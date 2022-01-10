Many real estate agents and brokers are using social media to promote themselves and their listings.
In this article, we present you the top 20 Hispanic real estate agents on Instagram. The accounts included in this top are those belonging to real estate professionals who are currently active on Instagram.
You’ll see that the difference between the first position and the last one on this top, based on the number of followers, is quite big. Each account has something special though and, in fact, there are many more wonderful Instagram feeds belonging to Hispanic real estate agents who were not included just because their following is smaller.
If you have an account belonging to a Hispanic real estate agent that you love, feel free to recommend it in the comments below!
- Jhonnathan Villarreal Navarro (41.3k followers) is a Real Estate Agent in the States Georgia and Florida with Virtual Properties Realty. His instagram feed is well branded and has information on new listings and sold properties, as well as news, and useful details, all in Spanish.
- Melissa Gutierrez (16.5k followers) is a real estate agent/broker at Compass. She has great results, but also a great following on instagram and a feed that catches your eye: listings, cool photos, quotes, and more.
- Carolina Hernandez (8.5k followers) is a realtor at at Keller Williams Studio City California. Her insta feed is a collection of photos and short videos with listings, the team, everyday activities, and motivation and inspiration posts.
- Silvano Barocio (8.5k followers) is a real estate agent, founder and CEO of The Barocio Group. On his instagram feed you can find informational posts, a few family photos, listings, and a few short videos.
- Diana Hernandez (7.8k followers) is a real estate professional at CENTURY 21 Allstars. Her feed includes selfies and photos from her daily life, as well as listings.
- David Castillo (5.7k followers) is a real estate agent at eXp Realty in Wisconsin. His insta feed includes photos of listings and sold properties, as well as short videos – “2 minute drill”- with various topics.
- Brenda Camacho (5.6k followers) is a realtor at La Rosa Realty in Orlando, Florida. Her feed is very well branded and includes a mix of videos with different topics and designs. Her content is part in English, part in Spanish.
- Lilliana Matos (4.6k followers) is a realtor at eXp Realty of California, Inc. Her insta feed has many short videos on various topics – new real estate agents joining the company, listings, announcements, and more.
- Victor Castro (3.7k followers) is a real estate agent who’s instagram feed includes posts in English and Spanish. You’ll find here short videos, listings, and a few personal posts.
- Veronica Gonzalez (3.1k followers) is a realtor at Nexgen Real Estate. Her feed has some posts in Spanish and others in English and they’re focused on listings, interesting information and everyday life posts.
- Leonardo Rojas (3.1k followers) is a realtor at EmyLee Realty Group LLC. His feed is a cool mix of real estate content (mainly listings) with lifestyle: photos from his travels and important moments.
- Yusdel Espinosa (2.9k followers) is a licensed real estate agent and realtor in Naples, Florida, with MVP Realty Associates. His instagram feed includes videos with market updates, listings, and useful real estate information and updates.
- Juan Osorio (2.8k followers) is a real estate agent at RE/MAX Metro Realty. If you’ll follow him on instagram, you’ll see his new listings, but also photos from his travels and from his favorite activities.
- Nury Wood (2.4k followers) is a realtor with The Brooks Home Team at eXp Realty. While she doesn’t post too often, you can follow her to discover her new listings, useful real estate information posts, and even a few photos from her family.
- Alexus Cuellar (2.3k followers) is a real estate agent at Nextgen Real Estate. Her instagram feed is a collection of listings and what happens in the life of a realtor posts.
- Jocelyn Russo (2.3k followers) – is a Montclair, New Jersey, realtor. Her feed includes clients’ success stories, interesting videos, news, recommendations, selling secrets, and more.
- Karla Nevarez (2.1k followers) is a realtor in Chicago at Extreme Realty LLC. From listings to testimonials, and from photos from sold properties to pictures from her life as a real estate professional, you can find them all on her insta feed.
- Anna Mora (1.9k followers) is a real estate agent at Walzel Properties in Texas. Starting October 2021, she has been a lot more active on instagram with posts focusing on tips for buyers, listings, and personal photos.
- Juan Coria (1.7k followers) is another realtor at The Barocio Group who makes it to this top. His instagram feed is mainly photos of properties (usually in Spahinsh) and information about sold houses as well as a few everyday life photos.
- Daniela Boyle (1.6k followers) is a realtor at Interealty Exchange in Miami. Her instagram feed is a mix of daily life photos and short videos of new listings.
