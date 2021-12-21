Realty Biz News Top 100 Real Estate Agents in 2021

The real estate market is a continuously changing one, and the real estate agents need to stay on top of the new trends and buyers’ and sellers’ demands.
This article presents you the top 100 real estate agents in the US. You’ll see that there are included agents/realtors/brokers from 50 states, as the goal of this top is to be representative for the entire country.
The real estate professionals included in this top are active – they have properties listed at this very moment. So let’s see the best real estate agents in the U.S.
While the list of real estate agents is ordered by states, alphabetically, the first one on the list is a real estate professional who’s also a collaborator of our site.
- Bill Gassett is an Associate at RE/MAX Executive Realty serving the Metrowest Massachusetts area. With more than thirty years of experience in the real estate industry, he has been one of the top RE/MAX Realtors in Massachusetts for the past two decades.
- Rosalie Pribbenow Baxter is a real estate agent at Arc Realty since 2013. She works at the Birmingham office, in Alabama, where she is consistently a top producer.
- Erica Tivet-Smith is a real estate agent, realtor, and associate broker at Core 3 Realty LLC in Alabama. She is licensed to buy or sell any home, lot, or commercial building in Alabama, but specializes in the Mobile and Baldwin County areas. She also helps veterans through the VA process.
- Dustin Renner is an experienced real estate agent in Alaska. He helps buyers and sellers achieve their goals and he founded The Synergy Team.
- Barbara Huntley has more than 30 years of experience. She is a lifelong resident of Anchorage, she has multiple certifications, and she is a professional realtor and Team Leader of The Huntley Owen Team.
- Kathy Camamo, from Amazing Az Homes, is a real estate professional from Arizona. She received multiple awards throughout the years and she’s been a multi-million producer for years.
- Quincy Smith is a realtor at ERA Matt Fisher, Arizona. He has lived in Yuma since 2003 and has a diverse background and knowledge in residential and commercial construction, commercial and new construction sales, and more.
- Valentine J. Hansen is a real estate professional in Arkansas at RE/MAX Properties. The Valentine Hansen Team led by Valentine Hansen is “one of the top ten sellers to buyers in Central Arkansas for over 25 years.”
- Jennifer Adkins is an executive broker and realtor at iRealty Arkansas. With many years of experience, Jennifer Adkins has been a Double Diamond producer in 2017-2020 and a Top selling agent at iRealty 2018-2020.
- Alex Gandel is a real estate agent with over 40 years of experience. He’s working at Pinnacle Estate Properties, Inc. in Simi Valey, California, and, over the years, he has received numerous awards, and he was also a top-producing real estate agent several times.
- Yasir Aladdin is a real estate agent and founding partner at Compass in California. He specializes in Silicon Valley real estate and the high-end luxury market.
- Anne Dresser Kocur is a realtor in Denver, Colorado with over 30 years of experience. She has been one of the top producing realtors in the area and she works with both buyers and sellers.
- Pam Vanatta has been a top real estate agent nationwide for more than 20 years. She is a part of Steamboat Sotheby’s International Realty and she specializes in luxury real estate.
- Rob Johnson is a real estate agent at Halstead in Greenwich, Connecticut. He was the top producing agent in all of Connecticut for Halstead in 2018 and 2019. He works with both international and local buyers.
- Amy Rio is a broker, owner, and realtor at Executive Real Estate in Glastonbury. With more than 30 years of experience, Amy Rio focuses on customer service and she constantly expands her business in Connecticut.
- Lisa Mathena, from The Lisa Mathena Group, is one of the top real estate agents in Delaware. She has almost 30 years of experience and she has received multiple awards throughout the years.
- Davel Landon is licensed in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania and a successful realtor at Patterson Schwartz Real Estate.
- Veronica Figueroa is a real estate agent in Orlando, Florida. Recompensated with numerous awards over the years, she also does real estate coaching, while still helping buyers and sellers have a stress-free real estate experience.
- Nelson Gonzalez, Senior Vice President of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty, in Florida, “ranked in the top half of one percent of national real estate professionals“ is a Top Miami Beach Producer. He specializes in luxury properties and has a deep knowledge of the history of Miami Beach.
- Janice Overbeck is the team leader of the Janice Overbeck Real Estate Team and an Atlanta native. She is one of the best real estate agents in North Georgia, and her team services the Metro-Atlanta Real Estate market.
- Allyson Venglik is an experienced realtor in Alpharetta, Georgia. With almost 30 years of experience, Allyson Venglik represents buyers and she works at Solid Source Realty.
- Tony Kawaguchi from eXp Realty has earned Hawaii’s Top 100 Realtors award 7 times. A licensed real estate professional since 1999, he is also involved in the local community.
- Tracy Allen is ranked number one as an Individual Sales Agent in Hawaii, Coldwell Banker Realty, number six as an Individual Sales Agent in North America, Coldwell Banker Realty, and among the top 1% among her colleagues local and international according to her official website. She is an experienced realtor and repeatedly dominates the luxury sales market and is the Top Producer of Coldwell Banker Realty in Honolulu, Hawaii.
- John Beutler is a Broker-Owner at Century 21 Beutler & Associates. He specializes in the Luxury Home and Waterfront markets surrounding Coeur d’Alene Lake, Hayden, and the Spokane River in Idaho and he has been named the number one Century 21 Office in the U.S. (2010) and the number one Century 21 Office in the World in 2009 and 2007.
- Justin Winson is a realtor and works at Silvercreek Realty Group, Idaho. With extensive experience in residential and commercial real estate, Justin Winson works with both buyers and sellers.
- Amanda Stapleton has earned the rank of Top Producer several times. She is the lead broker of Amanda Stapleton & Affiliates at Compass Realty and works with various types of clients in the real estate market in the Chicago area.
- Giuseppe V. Battista has been the leader for RE/MAX Destiny, Illinois, since 2005. As a licensed real estate professional, he specialises in listing, buying and renting, and investing in homes. He works with both buyers and sellers and aims to provide professional, responsive, and attentive real estate services.
- Kristie Smith is the CEO and a realto at Indy Homes Team at Keller Williams Realty, Indianapolis, Indiana. She works with buyers and sellers and aims to always create win-win situations. Her approach is fact-based.
- Chris Schulhof is an experienced and trusted full-time realtor since 2001. He’s at RE/MAX Realty Services and the Leader of The Chris Schulhof Home Selling Team (Indianapolis) and he says “I’ll find a way to sell your home, or I’ll buy it!”
- Gwen Johnson is a realtor at Skogman Realty – Coralville in Iowa. With more than twenty years of experience, Gwen Johnson works with buyers, and she and her team have been in the top ten realtors in the corridor area for many years.
- Jeremy Trenkamp is a licensed real estate agent with Coldwell Banker Hedges, Iowa since 2002. He works with buyers and sellers, “from first-time buyers to representing builders on new construction homes” and has been a multi-million dollar producer.
- David Van Noy, Jr. from ReeceNichols REALTORS, The Van Noy Group (Kansas) is ranked in the top 1% of all agents in the United States. He has vast experience and aims to deliver value and service to his clients.
- Shannon Connealy is a real estate agent with Better Homes and Gardens in Kansas City. She has lived on both sides of the state line and uses this experience to help those who want to buy their first home in the state or to come back here.
- Jon Mand is the number one Louisville Real Estate Broker 2017-2020 by sales volume with Lenihan Sotheby’s International Realty. He is Louisville’s leading luxury real estate broker “specializing in extraordinary client service and unparalleled industry knowledge.”
- Susan Burtoft is a realtor at Keller Williams First Choice Realty in Bowling Green, Kentucky. She won the International President’s Elite Award in both 2013 and 2014 and has been a top seller for several years. She has vast experience and works with a wide variety of clients, from first-time buyers to home sellers, military, new constructions, and more.
- Carlos M. Alvarez is a Real Estate Broker/Owner at RE/MAX Total in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He is dedicated to helping “clients find the home of their dreams” and he works with buyers and sellers alike.
- Elizabeth Ackal is a realtor in Greater New Orleans Region. She has received several important awards over the years, including Gold Award 2020 and Platinum Award 2019. She is a multi-million dollar producer at LATTER & BLUM – Garden District.
- Scott Harding is a real estate agent in Greenville, Maine. With 20 years of experience in the field, Scott Harding has extensive knowledge of the area’s real estate market. He has several other businesses including Harding Construction Services, Harding Property Management, and Moosehead Lake Vacation Rentals.
- Heather Shields is a realtor at Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty in Yarmouth, Maine. She knows very well Maine’s coastline and is consistently among the top producing agents in her company.
- Cheryl Bare is a realtor at CENTURY 21 New Millennium in White Plains, Maryland. She works with both buyers and sellers, she has received many awards over the years, and she knows the Southern Maryland area very well as she has been living here her entire life.
- Greg Chamish is a realtor at Black Dog Realty in Bel Air, Maryland. He has extensive knowledge of the real estate market and he was awarded the 2020 Top Producers award.
- Adam Geragosian is a real estate broker at Compass in Suffolk County, Massachusetts. He has more than 15 years of experience and is a Top Producer. He has received multiple awards through the years and considers that focusing on all details and on clear communication is paramount to business success.
- Eric Jurmo is a real estate agent and Operating Principal at Keller Williams Home serving the Metro Detroit Area, Michigan. He is also the Team Leader of the Sold By Eric Team which is in the top 1% of real estate teams in Michigan.
- Cindy Kahn is a realtor in Michigan who has been repeatedly recognized as an Area Top Producer. She is recognized as one of the best realtors nationwide and in 2014 she had the highest recorded sale in Michigan.
- Mark Philip Abdel is a real estate agent with a deep knowledge of the Twin Cities. He is a RE/MAX agent and has received multiple awards over the years and he is dedicated to the success and satisfaction of each client he works with.
- Jason Huerkamp is a realtor at Keller Williams Preferred Realty in Lakeville, Minnesota. He is a Twin Cities real estate expert and has over 15 years of experience. He is also the CEO of Huerkamp Home Group where they specialize in residential real estate and investor. portfolios.
- Megan Gibson is a realtor at Hometown Realty and she services the Greater Golden Triangle Area.
- Iana Gilder is a Three Rivers Real Estate licensed agent associate serving the Central Mississippi area. She has received the Top Agent Award for the first half of 2021.
- Amber Rothermel is a Realtor and Team Leader Amber Rothermel Real Estate Team in Kansas City, Missouri. She has been recognized as a top Real Estate Professional and as a top producer and she wants to “create a much different real estate experience – one that exceeds customer service expectations in our industry.”
- Bev Curtis, Partner and Realtor at House of Brokers Realty, Inc. in Columbia, Missouri. According to the official website, “A master of sales and negotiations, Bev assists buyers and sellers to get them the best pricing and terms for their situation.”
- Andrew Burgi is a realtor at Performance Real Estate in Montana. He is a military veteran and he works with buyers and sellers alike, aiming to make the buying or selling process as smooth as possible for each client.
- Dana Wagenhals is an experienced Broker/Partner at The Real Estate Hub Billings, Montana. He specializes in residential sales and has also over 40 years of experience in sales and marketing.
- Brent Blythe is the team lead and founder of the Blythe Real Estate Team in Omaha, Nebraska. A licensed real estate professional since 1987, he likes “to help sellers get more for their homes” and he still puts in the long hours for his clients.
- Johanna Rhoads is a realtor at RE/MAX Concepts in Lincoln, Nebraska. She has received multiple awards, she works with buyers and sellers alike, and believes that her key trait is communication.
- Kristen Routh-Silberman is a realtor specializing in the luxury real estate market in Las Vegas. She “ranks as the #1 individual broker at Corcoran Global Living for 2021” and she is considered the number one luxury Realtor in Las Vegas.
- Cassie Craig is a licensed realtor and office manager at Craig Team Realty in Reno. In the past, she owned and operated a successful nutrition store. She is, for many years now, focused only on her real estate business and aims to create an efficient experience for her clients.
- Bill Burke is an Associate Broker/REALTOR® at BurkeLord Real Estate Powered By Keller Williams Metropolitan in Bedford, New Hampshire. He has 13 years of experience and has received several awards and he helps buyers and sellers meet their goals.
- Suzanne Damon is a real estate professional in Manchester New Hampshire. With 18 years of experience and many awards received, she gets results for her clients. Suzanne currently ranks in the top 1 % of Re/Max agents within New England. https://www.suzannedamon.com/about
- Ranked as number one in the State of NJ in ReMax Agents, Dave Beach is a Real Estate Associate at RE/MAX in Williamstown, New Jersey. He has extensive knowledge of Williamstown and works with both buyers and sellers.
- Denise Dreyer is a realtor associate at Ward Wight Sotheby’s International Realty, Sea Girt, New Jersey. She received several Company Top Producer of the Year awards and she has a lot of experience, working with clients who are looking to buy their first home to those interested in luxury custom estates, while also handling commercial properties and leases.
- Jennifer Wilson, Associate Broker with Re/Max Select, has more than 26 years of real estate experience in the Albuquerque area. As she relocated twice cross country by herself, Jennifer understands the needs of those looking to buy a house. She works with buyers and sellers alike and her accomplishments were recompensated with several awards over the years.
- Joe Maez is an experienced real estate agent and CEO of The Maez Group, one of the top-producing real estate sales teams in New Mexico. According to his LinkedIn profile, Joe Maez was the first New Mexico Broker on record to close over $100,000,000 in residential real estate in a single year.
- John Farrell has more than 31 years of experience in real estate brokerage and sales. He is the owner of Exit Realty Of Upstate New York Franchise Development and sales. He works with buyers and sellers and has received multiple awards.
- Deborah Rieders is a Licensed Associate RE Broker and has been the top sales agent at the Corcoran Group for over two decades. She works with buyers, sellers, and developers and has received several awards confirming that she is an experienced real estate agent producing results for her clients.
- Melissa Greer is an award-winning licensed realtor and broker active in Greensboro since 1984. She works at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Yost & Little Realty servicing the Greensboro–Winston-Salem–High Point Area. She was placed three times among the top 10 in the nation and has received many other important awards. She has a deep knowledge of the area and she works with buyers and sellers alike, making sure they all reach their real estate goals.
- Dex Hubbard is the Leader of the Dexter Hubbard Team, RE/MAX Mountain Properties in Murphy, North Carolina. He has been a constant top seller and top listing agent. He says that his “mission is to provide the finest real estate service available based on the highest standard of ethics, values, and customer satisfaction.”
- Blake Christianson is a real estate agent for Greenberg Realty in North Dakota. He has been a top sales and top producer for several times. He works with buyers and sellers, adapting to all requirements so that the real estate process goes as smoothly as possible.
- Olivia Wellenstein is a realtor at Continental Real Estate in Dickinson, North Dakota. Being an active realtor since 2005, she has a lot of experience and has helped many clients buy and sell houses.
- Adam S. Kaufmann is a realtor at Howard Hanna. He has been a company top producer for many years and, according to the official presentation, he is “Ohio’s top real estate agent with over 1 billion in total lifetime sales!”
- Julie Kelley Back from Sibcy Cline Realtors has over 27 years of experience serving the Cincinnati marketplace. She is an experienced specialist for high-end residential properties. She has been Sibcy Cline’s number one agent for 10 years in a row starting 2012, number one in the state for 5 years in a row starting 2017, and one of the best real estate agents in the area before that as well.
- Millie Eubanks is the Broker/Owner of the first Realty ONE Group franchise in the State of Oklahoma, Gable & Grace. She has many years of experience and always puts her clients first and wants to make each real estate transaction “seem effortless.”
- Brett Boone is the Team Leader & Listing Specialist at Brett Boone Real Estate Teem in Edmond, Oklahoma. He considers that the winning formula is “Integrity, Knowledge, Results.” and he works with a variety of clients from first-time buyers to investors and sellers.
- Leanne Ishibashi is a local real estate broker licensed in both Oregon and Washington with Windermere Realty Trust, specializing in residential real estate. She has over 24 years of experience and works with sellers and buyers alike.
- Marc Fox is a real estate agent at Fox Real Estate Group affiliated with Keller Williams Realty in Portland, Oregon. He has been recognized as one of the Top Real Estate Brokers in the Pacific Northwest and he considers that his success can be attributed to “his hard work, dedication to his clients, and to having a strong knowledge of today’s market.”
- Lisa Yakulis is a Realtor Associate at Kurfiss Sotheby’s International Realty. She has 20 years of experience and she serves clients in Center City Philadelphia and the suburban Main Line communities. She has consistently been an award-winning realtor and she is the number one Sotheby’s International Realty agent in Pennsylvania for luxury listings and sales volume.
- With over 22 years of experience, Matthew R. Hockley is an award-winning real estate professional in South Central Pennsylvania and Harrisburg area. He works with buyers and sellers and can assist his clients anywhere in Central PA.
- Kyle Seyboth is a licensed real estate agent at The Seyboth Team | Century 21. He is one of the top-selling realtors in Rhode Island and his work has been acknowledged and recompensated with multiple awards. He works with buyers and sellers, and he is also a seasoned property investor. https://www.seybothteamhomes.com/agents/
- Joshua P Cullion is one of the top real estate agents at RE/MAX Professionals, East Greenwich, Rhode Island. With 17 years of experience and deep market knowledge, he helps buyers and sellers to reach their real estate goals.
- LeAnne Carswell is the owner and broker of the Expert Real Estate Team in Greer, South Carolina. She has 25 years of experience as a realtor and she considers that it is very important to help her clients make informed decisions when buying or selling a house.
- Kevin Mills is a sales associate affiliated with CENTURY 21 Barefoot Realty in South Carolina. He is the highest producing agent in the area, receiving many awards through the years.
- Amanda Kirschenman is a South Dakota native and works with Coldwell Banker. She has a lot of experience and has been a top producer several times, receiving other awards as well. She emphasizes that she offers “hard work, honesty, & problem-solving skills” that will help her clients meet their real estate goals.
- Jeffery Christians is the CEO at Christians Team Real Estate at Keller Williams Realty Black Hills, South Dakota. After successfully managing restaurants at the age of 18, Jeff became interested in the real estate industry. he was named Rookie of the Year, in 2014, and today he is the leader of a successful real estate team in Rapid City.
- Gary Ashton is the owner and founder of The Ashton Real Estate Group of RE/MAX Advantage in Nashville, Tennessee. Licensed since 2001, he is one of the top real estate agents in Tenessee, and his team has been recognized as one of the best as well.
- Sherita McCray is a realtor at Assured Real Estate Services in Memphis, Tennessee. She has 13 years of experience and she works with first-time home buyers, investors, upgraders, and renters.
- Ben Caballero, founder and CEO of HomesUSA.com, is a two-times Guinness World Record winner for “most annual home sale transactions through MLS by an individual sell-side real estate agent.” He is the most productive real estate agent in U.S. history and has been the first one in the USA to break the $1 billion in sales, and then $2 billion in sales in 2018. He activates in Dallas, Texas.
- Matt Menard is the co-founder/owner of Austin Real Estate Experts, in Austin, Texas. He is a second-generation realtor and has over 28 years of experience. He was recognized by the Wall Street Journal Real Trends among the top ten agents in 2021 based on transactions.
- Joel Carson is the President & Principal Broker of Utah Real Estate. He is an award-winning real estate professional specialized “in physician relocation services”, who has also helped many people and families “buy and sell homes on the Wasatch Front and Wasatch Back.”
- Shelly Tripp is a realtor at Coldwell Banker Real Estate Utah Realtor Of The Year 2018-2020. She has spent 31 years in the real estate industry working with clients from different categories.
- Amanda Stearns is a realtor at Barrett and Valley Associates, Inc. in Chester, Vermont. Licensed in 2016, but with more years of experience, Amanda Stearns “works hard to educate sellers and buyers throughout the process.”
- Hank Gintof is a broker and owner of Signature Properties of Vermont. With over 30 years of experience in the real estate market, Hank Gintof specializes in new construction home sales and is a top producer in the Chittenden County area.
- Greg Garrett is the owner of Garrett Realty Partners in Newport News and surrounding areas in Virginia. He has 40 years of experience, and early in his real estate career, Greg became the number one agent on the Virginia Peninsula. He is one of the best real estate agents in the area and leads one of the top teams in Virginia.
- Jason Cheperdak is an experienced realtor in Alexandria, Virginia. He specializes in helping veterans and military families find homes and can be found at Samson Properties.
- Kathleen Dessimoz real estate agent with Real Living The Real Estate Group in Camas, Washington and the surrounding area.
- Don Goethals is a licensed agent since 1985. He’s a broker/owner at RE/MAX Extra Inc in Lake Tapps, Washington. He is actively involved in the community and the real estate market and has a deep knowledge of the area. He is also a top agent in the area.
- Brian A. Floyd is an Associate Broker at Floyd Real Estate Inc. in West Virginia. He specializes in both residential and commercial real estate and has a deep knowledge of the area and of the business environment in West Virginia.
- Janet Amores is an Old Colony associated realtor in Charleston, West Virginia. She’s dedicated to helping her clients find the perfect house and she pays great attention to details.
- Sara Dreyer is a Real Estate Broker Associate at Keller Williams Realty in the Metro Milwaukee area. She specializes in residential listings and is one of the most successful Realtors in the Midwest.
- Stacey Hennessey, a multi-award-winning Realtor practicing in the Fox Cities, is licensed in real estate as a Broker Associate and is a CENTURY 21 Affiliated. She states that her goal is “to help buyers and sellers begin the next chapter of their lives…stress-free.”
- Charles Richardson is a realtor at #1Properties in Cheyenne, Wyoming. With a background as a high school science teacher, Charles Richardson moved to the real estate industry and has had a lot of success. He works with a wide clientele and makes sure that “the home buying or selling experience is as smooth and pleasant as possible.”
- Tami Hinson from 1st Class Realty is a licensed realtor with a broker’s license helping buyers and sellers in all aspects of real estate. She specializes in first-time homebuyers, as well as listings in Gillette and the surrounding areas. her hard work has been acknowledged and recompensated with many distinctions and awards through the years.
While a top 100 may seem like a lot, there are plenty more real estate agents that do a great time servicing buyers and sellers nationwide. And we appreciate them all, even though we couldn’t feature them all here.
Please let us know, in the comments below, what other real estate professionals you appreciate.
