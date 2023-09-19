RealtyBizNews - Real Estate Marketing and Beyond
THE LGBTQ+ REAL ESTATE ALLIANCE HONORS MORE THAN 380 MEMBERS IN INDIVIDUAL AND TEAM RANKINGS

THE LGBTQ+ REAL ESTATE ALLIANCE HONORS MORE THAN 380 MEMBERS IN INDIVIDUAL AND TEAM RANKINGS

By Press Release | September 19, 2023
The LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance today unveiled its third annual LGBTQ+ Real Estate Top Producers list and recognized 388 individual agents and teams for their 2022 production. This was up from last year’s 251, an increase of 51% more honorees. The ranking, which was created in partnership with RealTrends and supported by Sotheby’s International Realty, is the industry’s only list recognizing top-producing LGBTQ+ and ally members.

alliancelogo

Recognized Alliance members amassed $8.53 billion in sales volume while completing 15,919.3 transaction sides in 2022. The Alliance would rank as the nation’s 23rd and 29th brokerage in volume and transaction sides, respectively, on the 2023 RealTrends Top 500 list.

PorchLight Realty Group with eXp Realty in San Diego, CA, led by Mark Pattison, led the team sales volume list for the first time producing $431.6 million in 2022. The EZ Referral Network with Keller Williams Citywide in Westlake, Ohio, led by Michael Zinicola, which had been the highest team producer for the last two years, dropped to second with $383.1 million. But they did lead the Alliance for a third-straight year in team transaction sides with 1,280 transaction sides in 2022. 

Shirley Gary of Ansley Christie’s Real Estate led all individual Alliance members for the third-straight year with 263 transaction sides and $191.4 million in sales volume in 2022. Marissa Boyle with eXp Realty in Charlotte, NC, finished second with 185 transaction sides, Andrew Manning, with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties in Sherman Oaks, CA, was second with $116.4 million in sales volume.

Each is listed prominently on the RealTrends + Tom Ferry America’s Best List.

“This list not only honors the incredible production of our members but helps showcase the standing the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance has in the real estate industry,” said Erin Morrison, President of the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance. “It is incredible that our top members, if they formed their own real estate firm, would rank as one of the top 30 brokerages in the nation. Those on the list are honored on our LGBTQplusHomes.com, which has become one of the most useful resources for LGBTQ+ consumers and allows buyers and sellers to easily connect with LGBTQ+ and ally real estate professionals. It is hard enough to navigate the emotional and financial journey towards homeownership yet too often the LGBTQ+ community has additional concerns about discrimination and safety. Those on the Top Producers list, and our other members, understand and are best suited to provide community members with the comfort, security and professionalism they deserve.”

“The Alliance has grown dramatically in its first three years, and we are honored to have been a founding partner,” said Brad Nelson, Chief Marketing Officer, of Sotheby’s International Realty. “We are honored to help recognize the agents and teams on the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Top Producer List that hold themselves to a higher standard in our industry and have achieved extraordinary results on their client’s behalf.” 

The LGBTQ+ Real Estate Top Producers list is developed by RealTrends in concert with the RealTrends + Tom Ferry America’s Best Real Estate Professionals rankings. Individual agents who are Alliance members were included if they generated at least 15 transaction sides in 2022 or $6 million in sales volume. Teams whose leader was an Alliance member, qualified if they generated at least 25 transaction sides or $9 million in sales volume for 2022. 

The LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance has grown to more than 4,000 members since its launch in October 2020, with chapters spanning across the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Members can be accessed through their LGBTQplusHomes.com profile.

The top 50 in each category follow. Click here for the full list of the 2023 LGBTQ+ Real Estate Top Producers:

INDIVIDUAL SIDES

RankNameCompanyCity, StateSides
1Shirley GaryAnsley Christie’s Real EstateAtlanta, GA263
2Marissa BoyleeXp RealtyCharlotte, NC185
3Amy RuzickRE/MAX ResultsMinneapolis, MN95
4Oscar GarciaBerkshire Hathaway HomeServices Carolina Premier PropertiesWilmington, NC83
5Christina AsburyColdwell Banker Sea Coast AdvantageSneads Ferry, NC81.3
6Vianah SeamonColdwell Banker Carroll RealtyPanama City, FL76
7Robert DawsonBerkshire Hathaway HomeServices Dawson Ford Garbee & Co., REALTORS®Lynchburg, VA74
8Jessica BoswelleXp RealtyBurlington, CT70.5
9Mark ZippererRE/MAX NextChicago, IL66
10Brian SharpBerkshire Hathaway HomeServices Professional RealtyVandalia, OH64
11Ryan ZiltnerEXIT Professional Real EstateMonroe, WI64
12Blair MyersBetter Homes and Gardens Real Estate Metro BrokersMcDonough, GA61
13Jeremy FainGreenwood King PropertiesHouston, TX61
14Jill MoylanHome Advantage RealtyColumbia, SC61
15Danii SedilloKeller Williams Realty El PasoEl Paso, TX57
16Michael WrightEXIT Inspired Real EstateMiddleburg, FL57
17Joe GerberColdwell Banker RealtyChicago, IL57
18Elaine MontgomeryMurney Associates, RealtorsSpringfield, MO56
19Barry KramerBetter Homes and Gardens Real Estate Choice RealtyScarsdale, NY54
20David DormanCENTURY 21 Professional GroupOcoee, FL53.3
21Peter KlebenowRE/MAX First ChoiceBaltimore, MD53
22Sacha BlanchetColdwell Banker RealtyPhoenix, AZ52.1
23Susan KliesenRE/MAX CenterDuluth, GA52
24Bryan GuarnieriColdwell Banker Howard Perry and WalstonChapel Hill, NC51
25Amber DurandPatterson-Schwartz Real EstateChesapeake City, MD51
26Andrew ManningBerkshire Hathaway HomeServices California PropertiesSherman Oaks, CA49
27David Saint GermainMetro Homes MarketInver Grove Heights, MN50
28Laura KaplanColdwell Banker RealtyExton, PA48
29Jennifer WeaverKeller Williams Realty Gulf CoastPensacola, FL47.5
30Andrew MadridKeller Williams Realty MauiKailua Kona, HI45.5
31Joe WeltnerColdwell Banker RealtyPittsburgh, PA44
32Nick BowlerRE/MAX AdvantageChelan, WA44
33Tracy KasperBerkshire Hathaway HomeServices Silverhawk RealtyCaldwell, ID44
34Zak SzymanskiRE/MAX Realty ProfessionalsBloomington, IN43
35Chelsea SteenYour Castle Real EstateEdgewater, CO43
36Wendy StorchSotheby's International RealtySan Francisco, CA42
37Kira WitherwaxRE/MAX North CountryPlattsburgh, NY41
38Steve PorzioColdwell Banker RealtySpring Lake, NJ41
39Bryan BeeneSotheby's International RealtyHouston, TX41
40Brennen ClouseReal Broker LLCSeattle, CA40.5
41Chris ToomeyKeller Williams Realty ProfessionalsOakland Park, FL40.5
42Job HammondDash RealtyAustin, TX40
43Wendy TansonNest RealtyDurham, NC40
44Kelly McBartlettThe Group Real EstateFort Collins, CO40
45Erin StumpfColdwell Banker RealtySacramento, CA39.2
46Scott BryantKeller Williams Realty Sonoran LivingScottsdale, AZ39
47Babs De LayUrban Utah Homes & EstatesSalt Lake City, UT39
48John YoungRE/MAX Excellence RealtySilver Spring, MD38
49Donna DavidsColdwell Banker RealtySouth Easton, MA35.6
50David MerrickColdwell Banker BainVancouver, WA35.3

INDIVIDUAL SALES VOLUME

RankNameCompanyCity, StateVolume
1Shirley GaryAnsley Christie’s Real EstateAtlanta, GA$191,421,755
2Andrew ManningBerkshire Hathaway HomeServices California PropertiesSherman Oaks, CA$116,425,626
3Wendy StorchSotheby's International RealtySan Francisco, CA$88,138,534
4Marissa BoyleeXp RealtyCharlotte, NC$65,976,689
Herman ChanGolden Gate Sotheby’s International RealtyBerkeley, CA$59,777,024
6Roxann TaylorEngel & Völkers Dallas SouthlakeSouthlake, TX$57,272,004
7Kevin FullerWilliam RaveisNaples, FL$54,649,450
8Holly BarrCompassSilicon Valley, CA$42,151,998
9Brennen ClouseReal Broker LLCSeattle, CA$39,768,625 
10Brett CavinessCompassMenlo Park, CA$38,828,000
11Kelly McBartlettThe Group Real EstateFort Collins, CO$36,038,568
12Tracy KasperBerkshire Hathaway HomeServices Silverhawk RealtyCaldwell, ID$35,330,917
13Kathy HidyKeller Williams Capital RealtyMiami, FL$33,683,000
14Bryan BeeneSotheby's International RealtyHouston, TX$33,390,717
15Caroline HainesBerkshire Hathaway HomeServices California PropertiesCoronado, CA$32,526,000
16Angela Boyer-StumpSotheby's International RealtyBridgehampton, NY$32,027,484
17Geoff HamillWheeler Steffen Sotheby's International RealtyClaremont, CA$31,350,055
18Amy RuzickRE/MAX ResultsMinneapolis, MN$29,491,000
19Mark ZippererRE/MAX NextChicago, IL$28,376,800
20Sacha BlanchetColdwell Banker RealtyPhoenix, AZ$28,141,469
21Derek EssaryColdwell Banker RealtyGilroy, CA$27,823,000
22Nick BowlerRE/MAX AdvantageChelan, WA$27,500,511
23Sean GalliganAvenue 8Beverly Hills, CA$27,092,000
24Steve PorzioColdwell Banker RealtySpring Lake, NJ$26,992,708
25Babs De LayUrban Utah Homes & EstatesSalt Lake City, UT$26,891,950
26Robert DawsonBerkshire Hathaway HomeServices Dawson Ford Garbee & Co., REALTORS®Lynchburg, VA$26,480,667
27John Rouse Sotheby's International RealtyPacific Grove, CA$26,267,166
28Shannon ShueKeller Williams Advisors RealtyMarina del Rey, CA$25,533,000
29Chelsea SteenYour Castle Real EstateEdgewater, CO$24,984,730
30Frank SnodgrassTTR Sotheby's International RealtyWashington, DC$24,718,370
31Garrett ChanCompassLos Angeles, CA$24,101,486
32Susan KliesenRE/MAX CenterDuluth, GA$23,973,077
33Zach KrasmanCompassLos Angeles, CA$23,905,695
34David DormanCENTURY 21 Professional GroupOcoee, FL$23,851,412
35Erin StumpfColdwell Banker RealtySacramento, CA$23,486,357
36Jessica BoswelleXp RealtyBurlington, CT$23,476,000
37Jill MoylanHome Advantage RealtyColumbia, SC$23,041,227
38Laura KaplanColdwell Banker RealtyExton, PA$22,778,326
39Daintrie ZegaSummit Sotheby's International RealtyPark City, UT$22,727,046
40Mark TaylorAllen Tate/Beverly-Hanks RealtorsAsheville, NC$22,705,588
41Kevin KroppVanguard PropertiesSan Francisco, CA$22,307,400
42Vianah SeamonColdwell Banker Carroll RealtyPanama City, FL$22,287,516
43Scott BryantKeller Williams Realty Sonoran LivingScottsdale, AZ$21,883,385
44Michael TessaroIntero Real Estate ServicesPleasanton, CA$21,801,416
45Symantha RodriguezLIV Sotheby's International RealtyDenver, CO$21,201,436
46Jamie RothEngel & Völkers Chicago North ShoreWinnetka, IL$21,142,792
47John YoungRE/MAX Excellence RealtySilver Spring, MD$20,875,797
48Wendy TansonNest RealtyDurham, NC$20,653,500
49Job HammondDash RealtyAustin, TX$20,490,676
50Amber DurandPatterson-Schwartz Real EstateChesapeake City, MD$20,269,998 

TEAM SIDES

RankTeam Lead Team NameCompanyCity, StateSides
1Gregory Erlanger and Michael ZinicolaThe EZ Referral NetworkKeller Williams CitywideWestlake, OH1,280
2Stephen CooleyStephen Cooley Real Estate GroupStephen Cooley Real EstateRock Hill, SC750
3Mark PattisonPorchLight Realty GroupeXp RealtySan Diego, CA601
4Steven Norris IINorris TeameXp RealtyCary, NC460
5Alex MilshteynAlex Milshteyn Real Estate AssociatesColdwell Banker RealtyAnn Arbor, MI350
6Samantha TovPortfolio Real EstatePortfolio Real EstateElk Grove, CA350
7Kasey JorgensonJorgenson GroupKeller Williams Realty Round RockRound Rock, TX251
8Darin StephensStone & Story Real Estate GroupStone & Story Real Estate GroupTopeka, KS242
9Mark SiwiecMark Siwiec TeamKeller Williams Realty Greater RochesterRochester, NY220
10Brady SandahlBrady Sandahl Real Estate GroupKeller Williams Palm SpringsPalm Springs, CA202
11Brooks BallardBrooks BallardEngel & Völkers HoustonHouston, TX194
12Misty LinnCore Realty CollectionCore Realty CollectionColumbus, OH177
13Angie RipleyRipley TeamEngel & Völkers Kansas City - LeawoodLeawood, KS161
14Jeff AndersonAnderson Real Estate GroupeXp RealtyLong Beach, CA151
15Chris SchlenkermanCollaborative HOME SALES GroupRE/MAX Crossroads PropertiesRocky River, OH148
16Bob McCranieTexas Pride Realty GroupHomeSmart StarsPlano, TX148
17Tim Hur/Helen NguyenTim Hur and Helen Nguyen TeamPoint Honors and Associates, RealtorsDuluth, GA141
18Jason MooreSells Moore TeamRE/MAX LegendsBuford, GA140
19Wendy PapasanPapasan Properties GroupKeller Williams Realty Texas Statewide BrokerageAustin, TX140
20Zac PasmanickThe Zac TeamRE/MAX Metro Atlanta CitysideAtlanta, GA139
21Jeremiah KobelkaThe JFKLIVING TeamKeller Williams Realty Cherry HillCherry Hill, NJ133
22Heather StottsThe Hustle & Heart GroupRE/MAX CollectiveLargo, FL132
23Billy ShugartShugart Realty GroupKeller Williams SouthParkCharlotte, NC129
24Tracy WilliamsThe Alliance GroupTTR Sotheby's International RealtyMclean, VA127.7
25Seth TaskTask TeamProfessional RealtyMoreland Hills, OH127
26Lorenzo C MurrayYour Home Team at HUNT Real Estate ERAHUNT Real Estate ERASlingerlands, NY125
27Michael KaslowThe Michael Kaslow TeamKeller Williams Realty Integrity LakesMinneapolis, MN119.4
28Kimberly DavisTHE KIMBERLY DAVIS GROUPKeller Williams PlanoPlano, TX116
29Blake LandryKeyfinders GroupRE/MAX AllianceHuntsville, AL114
30David BedizBediz GroupKeller Williams Capitol PropertiesWashington, DC114
31Simon Westfall-KwongSimon Westfall-Kwong Real Estate GroupKeller Williams Realty Premier PropertiesSummit, NJ112
32Vikki GrodnerHospitality Network GroupKeller Williams Realty TuscaloosaTuscaloosa, AL111.5
33John WhitesellTeam WhitesellKeller Williams Realty, Atlantic Partners St. AugustineSt. Augustine, FL111
34Scott CurcioScott Curcio ResidentialBaird & WarnerChicago, IL103
35Carly SablotnyThe Sablotny TeamKeller Williams LivingSolon, OH101.3
36Renee PeresArrow GroupCompassWashington, DC99
37Lisa MoralesTeam MoralesColdwell Banker RealtyWest Chester, OH98.9
38John HatcherThe Hatcher GroupKeller Williams Realty Greater PortlandPortland, ME97.6
39Jac SmithJac Smith GroupKeller Williams St. Pete RealtySt. Petersburg, FL97
40Amber FawcettAmber Fawcett GroupRE/MAX Tri StarKnoxville, TN91
41Kath HammersengSohus Real Estate GroupEdina RealtyMinneapolis, MN90.3
42Clay ByrneByrne Real Estate GroupKeller Williams Realty Southwest Market CenterAustin, TX87.7
43Pattee McInerneyThe MAC GroupRE/MAX OnePrince Frederick, MD85
44Emily FraserThe Emily Fraser TeamPiatt Sotheby's International RealtyPittsburgh, PA84
45Lisa PhairLisa Phair & AssociatesColdwell Banker RealtyWest Chester, OH84
46Ryan CannonFerrill & CannonRE/MAX Traders UnlimitedPeoria, IL83
47Traci PalmeroThe Palmero HOME TeamRE/MAX Best ChoiceFestus, MO82
48Dawn RileyThe Riley TeamRE/MAX OnePrince Frederick, MD82
49Gregg KlarGregg's TeamKeller Williams Lake TravisAustin, TX78.5
50Cole BarrowsVanDerostyne & Co.Keller Williams Realty Integrity EdinaEdina, MN78

TEAM VOLUME

RankTeam LeadTeam NameCompanyCity, StateVolume
1Mark PattisonPorchLight Realty GroupeXp RealtySan Diego, CA$431,649,406
2Gregory Erlanger and Michael ZinicolaThe EZ Referral NetworkKeller Williams CitywideWestlake, OH$383,122,675
3Stephen CooleyStephen Cooley Real Estate GroupStephen Cooley Real EstateRock Hill, SC$263,491,797
4Brady SandahlBrady Sandahl Real Estate GroupKeller Williams Palm SpringsPalm Springs, CA$210,211,614
5Samantha TovPortfolio Real EstatePortfolio Real EstateElk Grove, CA$204,611,502
6Alex MilshteynAlex Milshteyn Real Estate AssociatesColdwell Banker RealtyAnn Arbor, MI$188,249,033
7Steven Norris IINorris TeameXp RealtyCary, NC$185,576,774
8Kasey JorgensonJorgenson GroupKeller Williams Realty Round RockRound Rock, TX$130,015,668
9Jeff AndersonAnderson Real Estate GroupeXp RealtyLong Beach, CA$118,934,082
10Tracy WilliamsThe Alliance GroupTTR Sotheby's International RealtyMclean, VA$115,000,000
11Simon Westfall-KwongSimon Westfall-Kwong Real Estate GroupKeller Williams Realty Premier PropertiesSummit, NJ$108,058,959
12David BedizBediz GroupKeller Williams Capitol PropertiesWashington, DC$86,267,857
13Mark SiwiecMark Siwiec TeamKeller Williams Realty Greater RochesterRochester, NY$85,791,489
14Renee PeresArrow GroupCompassWashington, DC$79,297,709
15Todd ArmstrongTodd Armstrong & AssociatesCompassSan Diego, CA$74,740,309
16Wendy PapasanPapasan Properties GroupKeller Williams Realty Texas Statewide BrokerageAustin, TX$72,824,607
17Jennifer AmesAmes Group ChicagoEngel & Völkers ChicagoChicago, IL$67,829,974
18Zac PasmanickThe Zac TeamRE/MAX Metro Atlanta CitysideAtlanta, GA$66,766,967
19John SolaeguiHaven GroupCompassSan Francisco, CA$66,613,565
20Jac SmithJac Smith GroupKeller Williams St. Pete RealtySt. Petersburg, FL$66,524,435
21Angie RipleyRipley TeamEngel & Völkers Kansas City - LeawoodLeawood, KS$65,141,736
22Kale CoreyElevated LivingElevated LivingKirkland, WA$63,868,908
23Billy ShugartShugart Realty GroupKeller Williams SouthParkCharlotte, NC$62,389,579
24Tim Hur/Helen NguyenTim Hur and Helen Nguyen TeamPoint Honors and Associates, RealtorsDuluth, GA$62,332,861
25Clay ByrneByrne Real Estate GroupKeller Williams Realty Southwest Market CenterAustin, TX$61,542,826
26Brooks BallardBrooks BallardEngel & Völkers HoustonHouston, TX$59,299,565
27David OliphantOcean Blue Real EstateOcean Blue Real EstateHalf Moon Bay, CA$59,285,840
28Jason MooreSells Moore TeamRE/MAX LegendsBuford, GA$58,820,783
29Doug GossThe Goss Real Estate GroupKW Bay Area Estates - Los GatosLos Gatos, CA$58,478,455
30John HatcherThe Hatcher GroupKeller Williams Realty Greater PortlandPortland, ME$58,364,514
31Kimberly DavisTHE KIMBERLY DAVIS GROUPKeller Williams PlanoPlano, TX$57,163,814
32Chris ClarkClark + Yohay GroupCompassOakland, CA$52,151,381
33Michael KaslowThe Michael Kaslow TeamKeller Williams Realty Integrity LakesMinneapolis, MN$51,276,944
34Darin StephensStone & Story Real Estate GroupStone & Story Real Estate GroupTopeka, KS$50,535,341
35Jeremiah F, KobelkaThe JFKLIVING TeamKeller Williams Realty Cherry HillCherry Hill, NJ$50,012,141
36Heather StottsThe Hustle & Heart GroupRE/MAX CollectiveLargo, FL$49,156,781
37Misty LinnCore Realty CollectionCore Realty CollectionColumbus, OH$48,395,592
38Grant MullerGrant Muller GroupCompassDenver, CO$48,038,423
39Bob McCranieTexas Pride Realty GroupHomeSmart StarsPlano, TX$47,009,430
40Jack GaughanThe Gaughan TeamRE/MAX Choice PropertiesNashville, TN$46,127,831
41John WhitesellTeam WhitesellKeller Williams Realty, Atlantic Partners St. AugustineSt. Augustine, FL$45,839,497
42Breylan Deal-EriksenDeal & Company Real EstateDeal & Company Real EstatePortland, OR$44,689,096
43Scott CurcioScott Curcio ResidentialBaird & WarnerChicago, IL$43,531,430
44Chris SchlenkermanCollaborative HOME SALES GroupRE/MAX Crossroads PropertiesRocky River, OH$42,009,338
45Cole BarrowsVanDerostyne & Co.Keller Williams Realty Integrity EdinaEdina, MN$41,051,011
46Michael BrinkBrink Realty GroupKeller Williams Urban DallasDallas, TX$40,882,964
47Megan EvansMegan EvansCompassLake Tahoe, CA$40,543,325
48Kristin FrancisThe Kristin Francis TeamKW Metro Center ArlingtonArlington, VA$40,514,780
49John MayerMAYER TEAMBetter Homes and Gardens Real Estate JourneyBentonville, AR$39,997,546
50Gregg KlarGregg's TeamKeller Williams Lake TravisAustin, TX$39,625,324

ABOUT THE LGBTQ+ REAL ESTATE ALLIANCE

The LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance is a 501(c)6 non-profit dedicated to empowering the LGBTQ+ community on the path to homeownership as we also advocate on behalf of the community on housing issues. The Alliance, founded in June 2020, is an all-inclusive organization that works to improve the professional lives of its members through a public-facing Alliance Referral Community. The Alliance began accepting members in October 2020 and has more than 3,800 members and dozens of chapters in North America. It was named the 2022 Inman News Innovator of the Year in the MLS, Association, or Industry Organization category. It was nominated for the same award in 2023. Its consumer facing LGBTQplusHomes.com provides information on home buying and selling along with allowing the LGBTQ+ community the opportunity to easily contact Alliance members for their real estate needs. For more information visit realestatealliance.org.

