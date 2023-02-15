The Luminary Group Homes & Estates To Offer Customized Real Estate Services in Southern California

The Luminary Group Homes & Estates today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that The Luminary Group Homes & Estates’ high-touch, ethical services are powered by the industry’s most advanced platform.

Founder and top producer Jeff Liao has positively impacted clients by operating ethically with equal expertise and warmth since 2016. Since his start in the industry, Liao has been an award-winning professional, springboarding into success with a Rookie of the Year award. Since then, he has also earned the San Diego Association of REALTORS® 40 Under 40 Award, among many others. From 2019 to 2022, Liao served on his previous brokerage’s Agent Leadership Council and was a featured panelist for the Asian Real Estate Association in 2021. The Luminary Group Homes & Estates, Liao’s latest venture, views its clients as family and makes their needs a priority.

The Luminary Group Homes & Estates team constantly analyzes real estate trends to have the most up-to-date understanding of local markets. Since 2017, it has sold 110 homes totaling more than $132 million. The Luminary Group Homes & Estates serves clients of all backgrounds and goals throughout San Diego, Orange, and Riverside counties.

“My team and I are driven to close a gap in the industry the way our clients deserve,” Liao said. “To that end, we provide customized, ethical customer service to every client — no matter their goals — and we check in with them long after our success at the negotiation table.”

Partnering with Side will ensure The Luminary Group Homes & Estates remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting The Luminary Group Homes & Estates with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, The Luminary Group Homes & Estates will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.

“After learning about Side and its values, it’s clear to me that the firm is built by agents for agents,” Liao said. “Partnering with Side will propel my team and me to the next level.”