THE LGBTQ+ REAL ESTATE ALLIANCE HONORS MORE THAN 235 MEMBERS IN INDIVIDUAL AND TEAM RANKINGS

The LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance today unveiled its second-annual LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance Top Producers list which honors 237 individual member agents and teams, an increase of 20% over last year’s inaugural list. RealTrends created the report in concert with The Alliance as the real estate industry’s only recognition of top producing LGBTQ+ and ally agents.
The Alliance honorees combined for 10,028 sides in 2021 equating to $4.85 billion in volume. The collective group would have ranked on the RealTrends 500 as the 64th and 62nd largest brokerages in the nation by sides and volume, respectively.
“The collective numbers posted by the members of the Alliance are extremely impressive and validate that our member agents are some of the hardest working people in the business,” said Dave Gervase, 2022 National President and Chairman of the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance. “Energy like this is contagious and we look forward to our agents continuing to rise to the challenges of the marketplace, despite market conditions. We look forward to providing exceptional content at our conference this September to enable all agents to achieve their desired results.”
Shirley Gary of Engel & Vӧlkers Buckhead Atlanta again led all Alliance individual agent members with 574.4 transaction sides in 2021. Her $257.3 million in sales volume also earned the top individual agent spot for the second-straight year. RealTrends reported she previously finished 10th of all agents in the industry in 2021 sides and 74th overall in volume. Gary increased her production by $136.1 in volume over 2020.
The EZ Sales Team with Keller Williams Citywide in Westlake, Ohio, headed by Michael Zinicola, led all Alliance teams with $382.6 million in sales volume and 1,438.4 transaction sides in 2021. It repeated in the top spot in both categories. RealTrends has the group ranked 33rd in the nation in 2021 transaction sides and 125th in volume. Zinicola’s team grew from 1,356.5 transactions and $307.6 million in sales volume recorded in 2020.
“The LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance continues to grow in size and stature, and we are led by incredible members like Shirley, Mike, his teammates, and this distinguished group,” said Ryan Weyandt, CEO of the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance. “There is no denying how important our members are to LGBTQ+ buyers and sellers especially at a time when rhetoric and actions against the LGBTQ+ community are on the rise, and governing officials across the country are introducing hundreds of state and local bills and laws to restrict our freedoms. In April we published alarming numbers in our annual report which show that despite DEI initiatives, 20.7% of surveyed Alliance members identify real estate agents as the leading culprit in how housing discrimination occurs against the LGBTQ+ real estate home buyer. So, it’s only natural for LGBTQ+ folks to want to work with an allied or LGBTQ+ real estate professional who understands their needs, challenges, and goals during the homebuying and selling process.”
Sponsored by Anywhere, a founding partner of The Alliance, the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance Top Producers list recognizes Alliance members who generated at least 25 transaction sides or $10 million in sales volume in 2021. Teams, with leaders who are Alliance members, qualified with at least 40 transaction sides and $15 million in sales volume last year. REAL Trends compiled the list for The Alliance utilizing its RealTrends + Tom Ferry America’s Best Real Estate Professionals along with member entries.
“It’s so gratifying to see the growth not only in the Anywhere representation on the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance Top Producers list, but also of the list as a whole,” said Susan Yannaccone, President and Chief Executive Officer, Anywhere Brands. “The presence of more high-producing, influential LGBTQ+ agents than ever is a measure of progress in the Alliance’s mission to build a more representative and equitable real estate industry.”
The LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance launched in October 2020 and has grown to more than 2,600 members and dozens of chapters across North America. It was recently named the Innovator of the Year in the MLS, Association, or Industry Organization category by Inman News.
Below follows the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance Top Producers list:
INDIVIDUAL SIDES
|Rank
|Name
|Company
|City, State
|Sides
|1
|Shirley Gary
|Engel & Völkers Buckhead Atlanta
|Atlanta, GA
|574.4
|2
|Amy Miller
|RE/MAX Realty Plus
|Chandler, OK
|160
|3
|Paul Bryant
|Christie’s International Northern NJ
|Hoboken, NJ
|137
|4
|Amy Ruzick
|RE/MAX Results
|Minneapolis, MN
|131
|5
|Michael Williams
|RE/MAX Associates
|Deltona, FL
|109
|6
|Jill Moylan
|Home Advantage Realty
|Columbia, SC
|97
|Lori Webster
|HomeSmart Lifestyles
|Fountain Hills, AZ
|97
|8
|Oscar Garcia
|Century 21 Sweyer & Associates
|Wilmington, NC
|95
|9
|Jeremy Fain
|Greenwood King Properties
|Houston, TX
|87
|10
|Vianah Seamon
|Coldwell Banker Carroll Realty
|Panama City, FL
|85.5
|11
|Robert Dawson
|Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Dawson Ford Garbee & Co.
|Lynchburg, VA
|80
|Kimberly Thomas
|RE/MAX Professionals
|Lawton, OK
|80
|13
|Jessica Boswell
|Keller Williams Legacy Partners
|West Hartford, CT
|78.05
|14
|David Dorman
|Century 21 Professional Group
|Ocoee, FL
|76.1
|15
|Emily Fraser
|Piatt Sotheby’s International Realty
|Pittsburgh, PA
|75
|16
|Nick Bowler
|RE/MAX Advantage
|Chelan, WA
|73
|17
|Bryan Guarnieri
|Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston Realty
|Chapel Hill, NC
|72
|Chris McNelis
|Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty
|Solomons, MD
|72
|19
|Cassie Lamoureux
|Keller Williams Orlando SW
|Ocoee, FL
|70.55
|20
|Jason Cummings
|Compass
|Greenwood Village, CO
|70
|21
|Maureen Dorman
|Century 21 Professional Group
|Ocoee, FL
|68
|22
|Michael Wright
|EXIT Inspired Real Estate
|Middleburg, FL
|67.6
|23
|Roxann Taylor
|Engel & Völkers Dallas Lakeside
|Flower Mound, TX
|67.5
|24
|Angela Boyer-Stump
|Sotheby’s International Realty
|Southampton, NY
|67
|25
|Tracy Kasper
|Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Silverhawk Realty
|Caldwell, ID
|62
|26
|Russell Orlowski
|Realty Executives Associates
|Knoxville, TN
|61
|27
|Chris Toomey
|Keller Williams Ft. Lauderdale NE
|Ft. Lauderdale, FL
|60.5
|28
|Betsy Sharp
|Coldwell Banker Realty
|Columbus, OH
|58
|29
|Geoff Hamill
|Wheeler Steffen Sotheby’s International Realty
|Claremont, CA
|57.9
|30
|Wendy Storch
|Sotheby’s International Realty
|San Francisco, CA
|57.7
|31
|Steve Porzio
|Coldwell Banker Realty
|Spring Lake, NJ
|55.4
|32
|Stacy Hiers
|RE/MAX Realty Consultants
|Greensboro, NC
|55
|33
|Joe Gerber
|Engel & Völkers Chicago North Shore
|Winnetka, IL
|54
|34
|John Martin
|Berkshire Hathaway Home Service Pen Fed Realty
|Santa Rosa Beach, FL
|52
|35
|Nami Fisher
|Keller Williams Coastal Bend
|Corpus Christi, TX
|51
|36
|Brett Friesen
|RE/MAX T-Town
|Tulsa, OK
|50
|Megan Jumago-Simpson
|Keller Williams Portland West
|Portland, OR
|50
|38
|Michael Brown
|Coldwell Banker Realty
|Houston, TX
|49
|39
|Nicole Moore
|Keller Williams Pioneer Valley
|Northampton, MA
|44
|40
|Alex Hernandez-Bobrow
|Realty Austin
|Austin, TX
|40
|John Young
|RE/MAX Excellence Realty
|Silver Spring, MD
|40
|42
|Meldina Dervisevic
|Century 21 Dream Homes
|Northfield, IL
|39
|43
|Jennifer Lee
|Keller Williams Denver Central
|Denver, CO
|38.5
|44
|Heather Macpherson
|Realty One Group
|Surprise, AZ
|38
|45
|Garrett Chan
|Compass
|Pasadena, CA
|36.5
|46
|David Burke
|RE/MAX Premier
|Warren, NJ
|36
|47
|David Shotwell
|Compass
|Washington, DC
|35
|Jessa Walsh
|Reach Real Estate
|San Jose, CA
|35
|49
|Rob Bilbro
|eXp Realty
|Charlotte, NC
|31
|Adam Hayes
|Century 21 Broadhurst
|Myrtle Beach, SC
|31
|51
|David Bistany
|Keller Williams Hoboken
|Hoboken, NJ
|30.6
|52
|Debbie Barrera
|Realty Austin
|Austin, TX
|30
|53
|Frank Snodgrass
|TTR Sotheby’s International Realty
|Washington, DC
|29.75
|54
|Katrina DeWit
|Engel & Völkers Minneapolis
|Minneapolis, MN
|29
|Jana Jeffery
|Royal Fox Realty
|Shawnee, KS
|29
|Dan Mercurio
|Compass
|Chicago, IL
|29
|Liz Smith
|RE/MAX Results
|Saint Louis, MO
|29
|58
|Lorin Culver
|Coldwell Banker Realty
|Bethesda, MD
|28
|Bryan Garrity
|Keller Williams San Diego Signature
|San Diego, CA
|28
|60
|Ken Elder
|Long Realty Uptown
|Phoenix, AZ
|27
|62
|Maureen Houston
|RE/MAX Island Realty
|Hilton Head, SC
|26
|Megan Ivy
|Usaj Realty
|Denver, CO
|26
|John Peters
|Compass
|Washington, DC
|26
|Jamie Roth
|Engel & Völkers Chicago North Shore
|Winnetka, IL
|26
|John White
|Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties
|Palm Springs, CA
|26
|67
|Valerie Crowell
|Keller Williams Realty
|Walnut Creek, CA
|25
|Eric Norman
|The McDevitt Agency
|Charlotte, NC
|25
|Greg Rosenberg
|Keller Williams Coastal Virginia
|Chesapeake, VA
|25
INDIVIDUAL SALES VOLUME
|Rank
|Name
|Company
|City, State
|Volume ($Million)
|1
|Shirley Gary
|Engel & Völkers Buckhead Atlanta
|Atlanta, GA
|$257.3
|2
|Wendy Storch
|Sotheby’s International Realty
|San Francisco, CA
|$143.8
|3
|Roxann Taylor
|Engel & Völkers Dallas Lakeside
|Flower Mound, TX
|$76.9
|4
|John Martin
|Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Pen Fed Realty
|Santa Rosa Beach, FL
|$68.9
|5
|Angela Boyer-Stump
|Sotheby’s International Realty
|Southampton, NY
|$67.7
|6
|Jason Cummings
|Compass
|Greenwood Village, CO
|$63.4
|8
|Geoff Hamill
|Wheeler Steffen Sotheby’s International Realty
|Claremont, CA
|$60.8
|9
|Chris McNelis
|Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty
|Solomons, MD
|$54.6
|10
|Lori Webster
|HomeSmart Lifestyles
|Fountain Hills, AZ
|$48.0
|11
|Amy Ruzick
|RE/MAX Results
|Minneapolis, MN
|$42.3
|12
|Jessa Walsh
|Reach Real Estate
|San Jose, CA
|$39.1
|13
|Maureen Dorman
|Century 21 Professional Group
|Ocoee, FL
|$38.0
|14
|Jessica Eva
|Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty
|Redwood City, CA
|$36.5
|15
|Garrett Chan
|Compass
|Pasadena, CA
|$36.2
|16
|David Dorman
|Century 21 Professional Group
|Ocoee, FL
|$34.7
|17
|Kevin Kropp
|Vanguard Properties
|San Francisco, CA
|$34.5
|18
|Nick Bowler
|RE/MAX Advantage
|Chelan, WA
|$33.8
|19
|Jill Moylan
|Home Advantage Realty
|Columbia, SC
|$33.4
|20
|Steve Porzio
|Coldwell Banker Realty
|Spring Lake, NJ
|$31.7
|21
|Amy Miller
|RE/MAX Realty Plus
|Chandler, OK
|$31.5
|22
|Jeremy Fain
|Greenwood King Properties
|Houston, TX
|$30.8
|23
|Rick Smith
|Keller Williams Los Gatos Estates
|Los Gatos, CA
|$30.5
|24
|Tracy Kasper
|Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Silverhawk Realty
|Caldwell, ID
|$29.4
|25
|Megan Jumago-Simpson
|Keller Williams Portland West
|Portland, OR
|$28.4
|26
|Robert Dawson
|Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Dawson Ford Garbee & Co.
|Lynchburg, VA
|$28.3
|27
|Chris Toomey
|Keller Williams Ft. Lauderdale NE
|Ft. Lauderdale, FL
|$27.4
|28
|Cassie Lamoureux
|Keller Williams Orlando SW
|Ocoee, FL
|$27.2
|29
|Vianah Seamon
|Coldwell Banker Carroll Realty
|Panama City, FL
|$26.1
|30
|Zach Krasman
|Compass
|Pasadena, CA
|$25.6
|31
|Paul Bryant
|Christie’s International Northern NJ
|Hoboken, NJ
|$24.6
|Frank Snodgrass
|TTR Sotheby’s International Realty
|Washington, DC
|$24.6
|33
|Richard Stanley
|Coldwell Banker Realty
|Los Angeles, CA
|$24.4
|34
|David Burke
|RE/MAX Premier
|Warren, NJ
|$24.2
|35
|Bryan Guarnieri
|Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston Realty
|Chapel Hill, NC
|$24.1
|36
|John White
|Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties
|Palm Springs, CA
|$24.0
|37
|David Shotwell
|Compass
|Washington, DC
|$23.8
|38
|David Bistany
|Keller Williams Hoboken
|Hoboken, NJ
|$23.3
|39
|John Young
|RE/MAX Excellence Realty
|Silver Spring, MD
|$22.9
|40
|Kelly Zuger
|Coldwell Banker BAIN
|Seattle, WA
|$22.7
|Marc Dickow
|Core7 Real Estate
|San Francisco, CA
|$22.7
|42
|Jessica Boswell
|Keller Williams Legacy Partners
|West Hartford, CT
|$22.6
|43
|Jennifer Chambers
|Keller Williams Summit County
|Breckenridge, CO
|$22.6
|44
|Bryan Garrity
|Keller Williams San Diego Signature
|San Diego, CA
|$22.5
|45
|Emily Fraser
|Piatt Sotheby’s International Realty
|Pittsburgh, PA
|$22.0
|46
|Jeff Goodman
|Compass
|Oakland, CA
|$21.9
|47
|John Peters
|Compass
|Washington, DC
|$21.3
|48
|Matt Hendry
|Keller Williams San Francisco
|San Francisco, CA
|$20.8
|49
|Jennifer Lee
|Keller Williams Integrity
|Denver, CO
|$20.4
|50
|Russell Orlowski
|Realty Executives Associates
|Knoxville, TN
|$19.9
|51
|Valerie Crowell
|Keller Williams East Bay
|Walnut Creek, CA
|$18.6
|52
|Michael Wright
|EXIT Inspired Real Estate
|Middleburg, FL
|$18.2
|53
|Nhieu Warner
|eXp Realty
|Burlingame, CA
|$17.3
|Alex Hernandez-Bobrow
|Realty Austin
|Austin, TX
|$23.3
|55
|Oscar Garcia
|Century 21 Sweyer & Associates
|Wilmington, NC
|$16.5
|56
|Lorin Culver
|Coldwell Banker Realty
|Bethesda, MD
|$16.1
|57
|Megan Ivy
|Usaj Realty
|Denver, CO
|$15.8
|58
|Michael Brown
|Coldwell Banker Realty
|Houston, TX
|$15.6
|59
|Betsy Sharp
|Coldwell Banker Realty
|Columbus, OH
|$15.0
|60
|Ehab Ismail
|Compass
|San Diego, CA
|$14.9
|61
|Eric Norman
|The McDevitt Agency
|Charlotte, NC
|$14.2
|62
|Joe Gerber
|Engel & Völkers Chicago North Shore
|Winnetka, IL
|$14.0
|David Merrick
|Coldwell Banker Bain
|Vancouver, WA
|$14.0
|64
|Kimberly Thomas
|RE/MAX Professionals
|Lawton, OK
|$13.7
|65
|Nicole Moore
|Keller Williams Pioneer Valley
|Northampton, MA
|$13.3
|66
|Joe Patterson
|Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty
|Mercer Island, WA
|$13.1
|67
|Stacy Hiers
|RE/MAX Realty Consultants
|Greensboro, NC
|$13.0
|68
|Maureen Houston
|RE/MAX Island Realty
|Hilton Head, SC
|$12.7
|69
|Jamie Roth
|Engel & Völkers Chicago North Shore
|Winnetka, IL
|$12.6
|70
|Rob Bilbro
|eXp Realty
|Charlotte, NC
|$12.5
|Val Scinto
|Keller Williams Capital Realty
|Miami, FL
|$12.5
|72
|Debbie Barrera
|Realty Austin
|Austin, TX
|$12.4
|73
|Heather Macpherson
|Realty One Group
|Surprise, AZ
|$12.2
|74
|Ken Elder
|Long Realty Uptown
|Phoenix, AZ
|$11.9
|75
|Michael Tessaro
|INTERO Real Estate Services
|Pleasanton, CA
|$11.8
|76
|Ron Fineman
|eXp Realty
|La Jolla, CA
|$11.5
|77
|Nami Fisher
|Keller Williams Coastal Bend
|Corpus Christi, TX
|$11.0
|78
|Dan Mercurio
|Compass
|Chicago, IL
|$11.0
|79
|Katrina DeWit
|Engel & Völkers Minneapolis
|Minneapolis, MN
|$10.5
|80
|Brett Friesen
|RE/MAX T-Town
|Tulsa, OK
|$10.4
|Meldina Dervisevic
|Century 21 Dream Homes
|Northfield, IL
|$10.4
|Ken Heare
|Engel & Völkers Logan
|Logan, UT
|$10.4
|83
|Andie Fusco
|Four Seasons Sotheby’s International Realty
|Bondville, VT
|$10.2
|84
|Wade Marshall
|Engel & Völkers Chicago
|Chicago, IL
|$10.0
TEAM SIDES
|Rank
|Team Lead
|Team Name
|Company
|City, State
|Sides
|1
|Michael Zinicola
|The EZ Referral Network
|Keller Williams Citywide
|Westlake, OH
|1,438.4
|2
|Darin Stephens
|Stone & Story Real Estate Group
|Stone & Story Real Estate Group
|Topeka, KS
|261
|3
|Jessica Nieto
|Brooke & Nieto Team
|eXp Realty
|Carlsbad, CA
|240
|4
|Brooks Ballard
|Brooks Ballard Team
|Engel & Völkers Houston
|Houston, TX
|204
|5
|Angie Ripley
|Ripley Team
|Engel & Völkers Kansas City – Leawood
|Leawood, KS
|198.2
|6
|Seth Task
|The Task Team
|Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Professional Realty
|Moreland Hills, OH
|179
|7
|Heather Stotts
|The Hustle and Heart Group
|RE/MAX Collective
|Largo, FL
|175
|8
|Robert Rutley
|The Blackstone Team
|Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty
|Providence, RI
|170
|9
|Zac Pasmanick
|The Zac Team
|RE/MAX Metro Atlanta Cityside
|Atlanta, GA
|161
|10
|Michael Kaslow
|The Michael Kaslow Team
|Keller Williams Minneapolis Lakes
|Minneapolis, MN
|155
|11
|Scott Curcio
|Scott Curcio Residential
|Baird & Warner
|Chicago, IL
|147
|12
|John Whitesell
|Team Whitesell
|Keller Williams St. Augustine
|St. Augustine, FL
|142.3
|13
|Simon Westfall-Kwong
|Simon Westfall-Kwong Real Estate Group
|Keller Williams Premier Properties
|Short Hills, NJ
|128
|14
|Joshua Baumgardner
|The Alliance Group
|TTR Sotheby’s International Realty
|McLean, VA
|126
|15
|Ben Laube
|Ben Laube Homes
|eXp Realty
|Orlando, FL
|116
|16
|Gregg Klar
|Greggs Team Real Estate Group
|Keller Williams Lake Travis
|Austin, TX
|107
|17
|Melinda Elmer
|The Elmer Team
|Century 21 Masters
|Long Beach, CA
|102.5
|18
|Jeremiah Kobelka
|The JFKLiving Team
|Keller Williams Cherry Hill
|Haddon Township, NJ
|102
|19
|Ryan Cannon
|Ferrill & Cannon
|RE/MAX Traders Unlimited
|Peoria, IL
|96
|20
|Tony Mattar
|Chicago Crib
|Chicago Crib
|Chicago, IL
|89
|21
|Dan Ritter
|Best Philly Homes
|Keller Williams Philadelphia
|Philadelphia, PA
|87
|22
|Amy Storch
|The Storch Group
|Sellstate Coastal Realty
|Saint Petersburg, FL
|83
|23
|Jack Gaughan
|The Gaughan Team
|RE/MAX Choice Properties
|Nashville, TN
|82
|John Mayer
|Mayer Team
|Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Journey
|Bentonville, AR
|82
|25
|Samuel Olson
|The Olson Group
|RE/MAX Gold
|Reno, NV
|81
|26
|Emily Fraser
|The Fraser Team
|Piatt Sotheby’s International Realty
|Pittsburgh, PA
|77
|27
|Jennifer Ploude
|The Plourde Team
|Keller Williams Minneapolis Lakes
|Minneapolis, MN
|75
|28
|Caitlin Jones
|Jones Home Team
|Dalton Wade Real Estate Group
|Riverview, FL
|68
|29
|Kent Dover
|Dover + McAdams
|Coldwell Banker RPM Group
|Hot Springs, AR
|65
|30
|Michael Brink
|Brink Realty Group
|Keller Williams Urban Dallas
|Dallas, TX
|59.3
|31
|Gonzalo Mejia
|Dream Home Team
|Watson Realty Corp
|Jacksonville, FL
|59
|Greg Gorman
|Team Paradise
|John R. Wood Properties
|Naples, FL
|58
|33
|Hunter McNair
|Hunt Houses NC
|Keller Williams Elite Realty
|Durham, NC
|57
|34
|Kale Corey
|Elevated Living
|Compass
|Kirkland, WA
|56
|35
|Paul Chan
|Modern Family Realtor
|Modern Family Realtor
|San Diego, CA
|55
|David McEachern
|McEachern Real Estate Group
|Keller Williams Realty Chattahoochee North
|Peachtree Corners, GA
|55
|37
|Jeff Anderson
|Anderson Real Estate Group
|Keller Williams Beach Cities
|Torrance, CA
|50
|38
|Christopher Surrana
|Metro DC Houses
|RLAH Real Estate
|Washington, DC
|49
|Bill Ubbing
|The Expert-Ease Group
|Keller Williams Capital Partners
|Phoenix, AZ
|49
|40
|Russell Bryant
|757 Real Estate Team
|Creed Realty
|Virginia Beach, VA
|48
|Shawn Layton
|The Central Florida Home Boys
|Keller Williams at the Parks
|Winter Park, FL
|48
|42
|Brett Caviness
|The Caviness Group
|Compass
|Menlo Park, CA
|45.3
TEAM VOLUME
|Rank
|Team Lead
|Team Name
|Company
|City, State
|Volume
($ Million)
|1
|Michael Zinicola
|The EZ Referral Network
|Keller Williams Citywide
|Westlake, OH
|$382.6
|2
|Jessica Nieto
|Brooke & Nieto Team
|eXp Realty
|Carlsbad, CA
|$142.8
|3
|Joshua Baumgardner
|The Alliance Group
|TTR Sotheby’s International Realty
|McLean, VA
|$135.0
|4
|Simon Westfall-Kwong
|Simon Westfall-Kwong Real Estate Group
|Keller Williams Realty
|Short Hills, NJ
|$126.7
|5
|Angie Ripley
|Ripley Team
|Engel & Völkers Kansas City – Leawood
|Leawood, KS
|$105.7
|6
|Robert Rutley
|The Blackstone Team
|Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty
|Providence, RI
|$82.3
|7
|Melinda Elmer
|The Elmer Team
|Century 21 Masters
|Long Beach, CA
|$80.5
|8
|Brooks Ballard
|Brooks Ballard Team
|Engel & Völkers Houston
|Houston, TX
|$72.7
|9
|Brett Caviness
|The Caviness Group
|Compass
|Menlo Park, CA
|$70.8
|10
|Zac Pasmanick
|The Zac Team
|RE/MAX Metro Atlanta Cityside
|Atlanta, GA
|$69.0
|11
|Scott Curcio
|Scott Curcio Residential
|Baird & Warner
|Chicago, IL
|$62.1
|12
|Michael Kaslow
|The Michael Kaslow Team
|Keller Williams Integrity Lakes
|Minneapolis, MN
|$58.7
|13
|Darin Stephens
|Stone & Story Real Estate Group
|Stone & Story Real Estate Group
|Topeka, KS
|$53.9
|14
|Heather Stotts
|The Hustle and Heart Group
|RE/MAX Collective
|Largo, FL
|$51.9
|15
|Seth Task
|The Task Team
|Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Professional Realty
|Moreland Hills, OH
|$50.7
|16
|Gregg Klar
|Greggs Team Real Estate Group
|Keller Williams Lake Travis
|Austin, TX
|$48.7
|17
|John Whitesell
|Team Whitesell
|Keller Williams St. Augustine
|St. Augustine, FL
|$44.3
|18
|Jeff Anderson
|Anderson Real Estate Group
|Keller Williams Beach Cities
|Torrance, CA
|$43.6
|19
|Jack Gaughan
|The Gaughan Team
|RE/MAX Choice Properties
|Nashville, TN
|$41.0
|20
|Ben Laube
|Ben Laube Homes
|eXp Realty
|Orlando, FL
|$40.2
|21
|Jennifer Ploude
|The Plourde Team
|Keller Williams Minneapolis Lakes
|Minneapolis, MN
|$39.5
|22
|Kale Corey
|Elevated Living
|Compass
|Kirkland, WA
|$38.0
|23
|Samuel Olson
|The Olson Group
|RE/MAX Gold
|Reno, NV
|$35.4
|24
|Greg Gorman
|Team Paradise
|John R Wood Properties
|Naples, FL
|$35.4
|25
|Jeremiah Kobelka
|The JFKLiving Team
|Keller Williams Cherry Hill
|Haddon Township, NJ
|$35.0
|26
|Paul Chan
|Modern Family Realtor
|eXp Realty
|San Diego, CA
|$35.0
|27
|Christopher Surrana
|Metro DC Houses
|RLAH Real Estate
|Washington, DC
|$34.0
|28
|Michael Brink
|Brink Realty Group
|Keller Williams Urban Dallas
|Dallas, TX
|$33.4
|29
|John Mayer
|Mayer Team
|Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Journey
|Bentonville, AR
|$33.1
|30
|Tony Mattar
|Chicago Crib
|Chicago Crib
|Chicago, IL
|$32.1
|31
|Thomas Janis
|Brackett Janis Group
|Engel & Völkers Gloucester
|Gloucester, MA
|$31.1
|32
|Amy Storch
|The Storch Group
|Sellstate Coastal Realty
|Saint Petersburg, FL
|$28.0
|33
|Dan Ritter
|Best Philly Homes
|Keller Williams Philadelphia
|Philadelphia, PA
|$25.2
|34
|Kent Dover
|Dover + McAdams
|Coldwell Banker RPM Group
|Hot Springs, AR
|$23.6
|35
|Ryan Cannon
|Ferrill & Cannon
|RE/MAX Traders Unlimited
|Peoria, IL
|$23.5
|36
|Shawn Layton
|The Central Florida Home Boys
|Keller Williams at the Parks
|Winter Park, FL
|$23.0
|37
|Emily Fraser
|The Fraser Team
|Piatt Sotheby’s International Realty
|Pittsburgh, PA
|$22.7
|38
|Hunter McNair
|Hunt Houses NC
|Keller Williams Elite Realty
|Durham, NC
|$20.1
|39
|Caitlin Jones
|Jones Home Team
|Dalton Wade Real Estate Group
|Riverview, FL
|$20.1
|40
|David McEachern
|McEachern Real Estate Group
|Keller Williams Realty Chattahoochee North
|Peachtree Corners, GA
|$20.0
|41
|Kim Davis
|Your Seattle Home Team
|Davis Group Real Estate
|Burien, WA
|$16.7
|42
|Gonzalo Mejia
|Dream Home Team
|Watson Realty Corp
|Jacksonville, FL
|$15.7
ABOUT THE LGBTQ+ REAL ESTATE ALLIANCEThe LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance is a 501(c)6 non-profit dedicated to empowering the LGBTQ+ community on the path to homeownership as we also advocate on behalf of the community on housing issues. The Alliance, founded in June 2020, is an all-inclusive organization that works to improve the professional lives of its members through a public-facing Alliance Referral Community. The Alliance began accepting members in October 2020 and has more than 2,600 members and dozens chapters in North America. It was named the 2022 Inman News Innovator of the Year in the MLS, Association, or Industry Organization category. For more information visit realestatealliance.org.
