Austin, TX $12.4 73 Heather Macpherson Realty One Group Surprise, AZ $12.2 74 Ken Elder Long Realty Uptown Phoenix, AZ $11.9 75 Michael Tessaro INTERO Real Estate Services Pleasanton, CA $11.8 76 Ron Fineman eXp Realty La Jolla, CA $11.5 77 Nami Fisher Keller Williams Coastal Bend Corpus Christi, TX $11.0 78 Dan Mercurio Compass Chicago, IL $11.0 79 Katrina DeWit Engel & Völkers Minneapolis Minneapolis, MN $10.5 80 Brett Friesen RE/MAX T-Town Tulsa, OK $10.4 Meldina Dervisevic Century 21 Dream Homes Northfield, IL $10.4 Ken Heare Engel & Völkers Logan Logan, UT $10.4 83 Andie Fusco Four Seasons Sotheby’s International Realty Bondville, VT $10.2 84 Wade Marshall Engel & Völkers Chicago Chicago, IL $10.0

TEAM SIDES

Rank Team Lead Team Name Company City, State Sides 1 Michael Zinicola The EZ Referral Network Keller Williams Citywide Westlake, OH 1,438.4 2 Darin Stephens Stone & Story Real Estate Group Stone & Story Real Estate Group Topeka, KS 261 3 Jessica Nieto Brooke & Nieto Team eXp Realty Carlsbad, CA 240 4 Brooks Ballard Brooks Ballard Team Engel & Völkers Houston Houston, TX 204 5 Angie Ripley Ripley Team Engel & Völkers Kansas City – Leawood Leawood, KS 198.2 6 Seth Task The Task Team Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Professional Realty Moreland Hills, OH 179 7 Heather Stotts The Hustle and Heart Group RE/MAX Collective Largo, FL 175 8 Robert Rutley The Blackstone Team Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty Providence, RI 170 9 Zac Pasmanick The Zac Team RE/MAX Metro Atlanta Cityside Atlanta, GA 161 10 Michael Kaslow The Michael Kaslow Team Keller Williams Minneapolis Lakes Minneapolis, MN 155 11 Scott Curcio Scott Curcio Residential Baird & Warner Chicago, IL 147 12 John Whitesell Team Whitesell Keller Williams St. Augustine St. Augustine, FL 142.3 13 Simon Westfall-Kwong Simon Westfall-Kwong Real Estate Group Keller Williams Premier Properties Short Hills, NJ 128 14 Joshua Baumgardner The Alliance Group TTR Sotheby’s International Realty McLean, VA 126 15 Ben Laube Ben Laube Homes eXp Realty Orlando, FL 116 16 Gregg Klar Greggs Team Real Estate Group Keller Williams Lake Travis Austin, TX 107 17 Melinda Elmer The Elmer Team Century 21 Masters Long Beach, CA 102.5 18 Jeremiah Kobelka The JFKLiving Team Keller Williams Cherry Hill Haddon Township, NJ 102 19 Ryan Cannon Ferrill & Cannon RE/MAX Traders Unlimited Peoria, IL 96 20 Tony Mattar Chicago Crib Chicago Crib Chicago, IL 89 21 Dan Ritter Best Philly Homes Keller Williams Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA 87 22 Amy Storch The Storch Group Sellstate Coastal Realty Saint Petersburg, FL 83 23 Jack Gaughan The Gaughan Team RE/MAX Choice Properties Nashville, TN 82 John Mayer Mayer Team Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Journey Bentonville, AR 82 25 Samuel Olson The Olson Group RE/MAX Gold Reno, NV 81 26 Emily Fraser The Fraser Team Piatt Sotheby’s International Realty Pittsburgh, PA 77 27 Jennifer Ploude The Plourde Team Keller Williams Minneapolis Lakes Minneapolis, MN 75 28 Caitlin Jones Jones Home Team Dalton Wade Real Estate Group Riverview, FL 68 29 Kent Dover Dover + McAdams Coldwell Banker RPM Group Hot Springs, AR 65 30 Michael Brink Brink Realty Group Keller Williams Urban Dallas Dallas, TX 59.3 31 Gonzalo Mejia Dream Home Team Watson Realty Corp Jacksonville, FL 59 Greg Gorman Team Paradise John R. Wood Properties Naples, FL 58 33 Hunter McNair Hunt Houses NC Keller Williams Elite Realty Durham, NC 57 34 Kale Corey Elevated Living Compass Kirkland, WA 56 35 Paul Chan Modern Family Realtor Modern Family Realtor San Diego, CA 55 David McEachern McEachern Real Estate Group Keller Williams Realty Chattahoochee North Peachtree Corners, GA 55 37 Jeff Anderson Anderson Real Estate Group Keller Williams Beach Cities Torrance, CA 50 38 Christopher Surrana Metro DC Houses RLAH Real Estate Washington, DC 49 Bill Ubbing The Expert-Ease Group Keller Williams Capital Partners Phoenix, AZ 49 40 Russell Bryant 757 Real Estate Team Creed Realty Virginia Beach, VA 48 Shawn Layton The Central Florida Home Boys Keller Williams at the Parks Winter Park, FL 48 42 Brett Caviness The Caviness Group Compass Menlo Park, CA 45.3

TEAM VOLUME

Rank Team Lead Team Name Company City, State Volume

($ Million) 1 Michael Zinicola The EZ Referral Network Keller Williams Citywide Westlake, OH $382.6 2 Jessica Nieto Brooke & Nieto Team eXp Realty Carlsbad, CA $142.8 3 Joshua Baumgardner The Alliance Group TTR Sotheby’s International Realty McLean, VA $135.0 4 Simon Westfall-Kwong Simon Westfall-Kwong Real Estate Group Keller Williams Realty Short Hills, NJ $126.7 5 Angie Ripley Ripley Team Engel & Völkers Kansas City – Leawood Leawood, KS $105.7 6 Robert Rutley The Blackstone Team Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty Providence, RI $82.3 7 Melinda Elmer The Elmer Team Century 21 Masters Long Beach, CA $80.5 8 Brooks Ballard Brooks Ballard Team Engel & Völkers Houston Houston, TX $72.7 9 Brett Caviness The Caviness Group Compass Menlo Park, CA $70.8 10 Zac Pasmanick The Zac Team RE/MAX Metro Atlanta Cityside Atlanta, GA $69.0 11 Scott Curcio Scott Curcio Residential Baird & Warner Chicago, IL $62.1 12 Michael Kaslow The Michael Kaslow Team Keller Williams Integrity Lakes Minneapolis, MN $58.7 13 Darin Stephens Stone & Story Real Estate Group Stone & Story Real Estate Group Topeka, KS $53.9 14 Heather Stotts The Hustle and Heart Group RE/MAX Collective Largo, FL $51.9 15 Seth Task The Task Team Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Professional Realty Moreland Hills, OH $50.7 16 Gregg Klar Greggs Team Real Estate Group Keller Williams Lake Travis Austin, TX $48.7 17 John Whitesell Team Whitesell Keller Williams St. Augustine St. Augustine, FL $44.3 18 Jeff Anderson Anderson Real Estate Group Keller Williams Beach Cities Torrance, CA $43.6 19 Jack Gaughan The Gaughan Team RE/MAX Choice Properties Nashville, TN $41.0 20 Ben Laube Ben Laube Homes eXp Realty Orlando, FL $40.2 21 Jennifer Ploude The Plourde Team Keller Williams Minneapolis Lakes Minneapolis, MN $39.5 22 Kale Corey Elevated Living Compass Kirkland, WA $38.0 23 Samuel Olson The Olson Group RE/MAX Gold Reno, NV $35.4 24 Greg Gorman Team Paradise John R Wood Properties Naples, FL $35.4 25 Jeremiah Kobelka The JFKLiving Team Keller Williams Cherry Hill Haddon Township, NJ $35.0 26 Paul Chan Modern Family Realtor eXp Realty San Diego, CA $35.0 27 Christopher Surrana Metro DC Houses RLAH Real Estate Washington, DC $34.0 28 Michael Brink Brink Realty Group Keller Williams Urban Dallas Dallas, TX $33.4 29 John Mayer Mayer Team Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Journey Bentonville, AR $33.1 30 Tony Mattar Chicago Crib Chicago Crib Chicago, IL $32.1 31 Thomas Janis Brackett Janis Group Engel & Völkers Gloucester Gloucester, MA $31.1 32 Amy Storch The Storch Group Sellstate Coastal Realty Saint Petersburg, FL $28.0 33 Dan Ritter Best Philly Homes Keller Williams Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA $25.2 34 Kent Dover Dover + McAdams Coldwell Banker RPM Group Hot Springs, AR $23.6 35 Ryan Cannon Ferrill & Cannon RE/MAX Traders Unlimited Peoria, IL $23.5 36 Shawn Layton The Central Florida Home Boys Keller Williams at the Parks Winter Park, FL $23.0 37 Emily Fraser The Fraser Team Piatt Sotheby’s International Realty Pittsburgh, PA $22.7 38 Hunter McNair Hunt Houses NC Keller Williams Elite Realty Durham, NC $20.1 39 Caitlin Jones Jones Home Team Dalton Wade Real Estate Group Riverview, FL $20.1 40 David McEachern McEachern Real Estate Group Keller Williams Realty Chattahoochee North Peachtree Corners, GA $20.0 41 Kim Davis Your Seattle Home Team Davis Group Real Estate Burien, WA $16.7 42 Gonzalo Mejia Dream Home Team Watson Realty Corp Jacksonville, FL $15.7

ABOUT THE LGBTQ+ REAL ESTATE ALLIANCEThe LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance is a 501(c)6 non-profit dedicated to empowering the LGBTQ+ community on the path to homeownership as we also advocate on behalf of the community on housing issues. The Alliance, founded in June 2020, is an all-inclusive organization that works to improve the professional lives of its members through a public-facing Alliance Referral Community. The Alliance began accepting members in October 2020 and has more than 2,600 members and dozens chapters in North America. It was named the 2022 Inman News Innovator of the Year in the MLS, Association, or Industry Organization category. For more information visit realestatealliance.org.