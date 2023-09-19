THE LGBTQ+ REAL ESTATE ALLIANCE HONORS MORE THAN 380 MEMBERS IN INDIVIDUAL AND TEAM RANKINGS

The LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance today unveiled its third annual LGBTQ+ Real Estate Top Producers list and recognized 388 individual agents and teams for their 2022 production. This was up from last year’s 251, an increase of 51% more honorees. The ranking, which was created in partnership with RealTrends and supported by Sotheby’s International Realty, is the industry’s only list recognizing top-producing LGBTQ+ and ally members.

Recognized Alliance members amassed $8.53 billion in sales volume while completing 15,919.3 transaction sides in 2022. The Alliance would rank as the nation’s 23rd and 29th brokerage in volume and transaction sides, respectively, on the 2023 RealTrends Top 500 list.

PorchLight Realty Group with eXp Realty in San Diego, CA, led by Mark Pattison, led the team sales volume list for the first time producing $431.6 million in 2022. The EZ Referral Network with Keller Williams Citywide in Westlake, Ohio, led by Michael Zinicola, which had been the highest team producer for the last two years, dropped to second with $383.1 million. But they did lead the Alliance for a third-straight year in team transaction sides with 1,280 transaction sides in 2022.

Shirley Gary of Ansley Christie’s Real Estate led all individual Alliance members for the third-straight year with 263 transaction sides and $191.4 million in sales volume in 2022. Marissa Boyle with eXp Realty in Charlotte, NC, finished second with 185 transaction sides, Andrew Manning, with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties in Sherman Oaks, CA, was second with $116.4 million in sales volume.

Each is listed prominently on the RealTrends + Tom Ferry America’s Best List.

“This list not only honors the incredible production of our members but helps showcase the standing the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance has in the real estate industry,” said Erin Morrison, President of the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance. “It is incredible that our top members, if they formed their own real estate firm, would rank as one of the top 30 brokerages in the nation. Those on the list are honored on our LGBTQplusHomes.com, which has become one of the most useful resources for LGBTQ+ consumers and allows buyers and sellers to easily connect with LGBTQ+ and ally real estate professionals. It is hard enough to navigate the emotional and financial journey towards homeownership yet too often the LGBTQ+ community has additional concerns about discrimination and safety. Those on the Top Producers list, and our other members, understand and are best suited to provide community members with the comfort, security and professionalism they deserve.”

“The Alliance has grown dramatically in its first three years, and we are honored to have been a founding partner,” said Brad Nelson, Chief Marketing Officer, of Sotheby’s International Realty. “We are honored to help recognize the agents and teams on the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Top Producer List that hold themselves to a higher standard in our industry and have achieved extraordinary results on their client’s behalf.”

The LGBTQ+ Real Estate Top Producers list is developed by RealTrends in concert with the RealTrends + Tom Ferry America’s Best Real Estate Professionals rankings. Individual agents who are Alliance members were included if they generated at least 15 transaction sides in 2022 or $6 million in sales volume. Teams whose leader was an Alliance member, qualified if they generated at least 25 transaction sides or $9 million in sales volume for 2022.

The LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance has grown to more than 4,000 members since its launch in October 2020, with chapters spanning across the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Members can be accessed through their LGBTQplusHomes.com profile.

The top 50 in each category follow. Click here for the full list of the 2023 LGBTQ+ Real Estate Top Producers:

INDIVIDUAL SIDES

Rank Name Company City, State Sides 1 Shirley Gary Ansley Christie’s Real Estate Atlanta, GA 263 2 Marissa Boyle eXp Realty Charlotte, NC 185 3 Amy Ruzick RE/MAX Results Minneapolis, MN 95 4 Oscar Garcia Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Carolina Premier Properties Wilmington, NC 83 5 Christina Asbury Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage Sneads Ferry, NC 81.3 6 Vianah Seamon Coldwell Banker Carroll Realty Panama City, FL 76 7 Robert Dawson Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Dawson Ford Garbee & Co., REALTORS® Lynchburg, VA 74 8 Jessica Boswell eXp Realty Burlington, CT 70.5 9 Mark Zipperer RE/MAX Next Chicago, IL 66 10 Brian Sharp Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Professional Realty Vandalia, OH 64 11 Ryan Ziltner EXIT Professional Real Estate Monroe, WI 64 12 Blair Myers Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Metro Brokers McDonough, GA 61 13 Jeremy Fain Greenwood King Properties Houston, TX 61 14 Jill Moylan Home Advantage Realty Columbia, SC 61 15 Danii Sedillo Keller Williams Realty El Paso El Paso, TX 57 16 Michael Wright EXIT Inspired Real Estate Middleburg, FL 57 17 Joe Gerber Coldwell Banker Realty Chicago, IL 57 18 Elaine Montgomery Murney Associates, Realtors Springfield, MO 56 19 Barry Kramer Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Choice Realty Scarsdale, NY 54 20 David Dorman CENTURY 21 Professional Group Ocoee, FL 53.3 21 Peter Klebenow RE/MAX First Choice Baltimore, MD 53 22 Sacha Blanchet Coldwell Banker Realty Phoenix, AZ 52.1 23 Susan Kliesen RE/MAX Center Duluth, GA 52 24 Bryan Guarnieri Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston Chapel Hill, NC 51 25 Amber Durand Patterson-Schwartz Real Estate Chesapeake City, MD 51 26 Andrew Manning Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties Sherman Oaks, CA 49 27 David Saint Germain Metro Homes Market Inver Grove Heights, MN 50 28 Laura Kaplan Coldwell Banker Realty Exton, PA 48 29 Jennifer Weaver Keller Williams Realty Gulf Coast Pensacola, FL 47.5 30 Andrew Madrid Keller Williams Realty Maui Kailua Kona, HI 45.5 31 Joe Weltner Coldwell Banker Realty Pittsburgh, PA 44 32 Nick Bowler RE/MAX Advantage Chelan, WA 44 33 Tracy Kasper Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Silverhawk Realty Caldwell, ID 44 34 Zak Szymanski RE/MAX Realty Professionals Bloomington, IN 43 35 Chelsea Steen Your Castle Real Estate Edgewater, CO 43 36 Wendy Storch Sotheby's International Realty San Francisco, CA 42 37 Kira Witherwax RE/MAX North Country Plattsburgh, NY 41 38 Steve Porzio Coldwell Banker Realty Spring Lake, NJ 41 39 Bryan Beene Sotheby's International Realty Houston, TX 41 40 Brennen Clouse Real Broker LLC Seattle, CA 40.5 41 Chris Toomey Keller Williams Realty Professionals Oakland Park, FL 40.5 42 Job Hammond Dash Realty Austin, TX 40 43 Wendy Tanson Nest Realty Durham, NC 40 44 Kelly McBartlett The Group Real Estate Fort Collins, CO 40 45 Erin Stumpf Coldwell Banker Realty Sacramento, CA 39.2 46 Scott Bryant Keller Williams Realty Sonoran Living Scottsdale, AZ 39 47 Babs De Lay Urban Utah Homes & Estates Salt Lake City, UT 39 48 John Young RE/MAX Excellence Realty Silver Spring, MD 38 49 Donna Davids Coldwell Banker Realty South Easton, MA 35.6 50 David Merrick Coldwell Banker Bain Vancouver, WA 35.3

INDIVIDUAL SALES VOLUME

Rank Name Company City, State Volume 1 Shirley Gary Ansley Christie’s Real Estate Atlanta, GA $191,421,755 2 Andrew Manning Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties Sherman Oaks, CA $116,425,626 3 Wendy Storch Sotheby's International Realty San Francisco, CA $88,138,534 4 Marissa Boyle eXp Realty Charlotte, NC $65,976,689 5 Herman Chan Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty Berkeley, CA $59,777,024 6 Roxann Taylor Engel & Völkers Dallas Southlake Southlake, TX $57,272,004 7 Kevin Fuller William Raveis Naples, FL $54,649,450 8 Holly Barr Compass Silicon Valley, CA $42,151,998 9 Brennen Clouse Real Broker LLC Seattle, CA $39,768,625 10 Brett Caviness Compass Menlo Park, CA $38,828,000 11 Kelly McBartlett The Group Real Estate Fort Collins, CO $36,038,568 12 Tracy Kasper Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Silverhawk Realty Caldwell, ID $35,330,917 13 Kathy Hidy Keller Williams Capital Realty Miami, FL $33,683,000 14 Bryan Beene Sotheby's International Realty Houston, TX $33,390,717 15 Caroline Haines Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties Coronado, CA $32,526,000 16 Angela Boyer-Stump Sotheby's International Realty Bridgehampton, NY $32,027,484 17 Geoff Hamill Wheeler Steffen Sotheby's International Realty Claremont, CA $31,350,055 18 Amy Ruzick RE/MAX Results Minneapolis, MN $29,491,000 19 Mark Zipperer RE/MAX Next Chicago, IL $28,376,800 20 Sacha Blanchet Coldwell Banker Realty Phoenix, AZ $28,141,469 21 Derek Essary Coldwell Banker Realty Gilroy, CA $27,823,000 22 Nick Bowler RE/MAX Advantage Chelan, WA $27,500,511 23 Sean Galligan Avenue 8 Beverly Hills, CA $27,092,000 24 Steve Porzio Coldwell Banker Realty Spring Lake, NJ $26,992,708 25 Babs De Lay Urban Utah Homes & Estates Salt Lake City, UT $26,891,950 26 Robert Dawson Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Dawson Ford Garbee & Co., REALTORS® Lynchburg, VA $26,480,667 27 John Rouse Sotheby's International Realty Pacific Grove, CA $26,267,166 28 Shannon Shue Keller Williams Advisors Realty Marina del Rey, CA $25,533,000 29 Chelsea Steen Your Castle Real Estate Edgewater, CO $24,984,730 30 Frank Snodgrass TTR Sotheby's International Realty Washington, DC $24,718,370 31 Garrett Chan Compass Los Angeles, CA $24,101,486 32 Susan Kliesen RE/MAX Center Duluth, GA $23,973,077 33 Zach Krasman Compass Los Angeles, CA $23,905,695 34 David Dorman CENTURY 21 Professional Group Ocoee, FL $23,851,412 35 Erin Stumpf Coldwell Banker Realty Sacramento, CA $23,486,357 36 Jessica Boswell eXp Realty Burlington, CT $23,476,000 37 Jill Moylan Home Advantage Realty Columbia, SC $23,041,227 38 Laura Kaplan Coldwell Banker Realty Exton, PA $22,778,326 39 Daintrie Zega Summit Sotheby's International Realty Park City, UT $22,727,046 40 Mark Taylor Allen Tate/Beverly-Hanks Realtors Asheville, NC $22,705,588 41 Kevin Kropp Vanguard Properties San Francisco, CA $22,307,400 42 Vianah Seamon Coldwell Banker Carroll Realty Panama City, FL $22,287,516 43 Scott Bryant Keller Williams Realty Sonoran Living Scottsdale, AZ $21,883,385 44 Michael Tessaro Intero Real Estate Services Pleasanton, CA $21,801,416 45 Symantha Rodriguez LIV Sotheby's International Realty Denver, CO $21,201,436 46 Jamie Roth Engel & Völkers Chicago North Shore Winnetka, IL $21,142,792 47 John Young RE/MAX Excellence Realty Silver Spring, MD $20,875,797 48 Wendy Tanson Nest Realty Durham, NC $20,653,500 49 Job Hammond Dash Realty Austin, TX $20,490,676 50 Amber Durand Patterson-Schwartz Real Estate Chesapeake City, MD $20,269,998

TEAM SIDES

Rank Team Lead Team Name Company City, State Sides 1 Gregory Erlanger and Michael Zinicola The EZ Referral Network Keller Williams Citywide Westlake, OH 1,280 2 Stephen Cooley Stephen Cooley Real Estate Group Stephen Cooley Real Estate Rock Hill, SC 750 3 Mark Pattison PorchLight Realty Group eXp Realty San Diego, CA 601 4 Steven Norris II Norris Team eXp Realty Cary, NC 460 5 Alex Milshteyn Alex Milshteyn Real Estate Associates Coldwell Banker Realty Ann Arbor, MI 350 6 Samantha Tov Portfolio Real Estate Portfolio Real Estate Elk Grove, CA 350 7 Kasey Jorgenson Jorgenson Group Keller Williams Realty Round Rock Round Rock, TX 251 8 Darin Stephens Stone & Story Real Estate Group Stone & Story Real Estate Group Topeka, KS 242 9 Mark Siwiec Mark Siwiec Team Keller Williams Realty Greater Rochester Rochester, NY 220 10 Brady Sandahl Brady Sandahl Real Estate Group Keller Williams Palm Springs Palm Springs, CA 202 11 Brooks Ballard Brooks Ballard Engel & Völkers Houston Houston, TX 194 12 Misty Linn Core Realty Collection Core Realty Collection Columbus, OH 177 13 Angie Ripley Ripley Team Engel & Völkers Kansas City - Leawood Leawood, KS 161 14 Jeff Anderson Anderson Real Estate Group eXp Realty Long Beach, CA 151 15 Chris Schlenkerman Collaborative HOME SALES Group RE/MAX Crossroads Properties Rocky River, OH 148 16 Bob McCranie Texas Pride Realty Group HomeSmart Stars Plano, TX 148 17 Tim Hur/Helen Nguyen Tim Hur and Helen Nguyen Team Point Honors and Associates, Realtors Duluth, GA 141 18 Jason Moore Sells Moore Team RE/MAX Legends Buford, GA 140 19 Wendy Papasan Papasan Properties Group Keller Williams Realty Texas Statewide Brokerage Austin, TX 140 20 Zac Pasmanick The Zac Team RE/MAX Metro Atlanta Cityside Atlanta, GA 139 21 Jeremiah Kobelka The JFKLIVING Team Keller Williams Realty Cherry Hill Cherry Hill, NJ 133 22 Heather Stotts The Hustle & Heart Group RE/MAX Collective Largo, FL 132 23 Billy Shugart Shugart Realty Group Keller Williams SouthPark Charlotte, NC 129 24 Tracy Williams The Alliance Group TTR Sotheby's International Realty Mclean, VA 127.7 25 Seth Task Task Team Professional Realty Moreland Hills, OH 127 26 Lorenzo C Murray Your Home Team at HUNT Real Estate ERA HUNT Real Estate ERA Slingerlands, NY 125 27 Michael Kaslow The Michael Kaslow Team Keller Williams Realty Integrity Lakes Minneapolis, MN 119.4 28 Kimberly Davis THE KIMBERLY DAVIS GROUP Keller Williams Plano Plano, TX 116 29 Blake Landry Keyfinders Group RE/MAX Alliance Huntsville, AL 114 30 David Bediz Bediz Group Keller Williams Capitol Properties Washington, DC 114 31 Simon Westfall-Kwong Simon Westfall-Kwong Real Estate Group Keller Williams Realty Premier Properties Summit, NJ 112 32 Vikki Grodner Hospitality Network Group Keller Williams Realty Tuscaloosa Tuscaloosa, AL 111.5 33 John Whitesell Team Whitesell Keller Williams Realty, Atlantic Partners St. Augustine St. Augustine, FL 111 34 Scott Curcio Scott Curcio Residential Baird & Warner Chicago, IL 103 35 Carly Sablotny The Sablotny Team Keller Williams Living Solon, OH 101.3 36 Renee Peres Arrow Group Compass Washington, DC 99 37 Lisa Morales Team Morales Coldwell Banker Realty West Chester, OH 98.9 38 John Hatcher The Hatcher Group Keller Williams Realty Greater Portland Portland, ME 97.6 39 Jac Smith Jac Smith Group Keller Williams St. Pete Realty St. Petersburg, FL 97 40 Amber Fawcett Amber Fawcett Group RE/MAX Tri Star Knoxville, TN 91 41 Kath Hammerseng Sohus Real Estate Group Edina Realty Minneapolis, MN 90.3 42 Clay Byrne Byrne Real Estate Group Keller Williams Realty Southwest Market Center Austin, TX 87.7 43 Pattee McInerney The MAC Group RE/MAX One Prince Frederick, MD 85 44 Emily Fraser The Emily Fraser Team Piatt Sotheby's International Realty Pittsburgh, PA 84 45 Lisa Phair Lisa Phair & Associates Coldwell Banker Realty West Chester, OH 84 46 Ryan Cannon Ferrill & Cannon RE/MAX Traders Unlimited Peoria, IL 83 47 Traci Palmero The Palmero HOME Team RE/MAX Best Choice Festus, MO 82 48 Dawn Riley The Riley Team RE/MAX One Prince Frederick, MD 82 49 Gregg Klar Gregg's Team Keller Williams Lake Travis Austin, TX 78.5 50 Cole Barrows VanDerostyne & Co. Keller Williams Realty Integrity Edina Edina, MN 78

TEAM VOLUME

Rank Team Lead Team Name Company City, State Volume 1 Mark Pattison PorchLight Realty Group eXp Realty San Diego, CA $431,649,406 2 Gregory Erlanger and Michael Zinicola The EZ Referral Network Keller Williams Citywide Westlake, OH $383,122,675 3 Stephen Cooley Stephen Cooley Real Estate Group Stephen Cooley Real Estate Rock Hill, SC $263,491,797 4 Brady Sandahl Brady Sandahl Real Estate Group Keller Williams Palm Springs Palm Springs, CA $210,211,614 5 Samantha Tov Portfolio Real Estate Portfolio Real Estate Elk Grove, CA $204,611,502 6 Alex Milshteyn Alex Milshteyn Real Estate Associates Coldwell Banker Realty Ann Arbor, MI $188,249,033 7 Steven Norris II Norris Team eXp Realty Cary, NC $185,576,774 8 Kasey Jorgenson Jorgenson Group Keller Williams Realty Round Rock Round Rock, TX $130,015,668 9 Jeff Anderson Anderson Real Estate Group eXp Realty Long Beach, CA $118,934,082 10 Tracy Williams The Alliance Group TTR Sotheby's International Realty Mclean, VA $115,000,000 11 Simon Westfall-Kwong Simon Westfall-Kwong Real Estate Group Keller Williams Realty Premier Properties Summit, NJ $108,058,959 12 David Bediz Bediz Group Keller Williams Capitol Properties Washington, DC $86,267,857 13 Mark Siwiec Mark Siwiec Team Keller Williams Realty Greater Rochester Rochester, NY $85,791,489 14 Renee Peres Arrow Group Compass Washington, DC $79,297,709 15 Todd Armstrong Todd Armstrong & Associates Compass San Diego, CA $74,740,309 16 Wendy Papasan Papasan Properties Group Keller Williams Realty Texas Statewide Brokerage Austin, TX $72,824,607 17 Jennifer Ames Ames Group Chicago Engel & Völkers Chicago Chicago, IL $67,829,974 18 Zac Pasmanick The Zac Team RE/MAX Metro Atlanta Cityside Atlanta, GA $66,766,967 19 John Solaegui Haven Group Compass San Francisco, CA $66,613,565 20 Jac Smith Jac Smith Group Keller Williams St. Pete Realty St. Petersburg, FL $66,524,435 21 Angie Ripley Ripley Team Engel & Völkers Kansas City - Leawood Leawood, KS $65,141,736 22 Kale Corey Elevated Living Elevated Living Kirkland, WA $63,868,908 23 Billy Shugart Shugart Realty Group Keller Williams SouthPark Charlotte, NC $62,389,579 24 Tim Hur/Helen Nguyen Tim Hur and Helen Nguyen Team Point Honors and Associates, Realtors Duluth, GA $62,332,861 25 Clay Byrne Byrne Real Estate Group Keller Williams Realty Southwest Market Center Austin, TX $61,542,826 26 Brooks Ballard Brooks Ballard Engel & Völkers Houston Houston, TX $59,299,565 27 David Oliphant Ocean Blue Real Estate Ocean Blue Real Estate Half Moon Bay, CA $59,285,840 28 Jason Moore Sells Moore Team RE/MAX Legends Buford, GA $58,820,783 29 Doug Goss The Goss Real Estate Group KW Bay Area Estates - Los Gatos Los Gatos, CA $58,478,455 30 John Hatcher The Hatcher Group Keller Williams Realty Greater Portland Portland, ME $58,364,514 31 Kimberly Davis THE KIMBERLY DAVIS GROUP Keller Williams Plano Plano, TX $57,163,814 32 Chris Clark Clark + Yohay Group Compass Oakland, CA $52,151,381 33 Michael Kaslow The Michael Kaslow Team Keller Williams Realty Integrity Lakes Minneapolis, MN $51,276,944 34 Darin Stephens Stone & Story Real Estate Group Stone & Story Real Estate Group Topeka, KS $50,535,341 35 Jeremiah F, Kobelka The JFKLIVING Team Keller Williams Realty Cherry Hill Cherry Hill, NJ $50,012,141 36 Heather Stotts The Hustle & Heart Group RE/MAX Collective Largo, FL $49,156,781 37 Misty Linn Core Realty Collection Core Realty Collection Columbus, OH $48,395,592 38 Grant Muller Grant Muller Group Compass Denver, CO $48,038,423 39 Bob McCranie Texas Pride Realty Group HomeSmart Stars Plano, TX $47,009,430 40 Jack Gaughan The Gaughan Team RE/MAX Choice Properties Nashville, TN $46,127,831 41 John Whitesell Team Whitesell Keller Williams Realty, Atlantic Partners St. Augustine St. Augustine, FL $45,839,497 42 Breylan Deal-Eriksen Deal & Company Real Estate Deal & Company Real Estate Portland, OR $44,689,096 43 Scott Curcio Scott Curcio Residential Baird & Warner Chicago, IL $43,531,430 44 Chris Schlenkerman Collaborative HOME SALES Group RE/MAX Crossroads Properties Rocky River, OH $42,009,338 45 Cole Barrows VanDerostyne & Co. Keller Williams Realty Integrity Edina Edina, MN $41,051,011 46 Michael Brink Brink Realty Group Keller Williams Urban Dallas Dallas, TX $40,882,964 47 Megan Evans Megan Evans Compass Lake Tahoe, CA $40,543,325 48 Kristin Francis The Kristin Francis Team KW Metro Center Arlington Arlington, VA $40,514,780 49 John Mayer MAYER TEAM Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Journey Bentonville, AR $39,997,546 50 Gregg Klar Gregg's Team Keller Williams Lake Travis Austin, TX $39,625,324

ABOUT THE LGBTQ+ REAL ESTATE ALLIANCE

The LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance is a 501(c)6 non-profit dedicated to empowering the LGBTQ+ community on the path to homeownership as we also advocate on behalf of the community on housing issues. The Alliance, founded in June 2020, is an all-inclusive organization that works to improve the professional lives of its members through a public-facing Alliance Referral Community. The Alliance began accepting members in October 2020 and has more than 3,800 members and dozens of chapters in North America. It was named the 2022 Inman News Innovator of the Year in the MLS, Association, or Industry Organization category. It was nominated for the same award in 2023. Its consumer facing LGBTQplusHomes.com provides information on home buying and selling along with allowing the LGBTQ+ community the opportunity to easily contact Alliance members for their real estate needs. For more information visit realestatealliance.org.